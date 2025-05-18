Bluegrass Legend Ricky Skaggs to Play at Sportsmens’ Park

Multi Grammy Award-winning bluegrass, country and gospel music legend Ricky Skaggs and his band, Kentucky Thunder will make a rare appearance in Buffalo at Sportsmens’ Park on Sunday, June 8,2025 at 4:00 pm. Sportsmens’ Park is located at 334 Amherst Street, Buffalo, New York 14207.

Skaggs, whose musical resume boasts a long litany of honors including inductions into the Gospel Music (2012), Musicians’ (2016), Blue Grass (2018), International Bluegrass Musicians’ (2018) and Country Music (2018) Halls of Fame, has stated that he is just “trying to make a living playing music that (he) loves.” (rickyskaggs.com).

Skaggs,born Rickie Lee Skaggs in 1951, in Cordell Kentucky,has been playing musicthat he ( and millions more) love since his father, Hobert, gave him a mandolin at six-years-old.

He made his first live television appearance at age 7, and quickly became proficient at playing mandolin, fiddle and guitar.

In his teen years he joined forces with Keith Whitley (“ When You Say Nothing at All) in the “Clinch Mountain Boys.” He also collaborated with Dwight Yoakam (“Guitars, Cadillacs”), and opened for Bluegrass legend Ralph Stanley.

In the 1970’s, he formed a bluegrass band, “Boone Creek” with Vince Gill (“One More Last Chance”) and Dobro demon, Jerry Douglas.

In 1995, Skaggs and Patty Loveless sang harmonies on Gill’s CMA song of the year, Go Rest High on that Mountain.”

In 1982, after his country cross-over album, Highways and Heartaches went platinum, Skaggs became the youngest addition to the Grand Old Opry at age 32.

He produced Dolly Parton’s “White Limozeen” album that resuscitated her country career, and Chet Atkins reportedly praised him for “single-handedly saving country music.”

Skaggs also had a Christmas holiday hit, “ New Star Shining” with James Taylor in the 1980’s

Since the 1990’s, Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder have been racking up numerous awards for best bluegrass albums including “ Blugrass Rules” in 1998, Soldiers of the Cross in 2000, Brand New Strings in 2004, Kentucky Thunder Insrtumentals in 2006, Honoring the Fathers (2008) and many others.

He has also collaborated successfully with his wife, Sharon White of “The Whites” on various gospel recordings.

In addition to Skaggs, the members of Kentucky Thunder include Russ Carson (banjo), Justus Ross (lead guitar), Dennis Parker (guitar and batitone vocals), Billy Contreras(fiddle) and Mike Rogers ( tenor vocals and rhythm guitar).

Rogers is also a member of Brothers of the Heart (which includes Jimmy Fortune of Statler Brothers’ fame).

Rogers vocal cover of Skaggs’ 1980’s hit, “Waiting for the Sun to Shine ( with Fortune on harmonies and Skaggs on mandolin ) is nothing short of heavenly.

Signing a star of Skaggs’ stature to play at Sportsmens is a testament to the respect that Country Music’s top players have for owner, Dwane Hall and his family’s dedication to Country, Americana and Blue Grass music for the past 40 years.

Ricky Skaggs may well be the biggest and most accomplished music legend to set foot on and plug in on the Sportsmens’ stage.

Other stars who have played at this “ Honkiest of Honky Tonks” include, Ray Benson and Asleep at the Wheel, Albert Lee, Bill Kirchen, Billy Joe Shaver, Rodney Crowell, Peter Asher, Jim Lauderdale, Red Volkaert, Lee Roy Parnell, Marshall Crenshaw. Dave Alvin and Jimmy Dale Gilmore, Steve Forbert, Eilen Jewel, Maria Muldaur and Danielle Nicole.

The June 8th outdoor show will start at 6pm, rain or shine. Here’s hoping that the only thunder comes from the stage and no one will be “waiting for the sun to shine.”