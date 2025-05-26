May 26, 2025

by Frank Parlato

TRIAL OF BERNHARD FRITSCH MAY ALTER SIXTH AMENDMENT LAW

The April 2025 trial of Bernhard Fritsch in the US District Court for the Central District of California may mark a pivotal moment in Sixth Amendment jurisprudence.

Despite securing funding for private counsel, Fritsch was compelled to proceed with court-appointed public defenders who conceded their inability to mount an effective defense.

The government succeeded in criminalizing a man without opposition.

PROSECUTORS LACKED BASIC BUSINESS COMPETENCE

Known as one of the most ruthless of all assistant United States attorneys, Monica E. Tait, has equinamity. She can convict the innocent or the gulty without any change in demeanor or display of conscience.

The prosecution of Bernhard Fritsch was marred by a critical lack of business expertise among the assigned Assistant US Attorneys—Monica E. Tait, Sarah S. Lee, and Joseph L. De Leon.

None were known to have had any prior experience managing or operating a business. The prosecutors’ alignment with complainant Danny Guy, a controversial figure with self-serving motives, has raised serious concerns about prosecutorial discretion and economic literacy.

The three prosecutors, blind to the nuances of commerce, stood beside Guy, a man who betrayed the system he exploited. It wasn’t malice. It was something colder—indifference.

The chilling trio, Tait, Lee, and De Leon, never ran a business.

They never stayed up nights over the payroll—three government lawyers who never signed a vendor contract, never built anything, never believed in something, and built it.

But they had the power to destroy it.

Danny Guy with Courtney Wolfe, the shadowy figure whose contact between Guy and the FBI is said to have sparked the investigation, and prosecution of the innocent Bernhard Fritsch.

And when a man like Danny Guy points a finger, they follow it—because it’s easier than understanding.

Guy lied. They believed him. And they destroyed what they didn’t understand.

That’s your Justice Department—where clueless meets ruthless.

Bernhard Fritsch – with his Edison Award – for his AI patented inventions.

THE SWITCH TO OPTICS OVER EVIDENCE

Fritsch, founder of the creator platform StarClub, stood trial in the Central District of California in April 2025. Despite investing over $27 million into the company, prosecutors alleged wire fraud based on communications sent after the investment occurred. When initial fraud theories faltered, the government pivoted to lifestyle-based innuendo, overwhelming a financially unsophisticated jury.

It was a hit job, pure and simple. The government didn’t care what was true. They just needed a story.

The evidence fell apart, so they swapped in envy. Luxury. Expense. Optics.

Imagine this: three prosecutors who wouldn’t know EBITDA from a breakfast burrito teaming up with a grifter named Danny Guy.

Justice becomes indistinguishable from tyranny when the state arms the uninformed with unchecked power.

In the tradition of Kim Jae-gyu and feared for her unblinking precision, Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah S. Lee prosecutes with the calm of a surgeon and the conscience of a spreadsheet—whether her target is guilty, innocent, or simply in the way.

TAIT, LEE, AND DE LEON FOLLOWED A GRIFTER’S SCRIPT

The prosecutors in the Fritsch case did not question their own ignorance.

Monica, Sarah, and De Leon, three prosecutors—seemingly intelligent, credentialed, and utterly unqualified to judge a businessman’s decisions. But they had badges and marching orders.

So, they climbed into bed with Danny Guy and followed a story they couldn’t explain, narrated by a man they didn’t question.

And with the flick of a pen, they destroyed a business. Because a foreign manipulator told them to. A con man named Danny Guy handed them a script. They read it like scripture and took Bernhard Fritsch apart. As if ignorance were a virtue.

A smile without a conscience: Former US Attorney Joseph L. De Leon didn’t prosecute criminals—he manufactured them. Guilt was a formality, and innocence was just another obstacle he was trained to remove.

GOVERNMENT PUSHES FOR PRE-SENTENCING REMAND

More troubling still, government attorneys now seek to remand Fritsch before sentencing. They want him behind bars—before he’s sentenced. Because they know he’ll fight. They’re afraid he’ll win.

So, they’re scared. Cowards in suits.

They destroyed a man and a business. Now, they want to make sure he can’t undo it. Remand him before sentencing. Because that way, if he wins, he still loses.

Imagine it. A man convicted on the flimsiest grounds. His business gone; his name in ruins. And the government asks to jail him before sentencing—to prevent an appeal they know he’ll win. They’d rather bury him than be wrong. Because if he walks into an appeals court, their whole case unravels. And they know it.

They seek to imprison him—not because he is guilty, but because he might prove he is not. Because the worst thing they can imagine isn’t injustice. It’s being overturned.

They must appear righteous. They must look flawless to the public. And they have the power to shape right into wrong.

A CASE THAT WILL STAND AS A CAUTIONARY TALE

His conviction on one of two similar wire fraud charges shows the verdict was incoherent. A split verdict from a confused jury and a case now seen as a cautionary tale of prosecutorial overreach and the erosion of Sixth Amendment rights – that’s what we have in the Fritsch case.

An appeal will likely center on systemic procedural failure. In the courtroom’s cold geometry, the Constitution got smaller. And that is how his story will be told.