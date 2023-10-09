Arts & Culture Events Featured TV & Film

DON’T MISS BIFF’S CLOSING NIGHT

October 9, 2023
FANCY DANCE

BIFF’S CLOSING NIGHT SPOTLIGHT! Free cinematic celebration in honor of Indigenous Peoples Day! Open to the public – all are invited.

Today! Free Screening!

7:15 PM – NORTH PARK THEATRE

Erica Tremblay (Dir), 91 minutes, USA, WNY Premiere

Decolonial Spotlight

Since her sister’s disappearance, Jax (Lily Gladstone) has cared for her niece Roki (Isabel Deroy-Olson) by scraping by on the Seneca-Cayuga Reservation in Oklahoma. Every spare minute goes into finding her missing sister while also helping Roki prepare for an upcoming powwow. At the risk of losing custody to Jax’s grandfather, Frank (Shea Whigham), the pair hit the road and scour the backcountry to track down Roki’s mother in time for the powwow. What begins as a search gradually turns into a far deeper investigation into the complexities and contradictions of Indigenous women moving through a colonized world and at the mercy of a failed justice system.

Festivals: Sundance

*In celebration of Indigenous Peoples’ Day in Seneca/Haudenosaunee lands, this is a free screening. RSVP is encouraged and donations welcome.

TODAY @ HALLWALLS CONTEMPORARY ARTS CENTER CINEMA

ALIEN FOOD

 

4:30 PM – HALLWALLS CONTEMPORARY ARTS CENTER CINEMA

Giorgio Cugno (Dir), 108 minutes, Italy, North American Premiere

Director Giorgio Cugno and Producer Giulia Mercandino in attendance.

In Italian w/ English subtitles.

Who are we when nobody is watching? What are our fantasies and phobias if we don’t share them? After many years in a protected psychiatric community, Alberto comes to stay with Vicky’s family. As a vulnerable adult, Alberto divides his time between his old therapeutic community, his work, and adapting to the rhythms and boundaries of his new ‘home’. A touching, unexpected friendship anchors this stark, first-person window into psychosis.

Festivals: Rotterdam

Read an interview w/ Director Giorgio Cugno + Producer Giulia Mercandino here.

KENYATTA: DO NOT WAIT YOUR TURN

12:30 PM – HALLWALLS CONTEMPORARY ARTS CENTER CINEMA

Timothy Harris (Dir), 94 minutes, USA WNY Premiere

This inspiring love story Executive Produced by Al Roker (NBC’s TODAY) follows a self-described “poor, gay, Black man from North Philly” on his historic run for the United States Senate.

But this race is about more than taking on the political competition. It’s about taking on an entire system

LOVE IS NOT AN ORANGE

2:30 PM – HALLWALLS CONTEMPORARY ARTS CENTER CINEMA

Otilia Babara (Dir), 73 minutes, Belgium/Moldova/Netherlands/France, WNY Premiere

In Romanian w/ English subtitles.

During a mass exodus in the early 1990s, women left Moldova to provide for their families from afar amid the economic hardship wrought by the breakup of the Soviet Union. From the West, they would mail gifts like blue jeans, treats, toys, and oranges. Their children reciprocate by sending videotapes from home. Using personal video archives, Love Is Not an Orange paints an intimate portrait of familial exchange and love from afar, as a nation of children become motherless in the wake of capitalism. A Taskovski Films release.

Festivals: MoMA Doc Fortnight

PLAN C

6:30 PM – HALLWALLS CONTEMPORARY ARTS CENTER CINEMA

Tracy Droz Tragos (Dir), 99 minutes, USA, Western New York Premiere

A secret grassroots organization persistently fights to expand access to abortion pills across the USA, keeping hope alive during a global pandemic and the fall of Roe v. Wade.

KIM’S VIDEO

8:45 PM – HALLWALLS CONTEMPORARY ARTS CENTER CINEMA

David Redmon + Ashley Sabin (Dirs), 88 minutes, USA, Western New York Premiere

In English, Italian, Korean w/ English subtitles.

For two decades, New York City cinephiles had access to a treasure trove of rare and esoteric films through Kim’s Video. Originally run by the enigmatic Yongman Kim out of his dry-cleaning business, his franchise eventually amassed 55,000 rental titles. In 2008, facing a changing industry, Mr. Kim offered to give away his collection provided that it stay intact and be available to Kim’s Video members.

In a bid to revitalize tourism, the small Italian village of Salemi, Sicily became home to the archive. But after the initial publicity faded, so too did any sign of the collection. Enter filmmaker David Redmon, who credits Kim’s Video for his film education. With the ghosts of cinema past leading his way, Redmon embarks on a seemingly quixotic quest to track down what happened to the legendary collection and to free it from purgatory.

GO ON, BE BRAVE

12:00 PM – NORTH PARK THEATRE

Brian Beckman + Miriam McSpadden (Dir), 111 minutes, USA, Wetern New York Premiere

Go On, Be Brave is the story of one woman’s race against time – a diagnosis of ALS and an attempt at the impossible – to be the first person with ALS to complete a marathon in all 50 states. Follow Andrea’s journey as she inspires others to go on, be brave.

ᏓᏗᏬᏂᏏ / WE WILL SPEAK

2:45 PM – NORTH PARK THEATRE

ᎤᎶᎩᎳ/Schon Duncan & Michael McDermit (Dirs), 94 minutes, USA, New York State Premiere

Director of Photography & Editor Jacob Koestler in attendance.

