Do Car Accidents Seem To Increase During The Summers?

Summer driving brings warmer weather, vacation plans, and longer daylight hours—but it also brings a concerning spike in car accidents across the United States. Research consistently shows that the summer months witness a significant increase in motor vehicle crashes, making them the most dangerous time of year to be on the road.

The Statistical Reality of Summer Driving

According to the Federal Highway Administration, 42,915 people died in motor vehicle traffic crashes in 2021, a 10.5 percent increase from the 38,824 fatalities in 2020. While car accidents occur throughout the year, summer consistently shows elevated crash rates. During the winter months, vehicle miles and deaths go down, while vehicle miles and deaths increase in the summer months.

The period between Memorial Day and Labor Day has earned a particularly ominous designation in traffic safety circles. Known as the 100 Deadliest Days, there is a sharp increase in automobile fatalities involving teen drivers from Memorial Day to Labor Day. The statistics are sobering: Over 30% of those deaths occurred during the 100 deadliest days between Memorial Day and Labor Day, according to a AAA review of crash data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Teen Drivers and Summer Risk

The summer months present particularly heightened risks for teenage drivers. According to the latest data available, from 2012 to 2021, 7,316 people nationwide died in teen driver-related summertime crashes, that’s an average of 812 deaths per year. The daily death toll during summer months is noticeably higher, with on average, 8 people die each day in crashes with teen drivers in the summer, compared to 7 people per day the rest of the year.

The average number of deaths from crashes involving teen drivers ages 15-18 was 17 percent higher per day compared to other days of the year during the summer period. According to a Las Vegas car accident lawyer at Morris Injury Law, these statistics reflect the combination of inexperienced drivers having more freedom and time on the road during summer break, creating dangerous conditions for all motorists.

Multiple Factors Contributing to Summer Crash Increases

The surge in summer accidents stems from various interconnected factors. There’s no question there are more people on the roadways during the summer months than at any other time of the year. This increased traffic volume alone significantly raises the probability of accidents occurring.

Summer holidays present additional risks, particularly regarding impaired driving. A safety analysis conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) found that Memorial Day Weekend, Independence Day Weekend (July 4th), and Labor Day Weekend all see a surge in the total number of intoxicated driving accidents. The combination of celebratory drinking and increased travel creates dangerous road conditions during these peak summer periods.

Environmental and Vehicle-Related Challenges

Summer weather conditions create unique driving hazards that contribute to increased accident rates. The risks of flooding and heavy rainstorms increase in the summer, contributing to power outages and traffic accidents. These weather events can create sudden changes in road conditions that catch drivers off guard.

Vehicle performance also becomes a factor during hot summer months. Motor vehicles also perform differently in the heat; a car’s tires, battery and engine may all experience difficulties and breakdowns if the car is not properly maintained. These mechanical issues can lead to accidents when vehicles fail unexpectedly or drivers lose control due to equipment problems.

The Impact of Inexperienced Summer Drivers

Summer brings more inexperienced drivers onto the roads in greater numbers. More inexperienced car drivers are on the road and longer during summertime, thereby increasing the likelihood of collisions. School breaks mean teenage drivers have more opportunities to drive, often without the structure and supervision present during the school year.

The behavior patterns of young drivers during summer months show concerning trends. In the AAA Foundation’s latest Traffic Safety Culture Index, 50% of teen drivers reported speeding on a residential street in the past 30 days and nearly 40% say they sped on the freeway. These risky behaviors become more frequent during summer when teens have increased access to vehicles and more social activities requiring transportation.

Understanding the Broader Implications

The summer increase in car accidents represents more than just seasonal statistics—it reflects fundamental changes in driving patterns and behaviors during warmer months. The trends reflect the fact that Americans drive the most miles during the warm summer months. More miles driven, combined with more social activities, vacation travel, and inexperienced drivers on the road, creates a perfect storm for increased accident rates.

Road safety experts emphasize that while summer naturally brings more opportunities for travel and social activities, awareness of these increased risks can help drivers make better decisions. Understanding that summer presents heightened dangers allows motorists to take additional precautions, whether that means avoiding driving during peak risk times, being extra vigilant around young drivers, or ensuring their vehicles are properly maintained for summer conditions.

The consistent pattern of increased summer accidents across multiple years and studies makes clear that this is not a coincidence but rather a predictable seasonal trend that requires ongoing attention from drivers, families, and traffic safety officials alike.