‘Bout Time!’: Fans Celebrate as Dakota and Elle Fanning Star Together for the First Time

Elle and Dakota Fanning are finally appearing together in the upcoming film The Nightingale, and fans are elated. But why?

The Fanning sisters, from left to right, Dakota and Elle. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Sibling partnerships have always brought something notable to the entertainment scene. From music and fine arts to film, television, and even production and direction. The sibling effect on success is a phenomenon that has stood the test of time.

Pop vocal trio The Bee Gees posed together on 13th February 1976. The brothers are, from left, Robin Gibb (1949-2012), Maurice Gibb (1949-2003), and Barry Gibb. (Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images)

One example of sibling musicians is the Gibb brothers, who formed the Bee Gees in 1958. The group went on to become not only one of the most recognizable sibling bands in history, but also one of the most successful musical acts of all time, grossing millions of fans worldwide.

Fans and music critics often attribute this kind of sibling musical success to vocal blends known as “blood harmony,” claiming that shared genetics contribute to the seamless blending of sibling voices. Despite the lack of scientific evidence to support these claims, it does help us understand why there is such a large number of highly talented and subsequently successful sibling bands and singers (The Jackson 5, The Everly Brothers, Heart, etc.).



But it isn’t just sibling singers whose success is notable. Many siblings have made equally powerful impacts across the entertainment industry.

For example, older sister Shirley MacLaine and younger brother Warren Beatty have had a significant impact in Hollywood, having starred in major films since the late 1950s. Despite this equal success and talent, they have never shared the screen.

LOS ANGELES – APRIL 18: Actors and siblings Shirley MacLaine and Warren Beatty attend a movie premiere on April 18, 1966 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Earl Leaf/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Why is that? If musical siblings often capitalize on their chemistry to create something uniquely collaborative, why haven’t more film siblings done the same?



MacLaine reflects on this very question within her memoir, The Wall of Life, published in 2024. The Academy Award-winning actress explains that diverging career paths and timing are what kept her and Beatty from collaborating. It was never due to a lack of interest; the right opportunity simply never arose for the two of them:

“It just never came together…We were always working on separate things at separate times.” (MacLaine, The Wall of Life)”

So, does it really all come down to opportunity? As we have seen with other sibling duos, such as Jake and Maggie Gyllenhaal, it might.

Timing, roles, and personal career paths often dictate whether these collaborations can happen, despite the desires of both the entertainers and their audiences.

However, the rarity of siblings sharing the screen is what makes the Fanning sisters’ new announcement such a standout. Fans online are thrilled as anonymous users have commented:

“First live-action film together. ’Bout time.”

“Finally! Can’t wait for this.”

Set to be released in 2027, The Nightingale has already cultivated a significant audience, some of whom are just excited to see the sisters work together after all these years of individual success. Pictures of the two together as young child actors have also been re-circulating online as fans reminisce and build excitement about their upcoming project.

Elle Fanning and Dakota Fanning during Nickelodeon’s 20th Annual Kids’ Choice Awards – Orange Carpet at Pauley Pavilion – UCLA in Westwood, California, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

But what is it about sibling dynamics that captivates viewers so deeply?

Perhaps it’s nostalgia, the sense of seeing siblings on screen that reminds us of our family bonds. Maybe it’s the natural chemistry that only family can bring. Or perhaps it’s just the sheer joy of seeing familial talent shine through a shared success story.

Whatever the reason, sibling dynamics continue to shape the arts in ways that feel timeless and deeply personal, making “The Nightingale” a premier worth waiting for.