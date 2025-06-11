Steve Earle: 50 Years of Songs & Stories w. Jeff Crosby at Asbury Hall

Steve Earle is one of the most acclaimed singer-songwriters of his generation. A protege of legendary songwriters Townes Van Zandt and Guy Clark, he quickly became a master storyteller in his own right, with his songs being recorded by Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Joan Baez, Emmylou Harris, The Pretenders, and countless others.

1986 saw the release of his record, Guitar Town, which shot to number one on the country charts and is now regarded as a classic of the Americana genre.

In 2020, Earle was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. And in 2023, Steve was honored by the Bruce Springsteen Archives & Center for American Music. Steve’s forthcoming album, “Alone Again (Live)”, was released July 12th, 2024.

Opening the show is Jeff Crosby who has been sharing his unique perspective of Americana throughout the US and Europe over the past decade.