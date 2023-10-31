Torn Space Theatre presents The Homecoming by Harold Pinter November 10-December 9, 2023

Considered to be one of his most enigmatic plays, The Homecoming is being explored by directors Dan Shanahan and Melissa Meola through the following theme:

I want to love. I want to receive love

I can not love. I can not receive love because I am damaged and abused. In the absence of love I need power and control.

When control is lost, terror arrives.

When constructed identity is cracked, terror arrives.

The landscape for this theme is created by scenographer Kristina Siegel’s jagged, angular set that suits the story of battling power dynamics and masculine rage featuring a stellar cast- Jack Hunter, Kalub Thompson, Tracie Lane, Russell Holt, Stan Klimecko, and Talon Powell, with lighting design by John and Carlie Rickus, costume design by Jess Wegrzyn and original sound design by Justin Rowland.

Torn Space Theater – 612 Fillmore Ave. Buffalo, NY 14212

VIP Performance November 30 Featuring a pre-show reception and post-show mingling with The Homecoming performers Thursday November 30, 6:30pm Reception, 7:30pm Performance

$100 Single, $175 Pair – RSVP by November 20