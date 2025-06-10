Wake Up Niagara Veteran to Retire From Popular WLVL Morning Show

By Tony Farina

There will be a change in the makeup of the popular Wake Up Niagara radio show on WLVL 1340 AM and WLVL.com, but the transition that begins on Monday, June 23, should be seamless and still deliver the daily interviews with local politicians and celebrities that have helped make the show a big hit.

Bill Yuhnke, president and CEO of Liberty Yellow Cab who owns WLVL and WEBR radio, 1440 AM and 105.3 FM, announced this week that long-time personality John Maser who has produced and been part of three-man broadcast team of Wake Up Niagara since 2019, will be retiring effective June 20 and the Lockport native says he will be focusing on volunteer work for community organizations like the Salvation Army in the next chapter of his life.

“It was time,” said Maser of his decision to retire, saying that his career in radio that began in 1975 at the ripe age of 15 has been super rewarding given all the many people he has met, most especially on the Wake Up Niagara show that featured many well-known figures in politics, business, law enforcement, and community organizations as the show delivered the events of the day from 6 a. m to 9 a. m. every weekday morning.

“It was a good run, but I just felt it was time and it has indeed been a pleasure working with Eric Koch and Hank Nevins on the show that has been a joy to be a part of,” said Maser. “I’m sure that Eric along with Randy Jacques will continue to present a terrific show to help people begin their day with Hank delivering the news of the day, followed by Tradio at 10 with Eric.”

“John has done a terrific job and he will certainly be missed,” said Yuhnke who plans a luncheon to honor Maser on Thursday, June 19, at the Fieldstone Inn on Transit Rd. in Lockport beginning at 11 a. m.

Yuhnke, the business entrepreneur who owns Liberty Yellow Cab and who now is also a radio station owner with his station acquisitions, is sure to deliver a strong farewell sendoff for John Maser for his outstanding radio career. That is Yuhnke’s style, to do things in a big way, part of what has made him such a success in his long run starting with Liberty, headquartered on Kenmore Ave. in Buffalo.