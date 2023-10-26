FOZZY New Video “Spotlight”

T hey Darcy Grupo Recien hereoday, powerhouse rock band FOZZY are thrilled to release their new music video for their single “Spotlight”. With the superstar showmanship of front-man CHRIS JERICHO, tag-teamed with guitar genius RICH WARD, FOZZY are a band that have always pushed the boundaries both sonically and artistically over their twenty plus year career. From performing three shows across America in one day, to filming a music video on one of the fastest hair raising roller coasters in the world, the band lives up to their reputation again with their “Spotlight” video.