Buff State presents Randy Rainbow for President

Thurs • Nov 2 • 8:00 PM Buffalo State Performing Arts Center | Buffalo, NY

Randy Rainbow is a four-time EMMY® and GRAMMY®-nominated American comedian, producer, actor, singer, writer, satirist, host, and New York Times best-selling author known for his popular web series, The Randy Rainbow Show. His debut memoir, Playing with Myself received rave reviews by such venerable outlets as The LA TIMES, which noted that Rainbow “vividly recollects the alienation so many LGBTQ+ youth experience.” Musical theater was an escape for Rainbow that ultimately helped catapult his career. His musical parodies and political spoofs have garnered him worldwide acclaim and four consecutive EMMY® nominations for Outstanding Short-Form Variety Series.