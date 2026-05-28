David Rush, CIA Officer, Is Charged After FBI Found 303 Gold Bars At His Home

David J. Rush, a former senior CIA official who had worked at the agency for 17 years with a Top Secret/SCI clearance, was arrested on May 19, 2026 and charged with one count of theft of public money after the FBI searched his Fairfax County, Virginia home on May 18 and found more than 303 gold bars worth approximately $40 million, approximately $2 million in cash and 35 luxury watches, many of which were Rolex brand.

Rush is being held in custody pending a detention hearing in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia on Friday.

The complaint and FBI affidavit that accompanied the charges describe a fraud operating on two levels simultaneously, a scheme to steal tens of millions of dollars in gold bars and foreign currency from the CIA by claiming it was needed for operational expenses, and a nearly two-decade-long fabrication of the academic credentials and military background that got him the job in the first place.

“After a CIA internal investigation identified potential violations of the law, CIA Director John Ratcliffe referred the information to the FBI for a law enforcement investigation,” the CIA and FBI said in a joint statement.

The investigation led to the May 18 search, the May 19 arrest, and the criminal complaint that is now public record.

The Gold Bars And How He Got Them

Between November 2025 and March 2026, Rush made multiple requests to the CIA for what the FBI affidavit describes as “a significant quantity of foreign currency and tens of millions of dollars in gold bars for work-related expenses.”

He stated the currency and gold were needed for CIA operations. The agency provided them.

The CIA then found it could not locate the gold bars or significant amounts of the foreign currency.

There were no records from Rush explaining what had happened to the assets. A storage space near his office contained only a portion of what he had received.

The agency’s internal investigation concluded that the funds had not been used for their stated operational purpose and referred the matter to the FBI.

When FBI agents searched his home on May 18, they found the gold bars stacked in his residence. More than 303 of them.

Worth approximately $40 million. Along with two million dollars in cash and three dozen luxury watches.

One source familiar with the case told NBC News that most, if not all, of the funds, including the foreign currency and the gold, have been recovered.

Whether that recovery includes everything Rush took or only the material found at his home has not been officially confirmed.

What is confirmed is that the FBI found tens of millions of dollars in government assets inside the private residence of a CIA official who had told his employer the money was needed for intelligence work.

The 17 Years Built On Lies

The gold bar scheme is only half of what the criminal complaint describes. The other half is the foundational fraud, the false credentials that got Rush into the CIA in the first place and that allowed him to reach Senior Executive Service level, the highest tier of federal civilian employment below political appointees.

Rush applied three separate times for government work. In his 2009 application, the one that led to his CIA hiring, he claimed a bachelor’s degree from Clemson University and a master’s degree from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. Neither was true.

He also claimed to have served as a Navy pilot and as an Air Force test pilot. The Federal Aviation Administration has no certificate or pilot’s license registered to Rush.

What the Navy’s actual records show is that Rush enlisted in the Navy in 1997, served in the US Navy Reserves from 2004 until 2015, and was honorably discharged as a lieutenant. He worked in part as an information technology specialist. He was not a pilot.

He used a fake Clemson transcript to get commissioned in the Navy Reserves. That same fabrication then traveled into his CIA employment application and passed through the background investigation process without being detected. He was hired in 2009. He was later promoted.

He reached Senior Executive Service rank. He held a Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information clearance, the clearance required to access the most sensitive intelligence programs the United States government runs.

For 17 years, none of the periodic reinvestigations required for clearances of that level caught the fabrications.

The fake degrees and the invented pilot’s record survived routine government vetting processes from 2009 through 2026. ClearanceJobs, which covers the security clearance industry, described what the case reveals as “a list of systemic failures in the entire vetting process from 1997 through 2026.”

The Military Leave Fraud On Top Of Everything Else

The criminal complaint adds a third category of alleged financial crime that is relatively modest compared to the gold bar theft but that illustrates the breadth of the alleged dishonesty.

After Rush was honorably discharged from the Navy Reserves in 2015, he did not update his status correctly with the CIA.

He continued claiming military leave on his official timesheet, leave he was not entitled to take because he was no longer serving.

The FBI affidavit calculates that he “claimed 744 hours of Military Leave on his official timesheet” since his discharge, taking in approximately $77,000 in fraudulent compensation.

Seventy-seven thousand dollars is a rounding error next to forty million dollars in gold bars. But it reflects the same pattern, a senior government official using false information to take money that was not his.

Who Passed The Background Checks

The specific question that the Rush case raises, and that the criminal complaint does not answer, is how the fabricated degrees and the invented military career survived multiple background investigations over 17 years.

CNN’s reporting noted directly that court documents “don’t clarify why the CIA failed to detect Rush’s false claims before hiring and promoting him.”

The SF-86 form that federal employees complete for security clearances asks for education and employment history, requires applicants to list references and authorizes investigators to contact those references and verify the claims.

The Clemson degree, the RPI master’s degree and the Navy pilot credential are all claims that can be checked against institutional records.

For Rush’s fabrications to survive 17 years of periodic reinvestigation means that at some point in the verification chain, perhaps multiple points, the checks either were not performed properly or the fabricated documentation was good enough to pass the inspection.

Rush’s application fraud began with the Navy Reserves commission he obtained using the fake Clemson transcript.

That commission then provided the appearance of military legitimacy that subsequent CIA background investigations might have treated as already verified by the military’s own intake process.

If the CIA assumed the Navy had checked the degree when it commissioned Rush, and the Navy’s periodic reviews assumed the CIA’s subsequent checks had verified the credentials, the fabrication could travel through both institutions without either fully owning the verification.

The CIA’s internal investigation eventually caught it. How it caught it, what triggered the review that led to the Ratcliffe referral to the FBI, is not described in the public documents.

What the documents describe is what the FBI found when it went to his house, and what they found was $40 million in gold bars.

Rush has not entered a plea. His attorney has not responded to requests for comment. His detention hearing is Friday in Alexandria.