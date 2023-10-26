The Allman Betts Family Revival TOUR coming to Kleinhans Nov. 29

The Allman Family Revival initially began as a one-off concert in 2017 at The Fillmore in San Francisco to celebrate the late Gregg Allman’s life on what would have been his 70th birthday. Now in its 7th year, it has since expanded into a full tour that kicks off on November 25 in Saint Louis, MO.

Earlier this year, the tour announced an official rebranding of the Allman Family Revival to the Allman Betts Family Revival. Devon Allman (son of Gregg) and Duane Betts (son of Dickey) have hand-picked an array of guests who will perform two sets – one featuring songs by Gregg Allman and one featuring songs by Dickey Betts. Fans will enjoy listening to the hits along with the deep cuts from their legendary Allman Brothers catalogue performed by Devon Allman, Duane Betts, The Allman Betts Band featuring Tal Wilkenfeld on Bass (Jeff Beck), Anders Osborne, Luther Dickinson & Cody Dickenson (North Mississippi Allstars), Jimmy Hall (Jeff Beck, Wet Willie), Jackie Greene, Larry McCray, Alex Orbison, and Ally Venable. There will also be incredible guest artists that will join the tour in select cities including Chuck Leavell (The Allman Brothers, The Rolling Stones), Greg Koch, J.D. Simo, Vaylor Trucks, Melody Trucks, Frank Hannon (Tesla), Sierra Hull, and G. Love. Plus additional guests to be announced.

The Allman Betts Family Revival will welcome back The Brotherhood of Light for the otherworldly visuals and trippy liquid light shows Allman Brothers fans experienced at the height of their career.

The Allman Betts Family Revival promises nearly three action-packed hours that will leave fans with the

musical experience of a lifetime.

Tickets and up-to-date information are available at AllmanBettsFamilyRevival.com.