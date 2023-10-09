Opera-tinis An Evening of Song & Spirits

A spectacular evening of opera and cocktails at the Niagara Arts & Cultural Center!
Get ready to be mesmerized by breathtaking performances from talented opera singers while sipping on delicious spirits.
This in-person fundraiser is the perfect opportunity to immerse yourself in the enchanting world of opera and indulge in a delightful evening of hors d’oeuvres, petit fours, music, and libations.
GA EVENT TICKETS $50
Hors d’oeuvres, petit fours, music and two libations, plus cash bar.
VIP TICKETS: $100
Preferred seating, a private bartender w/ open bar, souvenir glass with custom designed glass charm from BFLOgals jewelry. hors d’oeuvres, petit fours, music and unlimited libations.
Performances by:
Karen D’Angelo
Holly Bewlay
Angela Docenko
Robert Zimmerman
Nicholas Kilkenny
Ivan Docenko-Accompanist
This event always sells out!
Get your tickets today!