The Cherokee language is deeply tied to Cherokee identity; yet generations of assimilation efforts by the U.S. government and anti-Indigenous stigmas have forced the Tri-Council of Cherokee tribes to declare a State of Emergency for the language in 2019. While there are 430,000 Cherokee citizens in the three federally recognized tribes, fewer than an estimated 2,000 fluent speakers remain — the majority of whom are elderly. The covid pandemic has unfortunately hastened the course.

Language activists, artists, and the youth must now lead the charge of urgent radical revitalization efforts to help save the language from the brink of extinction.

This feature-length documentary was shot on-location in Oklahoma and North Carolina from 2019-2022; through intimate interviews, vérité footage of community gatherings, and extensive archival materials, the film explores the nuanced ways the Cherokee language is vital to maintaining a unique cultural identity and relationship with the world. The collaborative project is also meant to act as an empowering agent of hope for Indigenous voices despite enduring inequity and oppression.

98 DEGREES WEST – ZAMIR DISCOVERS BOURDAIN’S AMERICA

5:00 PM – NORTH PARK THEATRE

Stephen R. Powell (Dir), 59 minutes, USA, World Premiere

Director Stephen R. Powell and Star Zamir Gotta in attendance.

Feeling lost and abandoned Zamir Gotta, a longtime friend of Anthony Bourdain goes in search of the America Tony knew. Bourdain knew America as a complex place. He knew there was no single statement that can tell us who we are. Instead, Bourdain preferred to show us tiny parts of this country.

In 2009, Tony brought his long time traveling companion Zamir Gotta to America so Zamir could see for himself how “f-ed up” this place was… the result? Zamir instantly fell in love.

The film, 98 Degrees West Zamir Discovers Bourdain’s America represents the approximate geographic center of the United States. This point represents the reciprocal of 98 Degrees East, the center of Russia.

AWARD CEREMONY

Join us tonight at 6:45pm at @northparktheatre for the awards ceremony!

BIFF’s Annual Awards Ceremony for Official Selections in Competition.

BIFF’s Juried Award Categories Include:

Experimental Competition (Features + Shorts)

Animation Competition (Features + Shorts)

Narrative Feature Competition – Global

Narrative Feature Competition – Domestic

Documentary Feature Competition – Global

Documentary Feature Competition – Domestic

WNY Feature Competition (Narratives + Documentaries)

WNY Short Competition (Narratives + Documentaries)

Documentary Short – Global

Documentary Short – Domestic

Narrative Short – Global

Narrative Short – Domestic

WNY Student Film Competition

Additional Awards Include:

BIFF Audience Award – A balloted award voted on by BIFF audiences! Feature films only. (announced after the festival has concluded)

BIFF Boundary Breaker Award – Issued by the BIFF staff and awarded to a groundbreaking work.

The Tilke Hill W.i.P. Award – A grant supported by the WNY community and its larger public. A panel of film professionals and community members review applications and make selections.
FINAL DAY TO VISIT OFFSCREEN INSTALLATIONS @ HALLWALLS

ALL DAY + NIGHT @ HALLWALLS

Last chance to see Cage Match Dress Rehearsals by Barbara Lattanzi + woolgathering by Kalpana Subramanian installed!
TODAY @ NORTH PARK THEATRE!
BIFF SHORTS: DANGER ZONE
9:30 PM – NORTH PARK THEATRE

You’ve been warned, things are gonna get weird. 94 minutes.

“Spag Bol”

BRICK (Dir), 12 minutes, United Kingdom, Western New York Premiere

Following a double homicide, two crime scene cleaners find themselves entangled in an unlikely romance.

Who said romance is dead.

“Well Worn Boot”

Matt Wisniewski (Dir), 14 minutes, USA, Western New York Premiere

Director Matt Wisniewski in attendance.

The band Well Worn Boot is upset that they are being criticized for writing songs that glorify murder.

Meanwhile, Jack the Ripper cannot find a job in 2023 America.

The band also refuses to employ Jack the Ripper, even though they play a song about him and make tons of money off of his name…

“Drawn”

Ty Clancey (Dir), 24 minutes, USA, New York State Premiere

A widower and his young daughter fend off a predatory land speculator by any means necessary in this psychological thriller set on a dying ranch in the Southwest. With shifting points of view and a twisting power structure, the story delves deep into our perception of control, unraveling a family mystery that spawns eerie tension, abducts our expectations of good and evil, and draws us in to a shocking reveal.


“Eye Scream”

Alexis Naydean Colson (Dir), 5 minutes, USA, World Premiere

Director Alexis Naydean Colson in attendance.

An ice cream man unintentionally ignores a little girl – and she takes this personally. Now she must get her revenge.

“Paint Her Red”

Bella Thorne (Dir), 11 minutes, USA, Western New York Premiere

This experimental, reflexive short is written / co-directed / performed by Bella Thorne. And here I am. Bruised, but not broken.

“Purge”

Shannon Cleveland (Dir), 7 minutes, USA, Western New York Premiere

This film delves into the psyche of disordered eating, dysmorphic thoughts and the coupling of those along with other mental health disorders. As they infect the person battling those “monsters” in their head with attempts to escape them. This interrupts their sleep, making them feel isolated and impacts their livelihood.


“Strings”

Director Rodrigo (Dir), 14 minutes, USA, Western New York Premiere

Director Rodrigo Moreno in attendance.

Penny (Jamie Hundt) has her share of demons, and she’s about to take on one more. Despite her inability to play, Penny has big dreams of becoming the world’s greatest axe player. After stealing one from an antique shop, she decides to break it in at the local punk bar she frequents. Things don’t go very well, and Penny ends up face down in the alley after being thrown out by the owner. Defeated, she quickly turns to a familiar vice, shooting smack to ease the pain. As her high subsides, a dark presence approaches her with a proposition: Penny gives up three souls, and all her dreams come true.
