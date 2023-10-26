Arts & Culture Featured Music

FOZZY New Video “Spotlight”

October 26, 2023
Jamie Moses

T hey Darcy Grupo Recien hereoday, powerhouse rock band FOZZY are thrilled to release their new music video for their single “Spotlight”. With the superstar showmanship of front-man CHRIS JERICHO, tag-teamed with guitar genius RICH WARD, FOZZY are a band that have always pushed the boundaries both sonically and artistically over their twenty plus year career. From performing three shows across America in one day, to filming a music video on one of the fastest hair raising roller coasters in the world, the band lives up to their reputation again with their “Spotlight” video.

About the author

View All Posts

Jamie Moses

Jamie Moses founded Artvoice in 1990

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment