Guilty Verdict Delivered in Controversial OneTaste Trial

By Frank Parlato

The jury returned with a verdict on the OneTaste case—Nicole Daedone and Rachel Cherwitz.

Verdict: Guilty.

The charge was conspiracy to commit forced labor—maximum penalty of 20 years.

The government claimed the two women conspired to force employees and students of their sexual wellness company to labor amid the threat of serious harm. The government alleged that the harm was not physical but shame, embarrassment, fear of spiritual regression and loss of friends in the OneTaste community.

The US DOJ prosecuted the case in Brooklyn—though almost all the alleged events occurred in San Francisco. Victims—all female, about nine in total—claimed Daedone “brainwashed” them.

Several said they loved doing what they were doing at OneTaste but realized later that they were under the spell of the women. Several “victims” referred to Daedone and Cherwitz as potentially practicing witches.

No Violence, No Locked Doors—Just Regret and Prosecution

While the government alleged that Daedone, the founder of OneTaste, and her chief of sales, Cherwitz, coerced and “groomed” consenting adults into performing labor and sexual acts, the defense argued that those adults freely chose to participate at the time. Notably, there were no underlying criminal charges of assault, trafficking, or actual forced labor.

Only a theory that a group of women were slowly manipulated over years—through what the DOJ now calls “emotional” or “psychological” coercion.

The charges relied heavily on the abstract, “surveillance,” “indoctrination,” and “intimidation.” No force. No locked doors. Just adult women who later decided they regretted their choices—and a government seemingly eager to punish unorthodox sexual communities that don’t conform to corporate, therapeutic, or political norms.

Judge Diana Gujarati did not immediately remand Daedone and Cherwitz. The jury had been out for two days.

The government is not seeking the defendant’s remand before sentencing. The judge set sentencing for September.

Sentencing Uncertain; Legal Fallout Begins

Though forced labor conspiracy carries an up to 20-year penalty, with both defendants being first-time offenders, it will likely be significantly less. The prosecution will submit a calculation of sentencing guidelines for the judge’s approval.

Without violence, guidelines may fall in the 2-5 year range. The possibility of a downward departure exists. Probation is an option for the judge.

In addition, an appeal is likely, and in later posts, we will examine some of the issues that might spark a reversal of the conviction.

On top of that, President Trump has instituted new policies to reverse unfair DOJ convictions. The OneTaste prosecution has gotten much attention from leading Trump supporters for its precedent-setting possibilities.

Law by Mood, Not Statute? The Broader Implications

The government alleged that two women leading a wellness company focused on sexuality, somehow coerced others into performing “labor” through non-physical means like shame and emotion—whatever that now legally means.

The precedent is that if the government now believes that emotional influence and consensual sex, revisited years later through regret, can constitute “forced labor” it broadens the government’sd power to prosecute other non conventional groups.

Among the serious harm alleged by victims is that they felt that if they did not do what Daedone instructed, they would reap spiritual consequences – something not different from what religions say to get compliance to their teachings.

Based on this case’s serious potential of government deciding instead of adults what is mental coercion, a commutation of a sentence or an outright pardon is possible.

In the meantime, the two defendants stand convicted of forced labor conspiracy. The defendants are due in court tomorrow to discuss continued bail while awaiting sentencing.