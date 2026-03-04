Ty Pennington Just Revealed What’s Coming To Rock The Block Season 7 And HGTV Fans Are Losing It

Ty Pennington is going all in. HGTV officially confirmed the details of Rock the Block Season 7 this week, and the show is heading to Las Vegas for its biggest, most star-studded season in the competition’s history.

The supersized premiere episode airs Monday, April 13 at 8pm ET on HGTV, with seven total episodes.

Pennington, who has become the undisputed face of the franchise, returns to host.

“Rock the Block is back, and we’re going all in Vegas style with a bold new lineup of teams,” Pennington said in an official statement. “The stakes are higher than ever, and these duos are betting on great design in hopes of hitting the renovation jackpot.”

What Is The New Twist For Season 7?

For the first time in the show’s history, competing teams will pair HGTV stars with celebrities who share a passion for design.

Previous seasons put HGTV professionals head to head. Season 7 changes that by bringing in recognizable faces from music, sports, and reality television and dropping them into one of the most demanding renovation competitions on television.

Four celebrity and HGTV star duos will battle it out in a Las Vegas cul-de-sac, each tackling identical newly built homes featuring one-level living, private courtyards, multi-generational suites, and RV garages.

Each team gets seven weeks and a $275,000 budget to transform their assigned property into a luxurious Sin City showpiece.

The team whose finished home earns the highest appraised property value at the end of the competition wins.

HGTV’s official description sets the stakes clearly:

“With the stakes at an all-time high, each team will have just seven weeks and a budget of $275,000 to transform identical cul-de-sac builds boasting one-level living, private courtyards, multi-generational suites and RV garages into luxurious Sin City homes that reflect their signature vision and stunning design style. The lucky team who earns the highest appraised property value will hit the jackpot, winning Rock the Block bragging rights and a street named in their honor.”

That street-naming prize is unique in reality television. Pennington teased it on Instagram as one of the most memorable rewards in the show’s history.

Combined with the charitable donation made in the winning team’s name to the No Kid Hungry organization, the stakes this season are genuinely unlike anything Rock the Block has offered before.

Who Are The Competing Teams?

The four celebrity and HGTV star pairings are genuinely surprising and cover an enormous range of personalities. Real estate expert and contractor Scott McGillivray teams with Brooke Hogan, singer, television personality, and design firm owner who has been vocal about her passion for interior design for years.

Design pro Taniya Nayak partners with Drew Lachey, member of Grammy-nominated boy band 98 Degrees, dancer, actor, and longtime reality television personality.

HGTV star Kim Wolfe of Why the Heck Did I Buy This House? is paired with Chelsea Meissner, widely known from her time on Southern Charm and Survivor.

Veteran designer Mina Starsiak Hawk competes alongside NFL star and real estate investor Vernon Davis, who has built a genuine second career in the property world since retiring from football.

The range of personalities across these four teams is enormous. Putting all of them together under the pressure of a high-stakes renovation competition in Las Vegas, with a street naming on the line, is going to make for some of the most entertaining television HGTV has produced in years.

Who Are The Guest Judges?

The guest judge lineup is as stacked as the competing teams. Vanderpump Rules star Lisa Vanderpump and her business partner Nick Alain serve as judges for the first episode, evaluating the main bedroom, closet, and bathroom renovations that each team tackles in their opening challenge.

Vanderpump’s eye for luxury design makes her a natural fit for a Las Vegas season specifically.

Former Rock the Block winner and Luxe for Less star Michael Smith Boyd returns to the show in a judging capacity, bringing firsthand knowledge of what it takes to win the competition.

Love It or List It star Page Turner joins the rotation as well. Real Housewives personality Luann de Lesseps tackles a round of renovations.

NFL star and Dancing with the Stars alum Danny Amendola appears to evaluate the backyard transformations, which include mini plunge pools.

Jonathan and Drew Scott, the Property Brothers themselves, arrive to assess the completed exteriors and curb appeal before joining Pennington to officially announce the Season 7 winners.

The Property Brothers helping crown the champion is the kind of full-circle moment that loyal viewers of the network are going to love.

Why Does This Season Feel Like A Big Deal?

Rock the Block is HGTV’s highest-rated competition series and has built one of the most devoted audiences on the network since its debut.

Season 7 feels like a genuine landmark rather than just another cycle of the competition.

The Las Vegas setting, the celebrity pairings, the rotating panel of high-profile judges, and the street-naming prize all signal that HGTV is treating this as something special.

The $275,000 per team budget over seven weeks in a Vegas cul-de-sac means the transformations are going to be on a scale the show has not seen before.

Whether the celebrity partners can keep pace with the HGTV professionals, or whether the stars end up stealing the show entirely, is the central question that will drive the entire season.

Either way, Ty Pennington will be there in the middle of all of it, and if his track record with this franchise is any indication, Season 7 is going to deliver.

Rock the Block Season 7 premieres April 13 at 8pm ET on HGTV. Episodes will be available to stream the following day on HBO Max and Discovery+.