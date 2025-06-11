Botanical Gardens Boozy Bookfair

|Boozy Bookfair June 22, 5-9pm
The Boozy Bookfair is back and better than ever! Enjoy a fun-filled evening of books, bubbly, and botanics at the Botanical Gardens with their friends from Merit Badge Books! This Boozy Book Fair recreates the magic of a school book fair… but for grown ups! Explore the conservatory and sip on something sweet while you browse tables FILLED with books (plus fun book-ish trinkets & gifts!). Bring your friends and stock up on hot new releases and sizzling summer reads!
|This event was so popular last year that the Botanical Gardens have TRIPLED the amount of books and TRIPLED the amount of boozy vendors to keep those lines short and your shopping bags full! Joining the fun will be our friends from Merit Badge Books! Our two cash bars, Bubble Bar and Resurgence, will be making signature cocktails, and a variety of other bars will be offering free tasting samples in addition to selling their specialty beverages.