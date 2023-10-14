This Sunday!! Jazz at the Prez!

The Elmwood Village Association is pleased to present

Jazz at the Prez, a new Sunday afternoon series of jazz concerts throughout the year.

The first concert kicks off on Sunday, October 15th at 2pm with The Andrew Nixon Trio playing The Music of Thelonious Monk.

Jazz pianist Andrew Nixon will be joined by musicians Ed Croft on bass and Joe Goretti on drums.

The concerts will take place at 875 Elmwood Avenue, inside the Lafayette Avenue Presbyterian Church.

Tickets are on sale now:

$20 General Admission

$15 EVA Members

$15 Senior Citizens (65+)

$10 17 and Under

To purchase your tickets, just follow this link!

Tickets will also be sold at the door.