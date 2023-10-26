Canadian Soul-Funk collective, The Commotions, Release Volume III

Canadian Soul-Funk collective, The Commotions, are an all original 12-piece Motown-to-Disco era band that has brought the exquisite grooves from the famed Motor City all the way across the border. Celebrating their first decade as a band, founder Brian Asselin created the collective after spending six years with legendary musical group, The Funk Brothers; the exceptional session musicians who performed on the vast majority of Motown recordings. Known at the time as Delbert & The Commotions, the group’s lead vocalist, Delbert Nelson, was also a Motown collaborator, leading The Funk Brothers on vocals in “Standing in the Shadows of Motown”, a multi-award-winning documentary film about the world’s most recognizable record label. Today, the band features all professionally trained Jazz musicians, including three lead vocalists and a five-piece horn section.

Featuring Asselin on saxophone, Rebecca Noelle (The Jacksons, runner up on La Voix), Ed Lister (Jann Arden, The Temptations), and Jeff Rogers (Horojo Trio) to name a few, the soon to be released third album from The Commotions features collaborations with some of the most brilliant names in Funk and Soul, including Dave Eskridge (Tower of Power), Philip Lassiter (Prince, Jill Scott, Kirk Franklin), and Mark Ferguson (Ella Fitzgerald, Holly Cole). The band is gearing up to release their first single of 2023 titled “Feel The Commotion”, a celebratory call to dance, have fun, and live in the moment on Friday, August 25 2023.

“Feel The Commotion” was written by Brian Asselin, Alex Mastronardi, and Rebecca Noelle, with the exceptional string arrangement by Mark Ferguson. The track was recorded at Alex Mastronardi’s studio in Ottawa, ON.

Funky, vibrant, and dripping with soul, “Feel The Commotion” is a feel-good groove that serves as an invitation to live in the moment and have fun. With its retro-rhythm, full bodied funk from the five artist strong horn section, and soulful vocals, the song glistens like the rooms it’s designed to be played in. Created with the dance floor in mind, the track comes with a nearly preset, imaginative vision of clubs and events in the 70’s and early 80’s, filled with people putting their worries aside and dancing to the music. “Feel The Commotion” offers stunning interplay between instruments, where the professionally trained, seasoned musicians who make up The Commotions showcase their exceptional talents. The fun-loving tune was initially inspired by British Funk-star Jamiroquai, and incorporates the band’s love for Earth, Wind, and Fire, Prince, and the Motown to Disco era that inspires The Commotions expertly crafted sound.

“Feel The Commotion” is The Commotions first single off of their forthcoming album, Volume III, set for release in October 2023.

“Feel the Commotion” is a lesson on letting the rhythm move you, an essential track for anyone looking to get all funked up.” – The Commotions

They’re hot, sizzling, fun and funky. In the great tradition of Motown, show stopping Ottawa 12-piece The Commotions, consisting of three lead vocalists and five horn players, create original 70s-inspired