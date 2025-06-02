SoleTurn Delivers Musical Magic at The Caz

By Tony Farina



Great night for the rock band SoleTurn at The Caz, a wonderful venue for the group’s long awaited debut album the Soundtrack of Our Youth.

The Caz, on Seneca St. in South Buffalo, was packed to the ceiling and attendees enjoyed a spectacular music show by SoleTurn, including several music video presentations which were extremely well received.

Vik Bhargava and Zachary Michael performed their musical magic and The Caz was the ideal spot for debut album for this talented a creative band. Just super on stage.

“Baby” Joe Mesi and Tony Farina opened the night by introducing SoleTurn and the group did the rest.

The Caz is an incredibly warm and inviting venue and crowd-goers stayed until the very last minute.



Congrats to SoleTurn on delivering a super show and to The Caz and Andre for being the absolutely perfect hosts.