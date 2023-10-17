Creatures After Dark Returns to Botanical Gardens

The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens is offering after-hours admission during their popular horticultural exhibit, Creatures After Dark. Enjoy larger-than-life plant creatures and more on select evenings from 6:00-9:00pm this October.

Creatures After Dark has returned to the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens to provide an exciting look at their Coleus and Creatures exhibit. Creatures After Dark was initially introduced in fall of 2022, and has quickly become one of Buffalo’s must-see fall events.

Guests will travel back in time to see prehistoric creatures of all shapes and sizes. These topiaries, made from live plants, include a pterodactyl, tyrannosaurus rex, megalodon, dragonfly, spiders, and more. Each of these planty friends has a fun name and an “All About Me” card to inform guests about their character in a way that gives “plant-life” a whole new meaning. Guests of all ages can have some fun and complete a scavenger hunt to find all of the fascinating topiary creatures spread throughout the entire conservatory.

Also on display are life-size fossil casts from Past & Present! Past & Present is a science and nature store and museum located on South Park Ave that is a one-stop shop for fossils, minerals, crystals, rocks, artifacts, and more. Visitors will see dinosaurs and other prehistoric figures such as a Triceratops, Brachiosaurus, Wooly Mammoth, and so much more. Each figure is accompanied with educational signage to provide guests with more information about these pre-historic creatures.

Creatures After Dark and Coleus and Creatures highlight the beauty of coleus, a tropical plant known for its distinct leaf patterns. Coleus is blooming throughout the entirety of the Botanical Gardens, both in garden beds and even on some creature topiaries. Visitors will be amazed at how the colorful coleus transforms under the Botanical Gardens’ fun lighting.

Creatures After Dark will be on display October 11-13, 18-20, 25, 27-29 from 6:00 to 9:00pm. Ticket prices are $16.50 for adults, $15 for seniors (62+), $15 for students (13+), and $8.50 for kids 3-12. Tickets for Garden Members are $14.50 for adults, $13 for seniors (62+), $13 for students (13+), and $8.50 for kids 3-13. Kids 2 and under are free but must have a ticket. Guest passes, coupons, and Arts Access passes are not valid at Creatures After Dark. Organizers encourage purchasing tickets as soon as possible as they are expected to sell out quickly.

Use #CreaturesAfterDark and @BuffaloBotanicalGardens when posting and tagging on social media. Proceeds benefit the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens Society Inc., a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization with a mission to inspire curiosity and connect people to the natural world through its historic living museum.

https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=9BVnkejmgro