FINAL WEEKEND Crocodile Fever at Irish Classical

Crocodile Fever, by Meghan Tyler, runs through June 15th

Prepare to be plunged into the darkly comic and fiercely captivating world of Crocodile Fever by Meghan Tyler, praised by THE LIST as “brilliant, batshit and brutal.”

Northern Ireland, 1989. A farmhouse window smashes, and rebellious Fianna Devlin crashes back into the life of her pious sister Alannah. Together in the unlovely family home for the first time in years following the death of their tyrannical father, the sisters are back at each other’s throats in seconds. And when Fianna discovers that the old reptile is in fact still very much alive, all hell breaks loose as they confront his hideous legacy.

Fueled by Taytos, gin, 80s anthems and a chainsaw, it’s the Devlin sisters versus the world. It can’t end happily, but it can end gloriously.

ICTC Artistic Director, Keelie A. Sheridan, helms this surreal and grotesque black comedy celebrating sisterhood whilst reminding us that the pressure cooker of The Troubles is closer than we imagine.