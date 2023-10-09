Opera-tinis An Evening of Song & Spirits

A spectacular evening of opera and cocktails at the Niagara Arts & Cultural Center!

Get ready to be mesmerized by breathtaking performances from talented opera singers while sipping on delicious spirits.

This in-person fundraiser is the perfect opportunity to immerse yourself in the enchanting world of opera and indulge in a delightful evening of hors d’oeuvres, petit fours, music, and libations.

GA EVENT TICKETS $50

Hors d’oeuvres, petit fours, music and two libations, plus cash bar.

VIP TICKETS: $100

Preferred seating, a private bartender w/ open bar, souvenir glass with custom designed glass charm from BFLOgals jewelry. hors d’oeuvres, petit fours, music and unlimited libations.

Performances by:

Karen D’Angelo

Holly Bewlay

Angela Docenko

Robert Zimmerman

Nicholas Kilkenny

Ivan Docenko-Accompanist

This event always sells out!

Get your tickets today!