NVDA Stock Is Up After Hours On Earnings That Beat Every Estimate

Nvidia reported its fiscal first quarter 2027 results after the market closed on Wednesday May 20, 2026, and the numbers that Wall Street had been waiting months to see arrived with the kind of authority that the most important earnings report of the AI cycle was expected to deliver.

Revenue came in at $81.62 billion against a consensus estimate of $79.2 billion. Earnings per share hit $1.87 against a consensus of $1.78.

Data Center revenue reached $75.2 billion. The company returned a record $20 billion to shareholders in the quarter through buybacks and dividends.

Then it guided the second quarter to $91 billion in revenue, against a consensus that had been sitting around $85 to $87 billion, and raised its quarterly dividend from one cent per share to 25 cents per share.

The Q2 guidance is the number that moves NVDA after hours. The consensus whisper had been sitting around $90 billion going into the print.

Nvidia matched the whisper and exceeded the official consensus by roughly $4 to $6 billion in a single line of guidance.

The buildout of AI infrastructure that CEO Jensen Huang described as “the largest infrastructure expansion in human history” is not slowing down.

The Q1 Numbers And What They Mean

The revenue beat, $81.62 billion against $79.2 billion expected, continues a streak that is genuinely extraordinary by the standards of any company at any point in the history of public markets.

Motley Fool noted in its pre-earnings analysis that Nvidia has beaten the Wall Street consensus earnings estimate in 21 of the past 23 quarters.

The two misses both occurred during the 2022 semiconductor downturn when gaming demand collapsed and crypto mining imploded, specific and temporary conditions that have nothing to do with the AI infrastructure cycle that has been driving results since 2023.

The data center segment is the engine. At $75.2 billion in a single quarter, Nvidia’s data center revenue has roughly tripled in a year, the Q1 FY2026 comparison was approximately $22.6 billion.

The Blackwell architecture, the GPU generation that Nvidia transitioned to across fiscal 2026, drove the majority of that data center compute.

The transition from Blackwell to the next-generation Vera Rubin architecture is beginning, with Blackwell shipments winding down and Vera Rubin production accelerating.

The Q2 guidance of $91 billion suggests that transition is not producing the revenue gap that some analysts had worried it might.

The gross margin story confirmed what the most bullish analysts had argued, that Blackwell’s unit economics are intact.

Non-GAAP gross margin guidance for Q2 came in at 75 percent, at the high end of what the company had previously indicated and consistent with the view that Nvidia’s pricing power in AI accelerators has not been eroded by the scale of Blackwell deployment.

Analysts going into the print had flagged gross margin as the most important indicator for Nvidia’s competitive position. The 75 percent guidance answers the question.

The Dividend That Nobody Expected

Buried beneath the revenue beat and the Q2 guidance that broke consensus is one of the most significant signal changes in Nvidia’s investor communication in years.

The company raised its quarterly dividend from $0.01 per share, one cent, to $0.25 per share. That is a 25-fold increase in the quarterly dividend payment.

Nvidia has not been known as a dividend stock. The one-cent quarterly dividend it had been paying was more a symbolic gesture toward income investors than a meaningful yield.

A 25-cent quarterly dividend at recent share prices represents a roughly 0.45 percent annual yield, still not a traditional income investor’s target, but the 25x increase communicates something specific and important about how Nvidia’s management views the company’s cash generation going forward.

The company generated $50.3 billion in net cash from operations in Q1 FY2027 alone, compared to $27.4 billion in the same quarter a year ago.

At that level of cash generation, returning meaningful amounts to shareholders through both dividends and buybacks is not just possible, it is inevitable unless the company finds acquisition targets worth deploying cash into.

The $80 billion addition to the share repurchase authorization, added to the $38.5 billion already remaining, gives Nvidia more than $118 billion in total buyback authorization with no expiration date.

The dividend increase combined with the buyback authorization is a statement about confidence.

Jensen Huang has said publicly that he expects Nvidia to generate $1 trillion in revenue from its two flagship processor lines across 2026 and 2027.

