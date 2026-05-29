Hood Stock Is Up 7 Percent Today And Robinhood Just Let AI Agents Trade Stocks On Your Behalf

Robinhood Markets shares are up 7.43 percent on Friday May 29, 2026, continuing a week of gains that have made HOOD one of the best-performing financial stocks in the market, and the reason has nothing to do with Bitcoin.

Crypto trading revenue at Robinhood actually declined in the first quarter of 2026.

The company’s stock was stuck in a range for months as cryptocurrency prices underwhelmed. What broke the pattern this week was not a blockchain rally.

It was a product announcement that repositioned Robinhood from a commission-free trading app into something considerably more ambitious: the first major retail brokerage in the United States to let AI agents trade on your behalf.

The announcement came Wednesday May 26-27. Robinhood unveiled two new products simultaneously, Agentic Trading and an Agentic Credit Card. The stock jumped approximately 3 percent on Wednesday, continued higher in after-hours trading, gained another 9.83 percent on Thursday and added 7.43 percent more on Friday.

Goldman Sachs reiterated a Buy rating. Citizens JMP reiterated a Market Outperform.

Robinhood’s 27.5 million customers now have access to something that, until this week, was only available to institutional players: an AI agent that manages their portfolio and executes trades without them lifting a finger.

What Is Agentic Trading?

The concept of algorithmic trading is not new. Hedge funds and proprietary trading desks have used algorithmic systems to execute trades faster than any human since the 1980s.

What has historically separated those institutional tools from what individual investors could access is the complexity, the cost and the legal framework required to deploy them.

You needed infrastructure, compliance teams, significant capital and the technical capability to build or license the systems.

A retail investor could watch an algorithm perform in a market documentary but could not deploy one from their phone.

Robinhood’s Agentic Trading changes that structure. The product allows users to create a separate, dedicated brokerage account specifically for AI agent activity, structurally distinct from their main portfolio so that the AI is operating in a ring-fenced environment with defined limits on what it can access.

A user sets the parameters: how much capital the agent can work with, what strategies it can pursue, what boundaries it cannot cross.

Within those parameters, the AI agent can read and analyze the user’s overall portfolio, identify opportunities and execute trades in the dedicated account.

The initial beta is limited to equity trading, buying and selling individual stocks. Robinhood has already announced the roadmap beyond that, options trading, crypto, futures, event contracts and prediction markets will all be added to what AI agents can access.

The platform that already hosts the fastest-growing prediction markets business in retail finance is about to let AI agents trade those prediction markets on behalf of users.

The use case Robinhood illustrated in its announcement is the portfolio rebalancing scenario, a long-term investor whose holdings drift away from their target allocation as markets move, where an AI agent continuously monitors the drift and rebalances back toward the target without the investor needing to log in, check their portfolio and manually execute the correction.

That is a feature that sophisticated investors pay wealth managers and robo-advisors significant fees to provide. Robinhood is building it into the same platform where college students bought GameStop shares in 2021.

The Agentic Credit Card And What It Means For Payments

The trading announcement arrived alongside a second product that takes the agentic AI concept beyond the stock market entirely. Robinhood Gold Card customers, users of the premium tier who have access to the company’s high-yield savings and cashback credit card, can now connect third-party AI agents to their virtual credit card account.

The functionality is exactly what it sounds like: an AI agent, working within user-defined spending limits, can make purchases on the cardholder’s behalf. Concert tickets below a specified price.

Products when they drop below a threshold. Any transaction that fits within the parameters the user established without requiring manual approval for each purchase.

Autonomous AI spending is a concept that has been discussed in the technology community for years and that has been limited by the absence of financial infrastructure willing to support it.

Payment processors, banks and card networks have historically required a human to authorize each transaction.

Robinhood, by building a dedicated AI wallet structure connected to the Gold Card, has created the infrastructure that enables autonomous spending within a controlled environment.

The combination of agentic trading and agentic spending positions Robinhood not just as a trading app but as a financial operating system for the AI agent era, the platform through which an AI agent can both grow a portfolio and make purchases on behalf of the user who deployed it.

Why This Week Is Different From Every Other HOOD Rally

Robinhood stock has historically been one of the most correlated major financial stocks to cryptocurrency prices.

When Bitcoin ran in 2021, HOOD surged. When crypto collapsed in 2022, HOOD followed.

The company’s original business model was built substantially on the trading activity of retail investors in high-volatility assets, and nothing drove retail trading activity like cryptocurrency bull markets.

The first quarter of 2026 told a different story. Crypto transaction revenues declined. HOOD stock was stuck.

The correlation that had made Robinhood feel like a leveraged Bitcoin bet to many investors was producing a stock that went nowhere as other financial stocks outperformed.

This week’s rally decoupled that relationship in a visible and specific way. Bitcoin’s price has been essentially flat across the period during which HOOD gained roughly 17-20 percent.

Goldman Sachs reiterated its Buy rating specifically citing Robinhood’s “commitment to enhancing customer-facing AI offerings,” not its crypto business. Citizens JMP reiterated Market Outperform.

The institutional analyst community is beginning to price HOOD as an AI fintech rather than a crypto proxy, and the agentic trading announcement gave them the product evidence needed to support that revaluation.

The WonderFi Canada Deal That Adds An International Dimension

Alongside the AI announcements, Robinhood received a final piece of regulatory good news this week. The Canadian regulators approved its acquisition of WonderFi, the Canadian cryptocurrency firm.

The WonderFi deal clears the path for Robinhood’s first significant international expansion, establishing a Canadian presence in the crypto market where WonderFi has existing customers, regulatory licenses and operational infrastructure.

The approval is notable for what it represents strategically even as crypto revenue has been soft. Robinhood has been building international infrastructure while the domestic crypto cycle has been quiet.

When the next crypto cycle arrives, and Robinhood’s management clearly believes it will, the company will have Canadian market access it did not previously have, adding to the US crypto customer base that is already substantial even in a low-volume environment.

What The Market Is Pricing In

The combination of agentic trading, agentic credit card, Goldman and Citizens JMP Buy ratings and the WonderFi approval has produced a week that looks like a genuine business-model revaluation rather than a news-driven bounce.

The specific nature of the product announcement, not a feature tweak but a fundamental change to what Robinhood’s platform allows AI agents to do, is the kind of announcement that creates a durable new narrative around a stock.

The narrative for HOOD through 2024 and much of 2025 was crypto proxy plus meme stock volatility.

The narrative being built this week is AI-enabled financial infrastructure for retail investors, a far more durable and growable business story than pure trading volume cycles.

Whether the agentic trading product converts into meaningful new revenue depends on how many of Robinhood’s 27.5 million customers use it, how much those customers pay for the feature and whether the risk management framework holds as AI agents operate at scale in a real market.

The product is in beta. The revenue is not yet material. The market is pricing the potential.