Monica Witt FBI Wanted Case Just Got A $200,000 Reward And Here Is Why

The FBI announced a $200,000 reward on Thursday May 14, 2026 for information leading to the apprehension and prosecution of Monica Witt, a former United States Air Force counterintelligence specialist who the government says defected to Iran in 2013, provided the Iranian regime with classified national defense information and has likely never stopped working against her former country.

The reward announcement is new. The case is not.

A federal grand jury in Washington indicted Witt on espionage charges in February 2019.

She has been on the FBI’s wanted list since that indictment. She is believed to be living in Iran and remains at large more than seven years after those charges were filed.

The question that the announcement raises is why the FBI is going public with a $200,000 reward now, in May 2026, thirteen years after her defection and more than seven years after her indictment.

The FBI’s own language provides the answer. Daniel Wierzbicki, the special agent in charge of the FBI Washington Field Office’s Counterintelligence and Cyber Division, said the bureau believes there is someone who knows something about Witt’s whereabouts “during this critical moment in Iran’s history.”

The United States and Iran have been at war since February 28, 2026. A former American counterintelligence officer who has been working for Iranian intelligence for thirteen years is not a historical problem during an active war. She is a current one.

Who Is Monica Witt?

Monica Elfriede Witt served in the United States Air Force on active duty from 1997 to 2008.

Her role was not administrative or logistical. She was an intelligence specialist and a special agent for the Air Force Office of Special Investigations, the counterintelligence and criminal investigation arm of the Air Force.

The specific nature of that work is significant. Counterintelligence agents are trained in how foreign intelligence services operate, how they recruit and run sources, how they identify and exploit vulnerabilities in American intelligence programs.

They are, by the nature of their work, among the people in the U.S. government best positioned to help a foreign adversary understand how to damage American intelligence capabilities.

Witt’s military service and her subsequent work as a government contractor through 2010 gave her access to Secret and Top Secret information relating to foreign intelligence and counterintelligence operations, including, according to the FBI, the true names of United States Intelligence Community undercover personnel.

The exposure of undercover officers’ true identities is among the most serious categories of damage a defector can cause.

Those are real people whose lives, and the lives of the sources they handle, can be endangered by that kind of disclosure.

From 2003 through 2008, Witt’s counterintelligence work took her to the Middle East on multiple assignments.

She served in a region where Iran’s intelligence services operate aggressively and where the United States government maintains sensitive programs that depend on the secrecy of their personnel.

She was, in other words, exactly the kind of intelligence officer whose defection to Iran would be genuinely valuable to the Iranian government rather than merely symbolic.

She is also fluent in Farsi. She did not need a translator when she crossed over.

The Defection And What Followed

Witt defected to Iran in 2013, three years after her contracting work ended and approximately two years before the charges against her would allege that her conspiracy with Iranian officials to provide national defense information began.

The Iranian government’s response to her arrival was immediate and practical.

According to the indictment, Iranian officials provided Witt with housing and computer equipment to facilitate the work they wanted her to do for them. She was not a refugee seeking asylum. She was an asset being operationalized.

The indictment, returned by a federal grand jury in the District of Columbia in February 2019, charged Witt with espionage, specifically with transmitting national defense information to the Iranian government.

The conspiracy alleged in the indictment covers the period from approximately January 2012 to approximately May 2015, meaning prosecutors believe she was working against the United States before she left and continued doing so for at least two years after she arrived.

The same indictment charged four Iranian nationals, not named here in accordance with the indictment’s sensitive nature, with conspiracy, attempted computer intrusion and aggravated identity theft, alleging they helped Witt gather information on her former colleagues in the United States government.

The combined picture is of a coordinated operation: an American intelligence officer who went over to the other side and then worked systematically with her new employers to identify, profile and potentially target the people she had worked alongside.

The FBI’s assessment is that the damage Witt caused was not limited to what she knew when she defected in 2013.

The allegation is that she intentionally provided information that endangered United States personnel and their families stationed abroad, the kind of harm that does not show up cleanly in a damage assessment but that affects the real safety of real people in sensitive overseas assignments.

The indictment also alleges she conducted research on behalf of the Iranian regime specifically to allow them to target her former colleagues in the U.S. government.

The Iran War

The specific phrase “this critical moment in Iran’s history” from Wierzbicki’s statement is the most telling detail in Thursday’s announcement.

It is the FBI publicly linking a thirteen-year-old defection case to the current moment, the moment in which the United States is at active war with Iran following the February 28, 2026 military operations against Iranian facilities.

Wars create urgency around intelligence matters that peacetime does not generate in the same way.

An American counterintelligence officer who has been in Iran for thirteen years, who knows the true names of undercover American intelligence personnel, who has been working for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, is not simply an embarrassing symbol of a past security failure when the United States is conducting active military operations against Iranian forces.

She is a potential ongoing asset for a country that has active reasons to want to know everything it can about American intelligence operations and personnel.

The IRGC’s intelligence elements are among those that the FBI specifically named as having benefited from Witt’s defection.

Those same elements are active participants in Iran’s response to the American and Israeli attacks that began February 28.

The IRGC’s intelligence collection, unconventional warfare and support to proxy forces are all in play in the current conflict.

A former American counterintelligence officer embedded with those elements for thirteen years represents a specific kind of asset whose value to the IRGC has not diminished with time, it may have increased.

The FBI’s decision to go public with a $200,000 reward at this specific moment reflects a calculation that the current environment, the war, the heightened attention to Iran, the possibility that someone in Iran or with connections to Iran might have information about Witt’s whereabouts and might be more inclined to share that information now than before — creates an opportunity that the $200,000 is designed to capture.

The Physical Description And How To Report

The FBI describes Witt as five feet eight inches tall, weighing approximately 145 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She has tattoos, including one on her left wrist. She is known to use aliases in Iran.

Anyone with information about Monica Witt’s whereabouts is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI, submit a tip through the FBI’s online tip portal at tips.fbi.gov, or contact the nearest American embassy or consulate. All tips can be submitted anonymously.

The $200,000 reward is for information leading to Witt’s apprehension and prosecution, not simply for information about her location.

The FBI’s standard Rewards for Justice structure suggests the reward would be paid upon a result rather than upon a tip alone.

The Broader Pattern

Witt’s case is part of a longer pattern of American intelligence and military personnel who have been recruited by Iranian intelligence or who have voluntarily crossed over to work against their former employer.

The pattern has accelerated in the period of heightened tension between the United States and Iran across the past decade.

International Business Times Australia reported that security experts view Witt’s case as a stark example of insider threats and the long tail of recruitment operations by adversarial nations, the ability of foreign intelligence services to identify, cultivate and ultimately run former government employees long after their active service has ended.

The specific combination of factors in Witt’s background, counterintelligence training, Middle East deployment experience, Farsi fluency, access to undercover officer identities, made her an unusually high-value asset for Iranian intelligence.

The FBI’s assessment that she likely continues to support Iranian activities thirteen years after her defection reflects both the institutional investment Iran made in setting her up and the specific knowledge she carries that retains intelligence value regardless of how much time has passed.

The indictment is seven years old. The defection is thirteen years old. The war with Iran started eleven weeks ago. The FBI wants to hear from you.