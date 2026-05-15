Claudine Longet, Singer Who Shot Olympic Skier Spider Sabich, Dies At 84

Claudine Longet, the French-born singer and actress who became one of the most familiar faces of American variety television in the 1960s through her marriage to Andy Williams and her role alongside Peter Sellers in Blake Edwards’ 1968 film The Party, died on Thursday May 14, 2026. She was 84.

Her nephew Bryan Longet confirmed the death on social media Thursday, one day before what would have been her 85th birthday. No cause of death was disclosed.

“Even though she is no longer physically with us, her light, elegance, talent and kindness will continue to live on through the memories, music, photos and love she leaves behind,” Bryan Longet wrote. “As many of you know, Claudine was not only an icon to me, she was also my aunt, and someone incredibly special in my life. Since I was a little boy, I always told her that she was my number one fan, and that will never change.”

Longet lived for nearly the last five decades of her life in almost total privacy, a self-imposed retreat from public life that began after the 1977 trial in which she was convicted of negligent homicide in the shooting death of her boyfriend, Olympic skier Vladimir “Spider” Sabich, in March 1976.

The trial ended her entertainment career and produced one of the most discussed criminal proceedings of the 1970s. She eventually married her defense attorney.

She moved to Hawaii. She never spoke publicly about Sabich or his death again, as the civil settlement with his family required.

The Girl From Paris Who Became Andy Williams’ Wife

Claudine Georgette Longet was born in Paris on January 29, 1942. Her father was a businessman who specialized in X-ray technology and her mother was a doctor, a household that valued education and culture and that gave its daughter an early exposure to performance.

She appeared in a production of The Turn of the Screw when she was 10, then performed on French television and in theatrical productions in Milan and Venice before the trajectory of her young life shifted dramatically.

She was hired by Lou Walters, the nightclub impresario who happened to be the father of Barbara Walters, and moved to Las Vegas to dance in the Folies Bergère revue at the Tropicana in 1960. She was 18 years old.

She was already an accomplished performer who had appeared on television in France and on stage in Italy, and she arrived in Las Vegas with the specific combination of beauty, talent and European refinement that American entertainment in 1960 was well positioned to celebrate.

She met Andy Williams alongside a highway in Las Vegas that same year. Williams was already a major American entertainment figure, the crooner whose signature song “Moon River” would cement his identity the following year, and the meeting led rapidly to a serious relationship. They married on December 15, 1961.

The Career She Built And What Made It Work

The marriage to Williams gave Longet access and visibility that she translated into a genuine entertainment career rather than simply leveraging the association.

She appeared on The Andy Williams Show beginning in 1963, becoming a familiar face to the show’s large NBC audience, often appearing with their three children, Christian, Bobby (named for Robert F. Kennedy) and Noelle, in segments that presented the Williams family as an ideal American household with a distinctly European accent.

Her television presence expanded beyond her husband’s show. She appeared in episodes of McHale’s Navy and Dr. Kildare in 1963 before landing a recording contract with A&M Records, the label founded by Herb Alpert and Jerry Moss, largely on the strength of her singing on NBC’s Run for Your Life.

The A&M years produced five albums between 1967 and 1970: “Claudine,” “The Look of Love,” “Colours,” “Love is Blue” and “Run Wild, Run Free.” The debut album sold more than a million copies.

Her voice, breathy, intimate, touched with French inflection in ways that gave even standard American pop material a specific quality, was well suited to the late 1960s market for softly exotic pop.

Her most celebrated individual performance was the song “Nothing to Lose” in Blake Edwards’ The Party in 1968. The film starred Peter Sellers as an Indian actor accidentally invited to a Hollywood party and Longet as Michele Monet, an aspiring actress and singer at the same event.

The Henry Mancini and Don Black song gave Longet a showcase that remained one of the most remembered moments of that film for decades, a bossa nova-style ballad delivered with the specific quality she brought to her best work.

After her marriage to Williams ended in 1975, she continued recording, two additional albums for Williams’ Barnaby Records label.

She had guest-starred in Combat!, 12 O’Clock High, Hogan’s Heroes and other prominent television programs of the era.

By the mid-1970s her career trajectory was not in decline so much as it was in the process of evolving.

Then came the night of March 21, 1976.