A company whose CEO believes that is the trajectory raises its dividend 25 times in a single quarter.

The Q2 Guidance That Changed Everything

The pre-earnings setup that analysts and investors had been discussing for weeks was explicit, the Q1 beat was expected and largely priced in.

The Q2 guidance was the variable that would determine where the stock moved after hours.

Options markets going into the print had priced an expected move of 8 to 10 percent in either direction, reflecting genuine uncertainty about whether the guidance would satisfy or disappoint.

The consensus expectation for Q2 was approximately $85 to $87 billion. Some analysts had whisper numbers closer to $90 billion.

The line in the sand that multiple analysts had drawn was explicit: guidance below $85 billion would hand bears a deceleration narrative, guidance above $87 billion would confirm the ramp, and anything at or above $90 billion would be the catalyst for a significant after-hours move higher.

Nvidia guided $91 billion, plus or minus 2 percent.

That number lands above the official consensus by $4 to $6 billion. It matches or exceeds the whisper.

It implies that the AI infrastructure buildout is not decelerating into Q2 but accelerating, that the hyperscaler capital expenditure commitments that Meta, Microsoft, Google and Amazon have all raised in recent months are flowing through to Nvidia GPU orders at a rate that produces $91 billion in revenue in a single quarter.

Kiplinger’s live coverage quoted an analyst who had framed the pre-earnings setup precisely:

“A guide that lands at $83B to $85B will read as deceleration even on a clean Q1 beat.”

The $91 billion guidance is the opposite of that scenario. It is not deceleration. It is the next step in the ramp.

What Jensen Huang Said

Jensen Huang’s statement with the earnings release was specific about how he views Nvidia’s position in the current AI infrastructure moment. “NVIDIA is uniquely positioned at the center of this transformation as the only platform that runs in every cloud, powers every frontier and open source model, and scales everywhere AI is produced, from hyperscale data centers to the edge.”

The phrase “largest infrastructure expansion in human history” is the claim that Nvidia has been making consistently since the AI wave began and that the data keeps confirming rather than undermining.

Global data center capital expenditure commitments from the major hyperscalers have been rising each quarter for two years.

Microsoft committed to $80 billion in fiscal 2025 capital expenditure.

Meta raised its 2025 capex range to $60 to $65 billion. Amazon, Google and the hyperscaler universe collectively are spending at a pace that makes Nvidia’s $91 billion Q2 guidance look like a downstream reflection of upstream commitments rather than an optimistic projection.

Huang’s claim that Nvidia will generate $1 trillion in revenue from its two flagship processor lines across 2026 and 2027 is the number that frames every quarterly result.

An $81.62 billion Q1 and a $91 billion Q2 guidance put the company on a run rate that makes the $1 trillion claim look like arithmetic rather than aspiration.

What Comes Next For NVDA

The after-hours reaction reflects the specific outcome that the bullish setup required, the Q1 beat plus Q2 guidance above $87 billion plus the dividend increase plus the buyback authorization. Each piece of that combination is present in the results released Wednesday evening.

The stock had been trading at approximately $220.50 going into the print, up from its 52-week low but below its 52-week high of $236.54.

The Q2 guidance of $91 billion against consensus of $85 to $87 billion gives the after-hours tape the specific catalyst that analysts had said was necessary to push the stock toward the $250 level that post-earnings bulls had been targeting.

Benzinga’s pre-earnings analysis noted that Nvidia has historically underperformed expectations on the stock reaction even when beating on the numbers, falling on four of its last five revenue beats.

The dynamic is simple, when expectations are priced in and the headline number merely confirms them, the incremental buyer is not there.

The $91 billion Q2 guidance is the number that changes that dynamic, it is not the beat that was expected, it is the guidance that exceeded the whisper.

The largest infrastructure expansion in human history is still being built. Nvidia is still the only company that makes the equipment that builds it. The quarter just ended confirmed both things again.