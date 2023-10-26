Bands coming to MOHAWK PLACE

Friday, October 27, 10pm doors/show, $19.50 advance
Calvin Stanley, MXNX
Saturday, October 28, 7pm doors/8pm show, $15 **
Mohawk Halloween Party – Thirst Traps from the Grave: The Glam Vamps, Shannon & the Likely Lads, The Cloves, DJ Grimetime (no Psycho 78)
Next door at Electric Avenue:
Saturday, October 28, 8pm doors, $10
Halloween Party – tributes to The Cranberries, Galaxie 500, Violent Femmes, Green Day,
Cheap Trick, and the TV show Pete & Pete, by Uniform Operator, Skyway, Monkey Wrench, Alpha Hopper, and Ex-Pat
Monday, October 30, 7pm doors/7:30pm show, $10 advance/$13 day of show
Sinking Season, Friend Hospital, We We’re Blank, Naughty Frog, Mother Nature’s Son
Tuesday, October 31, 7pm doors/7:30pm show, $10 advance/$13 day of show
Halloween at the ‘Hawk: Daggermind, Lacerate, Lobotomite, Little Liar
Wednesday, November 1, 7pm doors/7:30pm show, $10
Hold My Headache, Market Research, West Ferry, Psyche Chain, The Uncanny Valley
Thursday, November 2, 7pm doors/8pm show, $10 **
Ian McCuen release show, Adelaide, tuesday nite, Bryan Dubay
Friday, November 3, 7pm doors/8pm show, $10 advance/$15 day of show/PWYC
Hotel Etiquette, Wild Once, Cooler, Snakeland
Saturday, November 4, 8:30pm doors/show, $19.50 advance
MNM Presents brings you:
Tape B: Old School x New School, dêtre
Wednesday, November 8, 7pm doors/8pm show, $10 **
Caged, Quiet Man, Cemetery Echo
Thursday, November 9, 7pm doors/8pm show, $15 advance/$18 day of show **
Husbands, Plastic Picnic
Friday, November 10, 7pm doors/8pm show, $15 advance/$20 day of show **
Screaming Females, Dazy, Pink Droid
Next door at Electric Avenue:
Friday, November 10, 7pm doors/8pm show, $10 *
The Jagaloons, Oongow, Lower Town Trio
Saturday, November 11, 8pm doors/show, $10 **
Depeche Mode vs New Order Dance Party
* New listing since the last e-mail.
** Changes/additions * since the last e-mail
11.16 The Baggs Jazz Project, GlowStone, We Are 3, Market Research
11.17 Coffin Hook, Til Death, Cobratits, Why the Fish? (no Super Killer Robots) **
11.18 Rust Belt Brigade Reunion, Shoot Ya, Tyler Westcott
11.20 Micah Schnabel & Vanessa Jean Speckman, Makeout Tactics, Roger Bryan
11.21 Carpool Tunnel, Chase Petra
11.24 FINICK (Joan Smith & the Jane Does postponed)
12.1 Punks for Prevention – Rock Against Suicide: Skyway, Broken Locker, Abandoned Trains,
13 Dead Canaries, The Coffin Dodgers, Sin Lung
12.2 Pretty in Plaid release show, Vicious Fishes, Skyway, We Were Blank, Quit Yourself
12.6 Craig Owens, Andrés, The Seafloor Cinema (rescheduled date)
12.15 Left To Suffer, Tallah, Chamber, Tracheotomy, MouthBreather
12.16 Mohawk Place Xmas Party: The Irving Klaws, Starjuice, The Glam Vamps,
Jimyn The Singing Mime and more…*
12.31 Transmission New Years Eve Dance Party
1.18 Ovtlier, September Mourning
1.19 Emo Night – Buffalo (Sad New Year Edition) *
1.27 Winter Reigns 4: The Last Reign, Damages, Vicious Intent, Among the Outcast
2.2 Edalo, The Orchestrator, Nosium, Nnamba *
