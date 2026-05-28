SNOW Stock Is Up 35 Percent Today And Here’s Why

Snowflake delivered the kind of earnings morning that turns a brutal year into a story of redemption in a single session.

SNOW is up approximately 35 percent on Thursday May 28, 2026, the best single-day performance in the company’s history, after reporting fiscal first quarter 2027 results that beat Wall Street on every metric that mattered and simultaneously announcing a $6 billion five-year infrastructure deal with Amazon Web Services that changes the structural economics of the business in ways that go far beyond one quarter’s numbers.

The stock had been down more than 50 percent over the prior year before today.

The year-to-date high it is currently establishing at approximately $240 is the price that investors who held through the decline are finally seeing again. Goldman Sachs raised its price target to $278 from $216. Barclays lifted to $272 from $192.

The stock is still processing both pieces of news simultaneously, which is why the range of reported gains, 33 percent from Yahoo Finance, 35 percent from CNBC, 38 percent from Investing.com, reflects different measurement windows across a trading session that has been moving fast.

CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy said exactly what investors who had been waiting for this moment needed to hear:

“AI continues to be a powerful tailwind for Snowflake, and Q1 marks a clear inflection point in that journey.”

The Quarter That Ended The Narrative Of Decline

Snowflake’s Q1 FY2027 results represent the most significant positive inflection the company has delivered in several years, arriving in a context where the stock had been falling for the better part of twelve months as investors questioned whether the AI era was a tailwind or a headwind for the data cloud model.

Revenue came in at $1.39 billion, beating the consensus expectation of $1.32 billion by approximately $70 million and growing 33 percent year over year.

Non-GAAP earnings per share reached $0.39 against a consensus of $0.32, a $0.07 beat on a metric where Snowflake has historically been measured carefully.

Product revenue, which excludes professional services and is the cleanest measure of the core business, grew 34 percent year over year, an acceleration from the prior quarter’s growth rate that is specifically meaningful because the trend had been moving in the wrong direction.

The metric that CNBC’s reporting highlighted as most significant was the net revenue retention rate, a measure of how much existing customers are expanding their spending on the platform year over year.

The NRR had been declining for multiple consecutive quarters, a trend that raised persistent questions about whether Snowflake’s existing customer base was hitting the ceiling of its spending.

In Q1, NRR turned higher for the first time in more than a year. That inflection is the data point that converts “the decline stopped” into “growth is resuming.”

Remaining Performance Obligations, the forward-contracted revenue that Snowflake has locked in from existing customers, grew 38 percent year over year to $9.21 billion.

A $9.21 billion RPO figure gives the business an extraordinary amount of visibility into future revenue at a moment when software companies have been under pressure to demonstrate durability rather than just quarterly beats.

Non-GAAP product gross margin held at 75 percent, at the high end of the range that the business has historically operated in and a number that CFO Brian Robins confirmed will be maintained throughout the full fiscal year even as the company absorbs costs from its recent Observe acquisition.

The $6 Billion AWS Deal

Alongside the Q1 results, Snowflake announced a five-year strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services committing the company to spend $6 billion on AWS compute infrastructure across the agreement’s duration.

The deal specifically commits Snowflake to AWS custom Graviton processors and AWS AI infrastructure for its enterprise agentic AI initiatives.

The $6 billion headline figure is the number that captures attention, but the structural implications of the deal are more important than the raw spending commitment.

Snowflake’s relationship with AWS is not simply a vendor relationship, AWS is one of Snowflake’s most important go-to-market partners, with Amazon’s enterprise sales force actively cross-selling Snowflake to AWS customers as part of the AWS Marketplace ecosystem.

A five-year infrastructure commitment of this scale tightly aligns the two companies’ commercial incentives in a way that ensures Amazon’s enterprise sellers remain heavily motivated to push Snowflake into their customer conversations.

The economics work in both directions. Snowflake commits to AWS infrastructure spending.

AWS commits, implicitly, to continued cross-sell intensity. The arrangement produces a predictability premium for Snowflake in its cost structure and a distribution premium in its go-to-market reach.

CFO Brian Robins specifically noted that lower bandwidth costs from the AWS agreement provide structural support for Snowflake to maintain 75 percent product gross margins throughout the year, meaning the $6 billion commitment is not purely an expense but a cost optimization that supports margin durability.

Robins framed the AI revenue opportunity in language that captures where Snowflake’s leadership believes the inflection is coming from. “AI tools such as Cortex Code are driving a ‘step function change’ in the company’s AI revenue potential.”

Cortex Code is Snowflake’s AI-powered coding assistance tool that integrates into data workflows.

Snowflake Intelligence, the company’s broader AI platform, is the product management is betting will be the revenue driver of the next chapter.

The SaaSpocalypse That Did Not Happen

The broader significance of Snowflake’s Thursday morning rally extends beyond the company itself into the entire software sector.

CNBC’s reporting described the results as alleviating fears of what the investment community has been calling the “SaaSpocalypse,” the scenario in which AI tools like ChatGPT, Claude and other large language model products replace the need for traditional software-as-a-service subscriptions, effectively destroying the recurring revenue model on which the entire SaaS sector is built.

The concern is not theoretical. If AI models can perform the functions of traditional software tools directly, answering data questions without requiring a data warehouse subscription, writing code without requiring a coding tool subscription, managing customer relationships without requiring a CRM subscription, then the entire software category faces a structural threat that goes beyond normal competitive dynamics.

The fear drove a major selloff across software stocks throughout 2026, including the 50-plus percent decline in SNOW that preceded Thursday’s reversal.

Snowflake’s results are being read as evidence for the alternative thesis, that AI is a tailwind for data infrastructure companies rather than a headwind.

The argument is specific. AI models need data. They need to be trained on proprietary enterprise data, they need to be fine-tuned with customer-specific information, they need to access real-time data for inference and they need infrastructure to manage all of that data securely and at scale. Snowflake’s data cloud is that infrastructure.

The more AI that enterprises deploy, the more data they need to manage, and the more they need Snowflake.

The step-function change in Cortex Code usage that Robins described, the inflection in net revenue retention, the RPO growth of 38 percent, all of it points toward the AI tailwind thesis rather than the SaaSpocalypse thesis. ServiceNow was up 5 percent in sympathy.

Oracle and Palantir both gained more than 3 percent as the market reread the entire software sector’s AI exposure through Snowflake’s results.

Salesforce, which reported its own earnings Thursday, was the exception — its shares were flat to down after the company posted guidance that was described as lackluster.

The divergence between Snowflake’s reaction and Salesforce’s reaction on the same day reflects the market’s assessment of which software companies are genuinely benefiting from AI and which are still waiting for the benefit to show up in numbers.