2025 Call for Art: Small Works

Public Art Opportunity

County of Erie (New York) Arts in Public Places (AIPP)

Call Open: June 2, 2025

Deadline for Submissions: TUESDAY July 15, 2025. 12PM NOON

Please Note: Only Erie County residents are eligible to apply

Click HERE for the flyer.

VIRTUAL INFORMATION SESSION: Thursday June 26th at 5:30PM. This session has been completed. A recording of the meeting is available HERE.

Q&A available HERE

Project Overview:

The Erie County Arts in Public Places Committee seeks artwork for installation at the Buffalo Convention Center. Works should be original (no reproductions), and should be ready for installation and exhibition. Works may be in any medium. There are no size limitations other than those dictated by the exhibition space. Artists may submit up to three works for consideration, please complete a separate application for each work.

Works collected through this Call for Art will be part of Erie County’s new Public Art Collection.