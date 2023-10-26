Bands coming to MOHAWK PLACE

Friday, October 27, 10pm doors/show, $19.50 advance

Calvin Stanley, MXNX

Saturday, October 28, 7pm doors/8pm show, $15 **

Mohawk Halloween Party – Thirst Traps from the Grave: The Glam Vamps, Shannon & the Likely Lads, The Cloves, DJ Grimetime (no Psycho 78)

Next door at Electric Avenue:

Saturday, October 28, 8pm doors, $10

Halloween Party – tributes to The Cranberries, Galaxie 500, Violent Femmes, Green Day,

Cheap Trick, and the TV show Pete & Pete, by Uniform Operator, Skyway, Monkey Wrench, Alpha Hopper, and Ex-Pat

Monday, October 30, 7pm doors/7:30pm show, $10 advance/$13 day of show

Sinking Season, Friend Hospital, We We’re Blank, Naughty Frog, Mother Nature’s Son

Tuesday, October 31, 7pm doors/7:30pm show, $10 advance/$13 day of show

Halloween at the ‘Hawk: Daggermind, Lacerate, Lobotomite, Little Liar

Wednesday, November 1, 7pm doors/7:30pm show, $10

Hold My Headache, Market Research, West Ferry, Psyche Chain, The Uncanny Valley

Thursday, November 2, 7pm doors/8pm show, $10 **

Ian McCuen release show, Adelaide, tuesday nite, Bryan Dubay

Friday, November 3, 7pm doors/8pm show, $10 advance/$15 day of show/PWYC

Hotel Etiquette, Wild Once, Cooler, Snakeland

Saturday, November 4, 8:30pm doors/show, $19.50 advance

MNM Presents brings you:

Tape B: Old School x New School, dêtre

Wednesday, November 8, 7pm doors/8pm show, $10 **

Caged, Quiet Man, Cemetery Echo

Thursday, November 9, 7pm doors/8pm show, $15 advance/$18 day of show **

Husbands, Plastic Picnic

Friday, November 10, 7pm doors/8pm show, $15 advance/$20 day of show **

Screaming Females, Dazy, Pink Droid

Next door at Electric Avenue:

Friday, November 10, 7pm doors/8pm show, $10 *

The Jagaloons, Oongow, Lower Town Trio

Saturday, November 11, 8pm doors/show, $10 **

Depeche Mode vs New Order Dance Party

* New listing since the last e-mail.

** Changes/additions * since the last e-mail

COMING SOON…

11.16 The Baggs Jazz Project, GlowStone, We Are 3, Market Research

11.17 Coffin Hook, Til Death, Cobratits, Why the Fish? (no Super Killer Robots) **

11.18 Rust Belt Brigade Reunion, Shoot Ya, Tyler Westcott

11.20 Micah Schnabel & Vanessa Jean Speckman, Makeout Tactics, Roger Bryan

11.21 Carpool Tunnel, Chase Petra

11.24 FINICK (Joan Smith & the Jane Does postponed)

12.1 Punks for Prevention – Rock Against Suicide: Skyway, Broken Locker, Abandoned Trains,

13 Dead Canaries, The Coffin Dodgers, Sin Lung

12.2 Pretty in Plaid release show, Vicious Fishes, Skyway, We Were Blank, Quit Yourself

12.6 Craig Owens, Andrés, The Seafloor Cinema (rescheduled date)

12.15 Left To Suffer, Tallah, Chamber, Tracheotomy, MouthBreather

12.16 Mohawk Place Xmas Party: The Irving Klaws, Starjuice, The Glam Vamps,

Jimyn The Singing Mime and more…*

12.31 Transmission New Years Eve Dance Party

1.18 Ovtlier, September Mourning

1.19 Emo Night – Buffalo (Sad New Year Edition) *

1.27 Winter Reigns 4: The Last Reign, Damages, Vicious Intent, Among the Outcast

2.2 Edalo, The Orchestrator, Nosium, Nnamba *