The Trial That Defined Everything

Vladimir “Spider” Sabich had competed for the United States in the 1968 Winter Olympics in Grenoble, one of the most celebrated American alpine skiers of his generation.

He was the inspiration for Robert Redford’s character in Downhill Racer. He met Longet at a celebrity skiing exhibition in Bear Valley, California in 1972, and the two began a relationship that eventually led to her and her three children moving into his chalet in the Starwood community of Aspen, Colorado.

On March 21, 1976, Longet shot Sabich in the bathroom of that chalet using a .22-caliber pistol that had been purchased by his father.

Sabich was struck once in the abdomen. He died en route to the hospital. He was 31 years old.

Longet’s account was that the gun accidentally discharged while Sabich was showing her how it worked.

Reports that emerged in the days and weeks following the shooting suggested a different narrative, friends of Sabich told media that he had been intending to ask Longet to move out of the chalet, and that the relationship had been under significant strain.

The prosecution’s autopsy evidence suggested Sabich had been bent over, facing away from Longet, and at a distance of at least five feet eleven inches, positioning inconsistent with a firearms demonstration scenario.

The case had been charged as reckless manslaughter, which carried a potential sentence of up to ten years. Before the trial began, law enforcement officials made errors that significantly damaged the prosecution’s case.

The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office took a blood sample from Longet without first obtaining a warrant. They also seized her diary without a warrant. The blood sample reportedly showed the presence of cocaine.

Her diary reportedly contradicted elements of her account of the relationship. Neither piece of evidence could be used at trial.

With those pieces of evidence excluded, the prosecution’s case rested primarily on the autopsy findings, suggestive but not conclusive.

After four days of deliberation in January 1977, the jury found Longet guilty of criminally negligent homicide rather than the more serious reckless manslaughter charge.

The sentence, two years’ probation, a fine of $250 and 30 days in jail. The trial judge allowed Longet to choose which days to serve, believing the arrangement would allow her to spend time with her children. She served most of her sentence on weekends.

The Response That Told You Everything About The Era

The verdict generated outrage from those who believed the sentence was inadequate, a perception that was not improved when it became known that Longet had subsequently vacationed with her defense attorney, Ronald Austin, who was married with two children at the time.

The two eventually married in June 1985 and lived on a 5.4-acre estate near Aspen for years before eventually moving to Hawaii.

The cultural response to the trial and its verdict entered the popular imagination in ways that were specific to the late 1970s media environment.

On Saturday Night Live’s eighteenth episode, the Weekend Update segment featured what was presented as live coverage of “The Claudine Longet Invitational Ski Championship,” with Chevy Chase and Jane Curtain doing play-by-play commentary over footage of skiing wipeouts, each one supposedly the result of Longet accidentally shooting the competitor.

The segment was one of the more notorious early SNL moments and reflected a cultural willingness to mock the outcome of the trial that the Sabich family’s supporters found deeply objectionable.

Mick Jagger and Keith Richards wrote a song about the case for the Rolling Stones album Some Girls in 1978, a track titled “Claudine” with lyrics that depicted some of the more provocative details of the affair and the shooting.

It was deemed too legally controversial to include and was removed before release, though it circulated widely on bootleg recordings for decades. In November 2011, it appeared on the deluxe reissue of Some Girls.

The Agreement That Silenced Her

After the criminal trial, Sabich’s family pursued a civil lawsuit against Longet seeking $1.3 million. The case was settled out of court.

The terms of the settlement required Longet to never speak publicly about Sabich or his death and to never publish a book about her life and the trial.

That agreement effectively ensured that Longet’s own account of what happened on March 21, 1976, beyond what she had said at trial, would never become part of the public record. She maintained the agreement completely across the final 49 years of her life.

She gave no interviews. She wrote no book. She made no public appearances that touched on the subject.

The woman who had been one of the most photographed and covered entertainers of the late 1960s spent nearly five decades in a privacy that was partly chosen and partly contractually required.

Her children with Williams preceded her in death. Christian died in 2019. Noelle reportedly died in 2023. Bobby survives her. Andy Williams died in 2012.

Claudine Longet died one day before she would have turned 85. The nephew who announced her death remembered her light, elegance, talent and kindness.

Those are the things she would have wanted remembered. The rest of the story was already written by others and will be written again now.