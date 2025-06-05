‘IS SHE OUT?’: Letitia James Named in Shocking Abduction Allegation

By Frank Parlato

Note: My original story on Letitia James, Ibrahim Khan and Angel DuBose, published on Artvoice and Frank Report, attracted the attention of President Donald Trump, who shared it on his social media. Since that story, published on April 30, appeared, significant additional information has come to my attention, which I plan to present in a series. Here is part #1.

‘NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW’: Former James’s Staffer Goes After NY’s Top Cop

Angel S. DuBose is not backing down.

She’s launched a GoFundMe titled “Letitia James Is Not Above The Law – Justice for Angel DuBose.”

Her goal: $400,000.

Not for revenge. For legal, personal, and documentary costs.

To tell the truth about what happened on December 22, 2014, when she says she was drugged and assaulted at the NYC Public Advocate’s holiday party.

At the time, Letitia James was the Public Advocate. Ibrahim Khan was her Chief of Staff.

Now, James is the Attorney General of New York.

But Angel DuBose says that shouldn’t matter.

“No one is above the law,” she writes – which happens to be James’s motto.

Letitia James Tweet No one is above the law.

Letitia James’s former chief of staff Ibrahim Khan. Did he try to drug Angel S. DuBose – and serve her unconscious to a waiting Letitia James?

Allegations With Consequences

DuBose has made a serious allegation. She accuses Letitia James of crimes.

If Angel DuBose is lying, she has risked everything for a fantasy.

But if she’s telling the truth, then Letitia James—now New York’s Attorney General—once presided over a staff that abducted, drugged, and ritually assaulted a Black single mother working in her office.

It allegedly happened in December 2014, just six months after DuBose started working at James’s Manhattan office.

She was an intern turned full-time staffer, living with her sister, raising two kids, and saving to move out. When she formally complained about workplace harassment by Letitia James’ lieutenant, Adrienne Felton, she was retaliated against.

Six days later came the Christmas party.

‘Is She Out?’

DuBose says she was put in a black Lincoln Town Car—James’ official car. She remembers hearing Letitia James ask, “Is she out?” as she was placed semi-conscious next to James in the backseat.

DuBose says she woke up in the rain hours later, disoriented, coat and bags gone, and later recounted a bizarre ritual involving chanting, groping, and a circle of people—including James and chief of staff Ibrahim Khan.

For years, her story was suppressed.

Internal reports were altered. Witnesses were promoted. The Department of Investigation closed the case without naming her—or the crime.

In the meantime, James rose in her career.

On the NYS Attorney General’s website, it says of James:

“When she was elected in 2018, she became the first woman of color to hold statewide office in New York and the first woman to be elected Attorney General. “

DuBose, who is Black, says that shouldn’t matter.

“What do these accomplishments mean if they are on the backend of corruption?” DuBose said.

No Statute of Limitations

But now, in 2025, the clock has not run out. In New York, first-degree rape and kidnapping have no statute of limitations. Neither does federal aggravated sexual abuse or civil rights violations under color of law.

And if the coverup continued through 2017, as records and emails suggest, those involved may still face justice.

She’s filed with NYPD. The DA. Human Rights. DOI.

“They All Know What Happened. And One of Them Might Talk.”

If Angel DuBose is lying or imagining this, this is at least a tragic misunderstanding.

But if she’s telling the truth, then there were, she says, at least ten people in that room—and every one of them has kept silent for over a decade.

That’s a long time to keep a crime hidden. It only takes one person to crack—one person to flip. One confession and the whole thing falls apart.

DuBose’s story is disturbingly specific: the car, the chanting, the hand over the drink, the ritual, the missing bags, the altered paperwork, the group dynamic. These aren’t hazy memories. They’re details that demand questions.

The Coverup Is Its Own Crime

The coverup, if true, is already a crime: tampered EEO filings, failure to investigate, edited witness statements, and an entire department’s silence.

Legally, the case is not dead.

