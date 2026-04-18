Spinal Tumor Drug Just Cleared A Major FDA Hurdle

A drug called plixorafenib just received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA for treating a specific type of aggressive brain and spinal cord tumor, and the reason the designation was granted is a 67 percent overall response rate in a group of patients with a cancer that routinely kills people within months of diagnosis.

The announcement came from FORE Biotherapeutics, a Philadelphia-based company developing targeted cancer therapies, and the FDA’s decision was based on data from approximately 25 patients across two clinical trials.

The designation covers adult patients with BRAF V600E-mutated high-grade glioma, a category that includes both brain tumors like glioblastoma and primary spinal cord tumors.

The company believes this is the first time any targeted therapy has ever received Breakthrough Therapy Designation specifically for high-grade glioma.

Glioblastoma has been one of the most treatment-resistant cancers in oncology for decades.

The standard approach, surgery followed by radiation and chemotherapy, buys time but rarely changes the fundamental outcome.

Median survival with standard treatment is approximately 15 months. A 67 percent response rate in a subset of these patients is not a small number.

What Is Plixorafenib And What Does It Do?

Plixorafenib, also identified in earlier research as FORE8394, is a small molecule drug taken orally.

It works by inhibiting a specific protein called BRAF, which in its normal functioning helps regulate how cells grow and divide.

When the BRAF gene carries a mutation called V600E, the protein it produces becomes dysregulated, it essentially gets stuck in the “on” position, signaling cells to divide continuously.

That uncontrolled growth is cancer.

BRAF V600E mutations are well-characterized in oncology. They were the basis for major treatment advances in melanoma roughly a decade ago, when targeted BRAF inhibitors transformed outcomes for a disease that had similarly poor prognoses.

The field has been trying to replicate that progress in brain and spinal cord tumors ever since, and the challenge is significantly harder, the blood-brain barrier limits which drugs can reach tumors in the central nervous system, and the biology of CNS tumors responds differently to many therapies that work elsewhere.

What makes plixorafenib distinct from earlier BRAF inhibitors is its design, it is built to target both V600 and non-V600 BRAF mutations, and its profile in central nervous system tumors has shown tolerability that is unusual for this class of drugs.

The drug-related adverse event discontinuation rate across tumor types in the clinical data was below 2 percent, which means fewer than 1 in 50 patients had to stop taking it because of side effects.

That is a meaningful number in a field where drug toxicity is often what limits how aggressively patients can be treated.

What Does The 67% Rate Really Mean?

The response rate that formed the core of the FDA’s Breakthrough Therapy Designation decision came from the Phase 1/2a trial.

In a pre-specified subgroup of patients with refractory, MAPK inhibitor-naive BRAF V600-mutated primary CNS tumors, meaning patients whose cancer had not responded to previous treatment and who had not previously received drugs targeting the MAPK pathway, nine patients were evaluated.

Seven of them responded to plixorafenib. That is 67 percent.

The clinical benefit rate in that same group exceeded 75 percent, meaning that even patients who did not meet the formal definition of a response showed measurable benefit from the treatment.

In a broader group, all BRAF V600-altered, MAPK inhibitor-naive patients across tumor types, the response rate was 42 percent, with a median duration of response of 17.8 months and a clinical benefit rate above 70 percent.

The consistency of benefit across different tumor types, and the durability of responses that lasted nearly a year and a half on average, gave the FDA sufficient evidence that this drug warranted prioritized development.

The data were previously presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting in 2023 and at the Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO) conference the same year.

The Breakthrough Therapy Designation in April 2026 represents the regulatory formalization of what those presentations suggested.

What Is Breakthrough Therapy?

The FDA’s Breakthrough Therapy program was created to accelerate development and review of treatments for serious or life-threatening conditions where early evidence shows substantial improvement over existing therapies.

It is not an approval, it does not mean plixorafenib is available to patients yet. What it does is change the relationship between the drug company and the FDA during the development process.

A Breakthrough Therapy Designation entitles the company to intensive guidance from the FDA throughout drug development, including rolling review of application materials as they become available rather than all at once, and involvement of senior FDA staff in development decisions.

The practical effect is that the path from promising clinical data to potential approval moves significantly faster than it would without the designation.

Plixorafenib had already received two earlier FDA designations: Fast Track Designation for patients with BRAF-altered tumors who had exhausted other treatment options, and Orphan Drug Designation for cancers involving BRAF mutations and central nervous system tumors.

The Breakthrough Therapy Designation is more significant, it places the drug at the highest priority level of FDA development assistance.

The FORTE Trial And What Comes Next

The ongoing Phase 2 FORTE basket study, a global, registration-intended trial using a Bayesian adaptive design, is the vehicle through which plixorafenib is expected to reach formal approval consideration.

The trial evaluates the drug across multiple categories of BRAF-altered tumors, including three monotherapy indications, recurrent or progressive BRAF V600 primary CNS tumors, solid tumors with BRAF fusions, and rare BRAF V600-mutated solid tumors.

The CNS basket of FORTE, the arm that includes brain and spinal cord tumor patients, met its pre-specified interim efficacy analysis in Q3 2025.

The independent data monitoring committee reviewed the blinded interim data and determined the study should continue, which in clinical trial design is a positive signal.

It means the drug is showing the kind of activity the trial was designed to detect.

FORE Biotherapeutics expects topline results from the CNS basket by the end of 2026.

If those results are positive, the company intends to submit a New Drug Application to the FDA under the Accelerated Approval pathway, a mechanism designed for serious conditions where the drug fills an unmet need and shows evidence of benefit on a surrogate endpoint that is reasonably likely to predict clinical benefit.

The CNS tumors enrolled in FORTE include not just high-grade gliomas but also low-grade gliomas and other primary brain and spinal cord tumors in both adults and children.

That breadth means the potential benefit, if the drug is approved, extends across a wider population than the initial Breakthrough Therapy Designation indication covers.

Why Spinal Tumor Patients Should Pay Attention

Brain tumors get the majority of attention in CNS oncology, but primary spinal cord tumors, tumors that originate in the spinal cord itself rather than spreading there from somewhere else, represent a population with extremely limited treatment options and outcomes that are often similarly grim.

Surgery is frequently the primary intervention. The proximity of spinal cord tumors to critical neural structures limits how aggressively they can be resected.

Radiation is used but carries its own risks in the spinal cord. Targeted therapies effective in spinal cord tumors are essentially nonexistent.

The explicit inclusion of primary spinal cord tumors in the FORTE trial and in the patient population that will benefit from plixorafenib’s accelerated development, enabled by the Breakthrough Therapy Designation, is significant for this reason.

A drug showing 67 percent responses in BRAF V600-mutated CNS tumors, with a side effect profile allowing nearly all patients to continue treatment, represents a fundamentally different treatment proposition than anything currently available for these patients.

Topline FORTE results are expected before the end of 2026. If they are positive, the regulatory path to potential approval is already in place.