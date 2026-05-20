Product Recall Hits Popular Costco Kettle After 160 Handles Came Off

More than 113,000 electric kettles sold at Costco and HomeGoods over the past six years have been recalled after the Consumer Product Safety Commission confirmed that the handles can loosen and detach from the body of the kettle, spilling boiling water and posing what the CPSC describes as a serious burn hazard.

The recall, announced May 14, involves ZWILLING J.A. Henckels Aktiengesellschaft Enfinigy Kettle and Enfinigy Kettle Pro electric stainless-steel kettles after reports of the handles loosening and separating.

At least one person has suffered a second-degree burn. More than 160 incidents of loose or detached handles have been reported.

If you bought an ENFINIGY electric kettle from Costco, HomeGoods or zwilling.com between December 2019 and February 2026, stop using it right now.

The model numbers are on the bottom of the kettle. Here is everything you need to know.

What The Recall Covers And How To Check Your Kettle

The recall affects approximately 113,440 electric kettles sold in the United States, with an additional 43,963 sold in Canada and Mexico.

The recalled products are the ZWILLING ENFINIGY 1.5-liter Electric Kettle and the ZWILLING ENFINIGY 1.5-liter Electric Kettle Pro, premium stainless steel electric kettles that retail for between $120 and $200 and come in black, silver, rose gold and white.

The model numbers are the definitive way to confirm whether your specific kettle is included.

The affected model numbers are 53101-200 and 53101-201 for the standard kettle and 53101-500, 53101-501, 53101-502, 53101-503 and 53101-504 for the Pro kettle.

All model numbers are printed on the bottom of each kettle.

Turn your kettle upside down and check the bottom. If the model number printed there matches any of those seven numbers, the kettle is recalled and should not be used. The CPSC is clear, stop using the kettle immediately.

Costco sold the kettles in stores and online at Costco.com between September 2019 and November 2025.

HomeGoods sold them in stores nationwide and ZWILLING sold them online at zwilling.com between December 2019 and February 2026.

If you purchased from any of those channels during those windows and have a matching model number, your kettle is part of the recall.

What’s The Issue With The Devices?

The reason for the recall is that the kettle’s handle can loosen and separate from the body of the kettle, causing the hot contents to spill and posing a risk of serious burn injury.

The specific failure mode is mechanical, the handle attachment points weaken over time and the handle can pull away from the kettle body completely.

When that happens while a person is carrying a full kettle of boiling water, the contents pour out immediately.

The handle detaching does not give the person holding it time to react. Boiling water burns skin on contact and the severity depends on the temperature and the duration of exposure.

More than 160 incidents of loose or detached handles have been reported. At least one person has suffered a second-degree burn.

A second-degree burn is not a superficial injury. It damages both the outer layer of skin and the layer beneath it, producing blisters, significant pain and a healing process that can take weeks.

In the context of a recalled product, a single confirmed second-degree burn is the kind of documented injury that confirms the CPSC’s hazard classification is warranted.

The 160-plus incidents of loose or detached handles before the single confirmed burn tells you that many people encountered the defect and were fortunate to avoid serious injury.

Pouring boiling water onto a countertop or floor rather than onto skin is still a serious defect, but it explains how more than 160 handle incidents produced one confirmed burn rather than 160 burns.

If you have a recalled kettle and have not yet experienced a handle problem, that does not mean the defect is not present.

The ZWILLING Brand

ZWILLING J.A. Henckels is a German kitchenware manufacturer founded in Solingen, Germany in 1731, making it one of the oldest cookware and cutlery brands in the world.

The ENFINIGY product line was positioned as the company’s premium small appliance offering, sleek, modern, stainless steel, designed to sit attractively on a kitchen counter while performing at the level that a premium price tag implies.

The $120 to $200 retail price placed these kettles at the top end of the consumer electric kettle market.

The ENFINIGY kettles were carried by Costco, which sells products at volume discounts that make premium brands accessible to a broad consumer base, and by HomeGoods, which carries discounted high-quality housewares.

The combination of those two retail channels means the 113,440 recalled units are distributed across a genuinely wide range of American households rather than concentrated in a single region or retail customer base.

If you bought a ZWILLING ENFINIGY kettle anywhere in the past six years, check the model number today.

How To Get Your Refund

The remedy for this recall is a full refund, not a repair, not a replacement with the same product, but a refund of the purchase price.

Costco members can return the recalled kettle to any local Costco warehouse for a full refund. Costco’s return policy for recalled items is handled at the membership service desk regardless of whether you have the original receipt.

Costco’s purchase history system typically allows the company to verify your purchase even without documentation.

For kettles purchased at HomeGoods or directly through zwilling.com, the process requires contacting ZWILLING directly.

The company’s recall phone number is 866-963-4583. The recall email address is enfinigy-kettle-recall@zwilling.com. Both are available seven days a week.

Before disposing of the recalled product, ZWILLING requires a specific process. Visit zwilling.com and navigate to the recall section for the full disposal instructions before taking any action.

The instructions include unplugging the kettle, cutting the power cord and uploading a photo of the cut cord to confirm the product has been rendered permanently inoperable.

The cord-cutting step is what prevents a recalled kettle from being passed on, donated, sold or accidentally used by someone else after the original owner has been refunded.

Do not put the recalled kettle in a regular recycling bin or trash can without completing the disposal process described on the ZWILLING recall page. The upload requirement ensures the product is removed from use before the refund is processed.

The Broader Reminder About Premium Appliances

The ENFINIGY recall is a reminder that price and brand heritage are not guarantees of safety.

A premium price tag on a product from a 295-year-old German manufacturer did not prevent a mechanical defect from developing in the handle attachment across 113,440 units sold over six years.

The failure was not dramatic or sudden in most cases, handles loosened gradually, which is exactly the kind of progressive defect that users may not notice until the handle comes off at the worst possible moment.

Handle failures on electric kettles have affected other brands and models in prior years as well.

The CPSC specifically tests handle durability in its kettle safety standards for this reason.

The ENFINIGY recall suggests that the handle attachment design or manufacturing process in these specific models did not maintain the durability required for the repeated use cycles that a kitchen kettle experiences in daily life over months and years.

The CPSC’s full recall documentation is available at cpsc.gov. The recall number and complete specifications are posted there alongside contact information for reporting any additional incidents.

If you experienced a handle problem with your ENFINIGY kettle and have not yet reported it, the CPSC encourages consumers to do so at cpsc.gov or by calling 800-638-2772.

Seven model numbers. One phone number. One email address. Stop using the kettle, check the bottom, and contact ZWILLING at 866-963-4583 or enfinigy-kettle-recall@zwilling.com.