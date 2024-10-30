TransPerfect Media: A Journey from Translation to Cinematic Restoration and Global Storytelling

Often known for its translation and language solutions, TransPerfect has extended its reach into the world of film and television through TransPerfect Media—a lesser-known but powerful division dedicated to restoring cinematic history and crafting multilingual narratives. In partnership with Hiventy Group, a respected Paris-based audiovisual firm acquired in 2022, TransPerfect Media has woven itself into the legacy of film restoration and cultural preservation. This commitment earned them and the Centre National du Cinéma et de l’Image Animée (CNC) the esteemed FOCAL International Award for “Best Archive Restoration and Preservation Project or Title” for the revival of the 1928 silent classic La Grande Passion.

At the recent FOCAL Awards held at Church House in Westminster, London, industry professionals celebrated the transformation of La Grande Passion from a deteriorated nitrate film into a pristine 4K digital restoration. Benjamin Alimi, Director of Post-Production and Restoration at TransPerfect Media, praised his team, saying, “We now have a remarkable 4K restored original,” a work that exemplifies the delicate art of preserving cinema. This achievement stands as a beacon for the future of film restoration, and a tribute to the meticulous craftsmanship that TransPerfect Media brings to cultural preservation.

Phil Shawe, President and Co-CEO of TransPerfect, said that the company’s “[R]estoration and preservation professionals are meticulous, talented, and passionate about safeguarding cinematic history,” and that he was proud of the accomplishment.

StudioNext: Voices That Transcend Borders

TransPerfect’s media localization studio, StudioNext, captures the essence of multilingual storytelling, producing dubs that resonate deeply with audiences around the world. StudioNext, in collaboration with Hiventy’s years of experience in dubbing, subtitling, and post-production, infuses each project with Dolby Atmos and HDR projection capabilities. This blend of audio and visual mastery elevates the authenticity of each story, allowing modern and classic titles alike to transcend linguistic boundaries.

With an expanded network that includes Hiventy’s studios from Warsaw to Ho Chi Minh City, StudioNext brings unmatched technical skill and cultural sensitivity to its work, bridging the linguistic divide. Each project is crafted to create the feeling that the film was made with each audience in mind, whether it’s a high-stakes modern thriller or a cherished cinematic relic.

Honoring Cultural Heritage Through Restoration

Hiventy’s extensive experience in restoring and preserving media has made TransPerfect Media a trusted partner for renowned film archives, producers, and broadcasters. Their collaborative work, which includes reviving classics like Basic Instinct, Total Recall, and the works of Georges Méliès, has brought timeless stories back to life. Through diligent preservation, TransPerfect Media ensures these cinematic gems continue to resonate with audiences, offering a glimpse into eras past.

A Global Leader in Localization Excellence

TransPerfect Media’s expertise goes beyond restoration. In the high-demand world of streaming services, their APAC team was awarded Netflix’s Preferred Fulfillment Partner (NPFP) of the Year in the high-volume category. With an impressive redelivery rate of just 0.19%, an on-time rate of 100%, and a perfect Project Management KPI score of 10, TransPerfect APAC demonstrates precision and reliability. This recognition highlights their capacity to meet the demands of global media and underscores their dedication to high-quality, culturally relevant content that connects audiences worldwide.

Preserving the Classics: A Craft of Legacy and Art

Restoring films is an art in itself. Each frame tells a story, capturing a singular moment in time, and TransPerfect Media, empowered by Hiventy’s legacy, takes great care in preserving this visual heritage. Through processes that include precise color grading and meticulous frame restoration, they keep classics as vibrant today as when they first graced the screen. From La règle du jeu to delicate 35mm negatives, TransPerfect Media’s approach respects each story’s original vision, blending historical accuracy with contemporary clarity.

Uniting the World Through Storytelling

TransPerfect Media’s mission is simple yet profound: to tell stories that transcend languages, cultures, and eras. By revitalizing historical films, expertly dubbing narratives for new audiences, and leading localization with their APAC team, TransPerfect Media ensures that every story has a voice. With each restoration and translation, TransPerfect Media is not just preserving history—they are creating it, shaping a world where every story, from every corner of the globe, can be cherished for generations to come.