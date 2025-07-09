Red, Red Wine time. UB40 at Artpark



Four-time Grammy nominated band UB40, will be performing at Artpark on August 29 with opening act Jamaica’s Inner Circle reggae band.

The legendary UB40 will bring fans electric live performances of their mega-worldwide hit singles to the stage with “Red Red Wine,” “Food For Thought,” “(I Can’t Help) Falling In Love With You,”and much more; in addition to songs from their current album. The band recently released their current album, UB45, with new songs and re-imagined classics last year commemorating their historic 45th anniversary. The record was #5 on the UK official album chart.

The world’s biggest-selling reggae group, with more than 100 million albums sold worldwide, UB40 is an English reggae and pop multi-cultural band originally formed in Birmingham, England. With more than 50 UK Top 40 singles and 17 UK Top 10 albums, the group has been recording and touring since 1978.

Band members include: James Brown (drums), Robin Campbell (guitar/vocals), Earl Falconer (bass/vocals), Norman Hassan (percussion/vocals), Martin Meredith (keyboards/WX7/saxophone), Jahred Gordon (keyboards), Laurence Parry (trumpet/flugel/trombone), Ian Thompson (saxophone), Gilly G (MC vocals), Matt Campbell (backing vocals) – and lead vocalist and guitarist Matt Doyle.

Says Robin Campbell, “We always look forward to returning to the U.S. Traveling coast-to-coast with over 30 dates, visiting some of our favorite places with great support acts, we can’t wait.” Adds Jimmy Brown, “We are looking forward to our upcoming U.S. tour. No doubt we’ll be clocking up the miles on the road, as we always do with many hours spent on the tour bus, but American audiences are so much fun to play to and are so loud in their appreciation that it is one of the most rewarding countries to tour. We’ve toured the U.S. every year for the last three years, this being the fourth, and it gets better every time.”\



For TICKETS + more information and to connect with UB40 visit: www.UB40.global.