First-degree kidnapping: no statute of limitations

Federal civil rights violations under color of law: no statute of limitations

If any single witness talks—under subpoena or pressure—the dam breaks. And at least one of these insiders must know: the time to talk is before the feds come knocking, not after.

The NY Post Deleted the Story

Screenshot: The New York Post reported the story in 2017. Five years later – just when two women accused Khan of sexual assault and James of its coverrup – the Post pulled the DuBose story off line.

In 2017, two years after the alleged incident, James’s spokesperson, Anna Brower, told the New York Post, “There is absolutely no truth to these allegations. They are an outright lie.”

Frank Report is going to tell Angel DuBose’s story, for while it was once reported in the New York Post, back in 2017, the Post removed the story about the same time Khan resigned from James’ New York attorney general’s office amid sexual harassment claims concerning other women.

James was accused of coverring up for her top lietuenant.

The New York Post acknowledged its removal of the story: “The Post removed the article from its website because it learned [DuBose] had not actually identified Khan as the person who drugged and assaulted her, and that she had said she had no memory of who the attacker was.”

But that is untrue.

From day one, DuBose named Khan. The Post knows it.

The now-vanished September 2017 Post story stated that DuBose “claims in the papers that Khan drugged and sexually assaulted her. She told The Post she eventually recalled details.”

Screenshot from NY Post story showing Angel S. DuBose named Ibrahim Khan from the start and Letitia James denying the allegation – leaving the question of why the story was taken down.

GoFundMe Could Blow It Wide Open

Angel DuBose has been quiet for ten years.

Her GoFundMe campaign, launched quietly, may be the thing that finally breaks the media blackout. It includes parts of her story the press and the government refused to investigate: the ritual, the car, the voices, the assault. The things she says happened in 2014 under the watch of New York’s future attorney general.

This is not just a story about trauma. It’s about power. And alleged cover-ups. And what happens when the survivor doesn’t stay silent.

It is also about accountability.

The website for the Attorney General states, “James focused on protecting vulnerable New York residents and ensuring that individuals or companies that broke state laws were held accountable.”

DuBose is planning to bring accountability to bear on James herself.

GoFundMe gives her a platform. It gives her reach. It gives her receipts. And if the story spreads—and may—there will be pressure on the city, the state, and the DOJ to respond.

In addition to her GoFundMe campaign, DuBose is sharing her story on TikTok and for three nights at the New York Theater Festival on June 25, 27 and 29. (Details here)

So, the clock has started ticking.

And this time, Angel S. DuBose controls the narrative.

Investigative Notes

(Above) Letitia James and her staff around the time of the Christmas party.

Angel S. DuBose penned in the names of the people in the photo. She says she is prepared to name the ones who participated in the assault and those who helped to cover it up.

If DuBose is making this story up, Letitia James should be pleased that there will now be fuller scrutiny of this allegation. After all, she is the top prosecutor in New York State and knows that a true and proper investigation should reveal the truth regardless of whether it incriminates or exonerates.

I invite anyone knowledgeable about the matter to contact me. I can assure you of complete confidentiality. If you participated in the alleged incident, I urge you to come forward early. If the alleged incident is true, there is little doubt that one or more of the ten or more individuals who participated will seek to save themselves from serious conspiracy charges by coming forward early in exchange for immunity.

On the other hand, if the alleged incident is not true, nobody has anything to worry about.

People with information can reach me at 305-783-7083 or email frankparlato@gmail.com.

Journalist’s privilege protects our communications.

If indicated, I can put you in touch with an attorney who can help you avoid prosecution in exchange for your truthful testimony.

There is much more to report.

I am disinclined to dismiss Angel DuBose’s story offhand, if only because some officials took extraordinary measures to silence her and alter her story in official filings.

Yet DuBose persists.

Now, the President of the US has taken notice.

Other influential people, such as Roger Stone, have taken a serious interest in discovering the truth.

No one is interested in promulgating a false narrative – not when the stakes are so high. If it is true, it could mean prison for Letitia James, and no one but a psychopath or a DOJ prosecutor would ever wish to send an innocent person to prison.

I firmly believe the truth will come out.

To be continued…