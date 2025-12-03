MusicalFare presents Irving Berlin’s WHITE CHRISTMAS

Based on the beloved Paramount Pictures film, this heartwarming musical adaptation features 17 Irving Berlin songs including “Blue Skies,” “I Love A Piano” and the perennial title song. It’s an uplifting, wholesome musical that will delight audiences of all ages and bring holiday cheer to the Theatre District.

Written by Norman Krasna, Norman Panama & Melvin Frank

Music & Lyrics by Irving Berlin

Book by David Ives & Paul Blake

Directed by Chris Kelly

Choreography by Kristy Cavanagh

Music Direction by Theresa Quinn

MusicalFare’s production stars Samantha Campbell, Jack Catena, Bobby Cooke, Thomas Evans, David P. Eve, Gregory Gjurich, Mary Coppola Gjurich, Arden Kacala, John Kaczorowski, Cassidy Kreuzer, Kristen-Marie Lopez, Natasha McCandless, Alexandra Montesano, Maria Pedro, Matt Refermat, Sean Ryan, Dan Urtz, Emily Weber and David Wysocki.

Set, Lighting & Sound Design is by Chris Cavanagh, Costume Design is by Kari Drozd and Hair, Wig & Make-up Design is by Susan Drozd.

Onstage December 4th – December 21st at Shea’s 710 Theatre. Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays at 7:30pm,

Saturdays at 3:00pm and 8:00pm and

Sundays at 2:00pm.

Meet-the-cast talkbacks take place after all Thursday performances EXCEPT opening night, December 4th.

Ticket reservations may be made by calling 716-839-8540 or online at www.musicalfare.com or www.sheas.org

All seating is assigned. Visa, Mastercard, Discover and checks are accepted.

MusicalFare is on the web at www.musicalfare.com0

MusicalFare is a professional musical theatre company in residence at Shea’s 710 Theatre, located at 710 Main Street, Buffalo, NY. The theatre is handicapped accessible.0