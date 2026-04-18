‘Jack Ryan: Ghost War’ Trailer Is Here And The Show That Was Cancelled Is Now A Movie

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War has a full trailer and a release date, and both arrived this week to remind the internet that John Krasinski is not done being Jack Ryan.

The feature film, a continuation of the Prime Video series that ran for four seasons from 2018 to 2023, premieres exclusively on Prime Video on May 20, 2026, in more than 240 countries and territories.

It is rated R, which is a step up in intensity from the television series, and it brings back the core cast alongside a new character played by Sienna Miller that the trailers have made into one of the most-discussed aspects of the whole project.

This is not a reboot and it is not a new season.

It is a film, and that distinction matters for how the story is structured and what it is trying to do.

What Is Ghost War About?

The setup is simple. An international covert mission unravels a deadly conspiracy, and Jack Ryan, who had presumably put the world of espionage behind him, is pulled back in to confront a rogue black-ops unit.

That unit, referred to in the trailer as Starling, was trained by the same intelligence apparatus that Ryan operates within.

“Starling has been resurrected,” a character says in the trailer. “They’re intelligent. They’re dangerous.” Greer adds the line that gives the threat its specific weight, “They will do exactly what we trained them to do.”

A unit built by professionals, now running without oversight, doing exactly what it was designed for. That is the engine of Ghost War.

The film operates in real time, the threat escalates continuously, lives are on the line throughout, and the structure is cinematic rather than episodic. Ryan reunites with Mike November, played by Michael Kelly, and his former CIA boss James Greer, played by Wendell Pierce.

The official synopsis describes their combined experience as “the only edge they have against an enemy who knows their every move.”

The enemy knowing their every move is important, this is not a foreign adversary operating in the dark. This is people who were trained the same way, who know the same playbook.

The trailer delivers the kind of action the series was known for at a compressed, heightened pitch.

Car chases, gunfights, major explosions, Jack jumping from one moving boat onto another and fighting the driver, Sienna Miller’s character falling through a glass floor while Krasinski reaches down to pull her back up.

Who Is Sienna Miller Playing?

The new character is Emma Marlowe, an MI6 officer who enters the story by pointing a gun at Jack Ryan and ordering him to put his hands up.

She is questioning him about his knowledge of the unsanctioned black ops unit, she knows something is wrong, she does not yet know if Ryan is part of the problem or potentially part of the solution.

The dynamic established in those first moments is the entire texture of the character: she is capable, skeptical, and not particularly interested in being charmed.

Miller joining the franchise is significant casting. She has spent the past several years taking roles that put her in serious dramatic territory, the kind of work that has reframed her career significantly from where it was a decade ago.

Dropping her into an espionage franchise alongside Krasinski, as an MI6 officer with her own agenda and her own intelligence, creates a dynamic that the series never had in quite this form.

Men’s Journal described it as “a little like pairing Jack Ryan with a female James Bond.” That is a useful shorthand for the tonal register Marlowe seems to occupy.

She is credited alongside Krasinski, Wendell Pierce and Michael Kelly as the lead cast.

The film’s synopsis calls her an “unlikely new partner,” unlikely because she and Ryan are from different agencies, different countries, and have different reasons for wanting the same thing stopped.

The Shift From Series To Film

The decision to continue the Jack Ryan story as a feature rather than a fifth season is worth understanding in context.

Prime Video announced at the end of 2024 that despite the fourth season having been positioned as a finale, the franchise would continue in film form.

This follows a pattern across streaming, Netflix did the same thing with Peaky Blinders, sending the story into a feature film after the series concluded.

The Jack Ryan TV series ran from 2018 to 2023. Over four seasons, Krasinski’s version of the CIA analyst moved from desk job to field operations, from tracking financial transactions to facing down geopolitical crises in Venezuela, Europe, and eventually within the CIA itself.

The fourth season ended with the show’s creators describing it as the final chapter. Ghost War reopens it, not by undoing that ending, but by finding the specific scenario that pulls Ryan back in despite himself.

Andrew Bernstein, who directed multiple episodes of the original series, returns as director for the film.

This is his first feature after decades of television work that includes Foundation, Ozark, The Diplomat and most recently IT: Welcome to Derry.

The screenplay is written by Aaron Rabin and John Krasinski, from a story by Krasinski and Noah Oppenheim. Krasinski co-writing gives him significant creative ownership over where the character goes, which helps explain both the quality control the trailers suggest and the specificity of the threat the film is built around.

Who Else Is In The Cast?

Beyond Krasinski, Kelly, Pierce and Miller, Betty Gabriel reprises her role from the series.

New additions to the ensemble include Max Beesley, JJ Feild and Douglas Hodge, three British actors whose presence, alongside Miller’s MI6 officer, gives the film a notably Anglo-American texture that fits the international scope of the conspiracy it is untangling.

The producing team includes Krasinski, Allyson Seeger and Andrew Form.

Carlton Cuse, who was central to the series, serves as executive producer alongside John J. Kelly, Alexa Ginsburg and Tom Clancy.

The Jack Ryan Universe On Prime Video

Ghost War arrives as a standalone feature, but all four seasons of the original series are available to stream on Prime Video ahead of the May 20 premiere.

For anyone who never watched the show, or who watched parts of it and wants a refresher before the film drops, the series is the full context for who Mike November is, what the relationship between Ryan and Greer means, and what the phrase “a past they thought was long put to rest” actually refers to.

Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership, currently $14.99 a month or $139 a year in the United States.

The streaming service offers discounted membership options for eligible members including a young adult tier at $7.49 a month and a government-assistance tier at $6.99 a month.

For fans who want to go deeper into the source material, the Tom Clancy book series that spawned the franchise spans 28 titles, starting with The Hunt for Red October.

All are available on Amazon in print, on Kindle and as audiobooks on Audible.

Ghost War. May 20. The rogue unit knows exactly what it was trained to do, and so does John Krasinski.