Lindsie Chrisley Arrested For DUI In Georgia

Lindsie Chrisley, the Chrisley Knows Best alum whose past year has included a messy breakup, an assault allegation against her ex-boyfriend and the ongoing saga of her family’s legal troubles, was arrested in Georgia on suspicion of DUI on Saturday night May 24, 2026, according to jail records obtained by TMZ.

She was booked into jail and released early Sunday morning. She has already provided her account of events and says she intends to fight the charge.

Her explanation to TMZ was specific. “I got pulled over speeding past a car on a two lane road because they almost hit an animal and I was trying to miss hitting them and whatever the animal was.”

She says she was booked and immediately released. She is contesting the charge.

Who Is Lindsie Chrisley?

Lindsie Chrisley is the eldest daughter of Todd and Julie Chrisley, the Georgia real estate developer and his wife whose USA Network reality series Chrisley Knows Best ran for nine seasons and made the family one of the more recognizable names in American reality television.

The show’s premise was the Chrisley family’s Southern charm, wealth, bickering and togetherness, presented with the specific combination of humor and warmth that reality television does well when the family in front of the cameras has genuine chemistry.

Lindsie occupied a complicated position within that family dynamic for years. She participated in early seasons of the show and then stepped away, and the Chrisley family went through a very public estrangement that played out in interviews, social media posts and competing allegations that involved Lindsie, her father Todd and her siblings.

The estrangement was the kind of fracture that reality television families are more prone to than most, given the specific pressure of having family dynamics both performed for and observed by a large audience.

The fracture has been mending. Todd Chrisley is currently serving an 8-year federal prison sentence, reduced from the original 12-year sentence, for bank fraud and tax evasion, a conviction that also sent his wife Julie to prison for a 7-year term.

Lindsie, despite the years of public estrangement, has been among the family members visiting and maintaining contact with her imprisoned father.

The specific reconciliation happening between a daughter and a father inside a federal prison is one of the quieter and more genuinely human dimensions of the Chrisley saga, happening largely out of public sight even as everything else remains very visible.

Lindsie co-hosts Coffee Convos, a podcast she produces with Teen Mom alum Kail Lowry, and has been open in recent years about attending Narcotics Anonymous meetings and pursuing sobriety.

She has a son, Jackson, from her first marriage to Will Campbell, which ended in divorce in 2021.

The Breakup That Preceded The Arrest

The DUI arrest arrives in the specific context of a breakup that generated its own significant news coverage earlier this spring.

Lindsie and David Landsman, a Georgia man who had been publicly identified as her boyfriend across social media, went through a split that became physical and legal in the span of a few weeks in April 2026.

The specific sequence was complicated. Both sides accused the other of initiating or escalating physical violence during an argument.

David Landsman called 911 and alleged that Lindsie had punched him during the fight. Lindsie alleged that David had attacked her and attempted to strangle her.

The 911 call from Landsman was published by TMZ with audio. The competing allegations produced competing police reports.

Landsman was subsequently arrested on an aggravated assault-strangulation charge tied to the incident, a specific and serious charge that reflects a law enforcement determination that his conduct in the altercation crossed the threshold for criminal prosecution.

His arrest did not resolve the competing claims but established that the legal system had found enough to charge him rather than her in connection with the physical conduct.

The legal aftermath of the breakup was eventually formalized through a mutual no contact order, an agreement that both Lindsie and Landsman must stay at least 500 yards away from each other, each other’s homes and each other’s workplaces through May 2027.

The no contact order has the symmetry of a settlement rather than a determination of wrongdoing, both parties agreeing to stay away from each other without either being adjudicated as the person who was at fault.

The agreement also resolved a separate battle over the couple’s Dachshund, Oliver, Landsman had reportedly sought custody of the dog as part of the breakup conflict. The dog was returned to Lindsie under the terms of the settlement.

The DUI Charge And What Comes Next

A DUI arrest in Georgia is an arrest on suspicion, it is the charge that officers believed was warranted at the scene based on their observations during the traffic stop. It is not a conviction.

The charge goes through the Georgia court system in the weeks and months after the arrest, during which Lindsie or her attorney can contest the evidence, the circumstances of the stop and any field sobriety or chemical test results that were obtained.

Lindsie’s description of the circumstances as she gave them to TMZ frames the speedin that preceded the stop as reactive rather than reckless, speeding past a slow car on a two-lane road to avoid hitting an animal in the road rather than speeding for its own sake.

Whether that explanation maps onto what the arresting officer observed and documented is what the legal process will determine.

She has retained the right to contest the charge and has stated clearly that she intends to do so.

The timing of the arrest, during Memorial Day weekend, on a Saturday night in Georgia, places it in a period when law enforcement in many states deploys additional DUI enforcement patrols and checkpoints.

The specific details of the stop have not been disclosed beyond what Lindsie told TMZ directly.

Georgia DUI law operates on a tiered system based on blood alcohol content, the legal limit is 0.08 percent for drivers 21 and over, and charges can be brought at lower BAC levels if the officer determines the driver’s ability to drive was impaired regardless of the specific reading.

Penalties for a first DUI in Georgia include a minimum fine of $300, potential license suspension, probation and mandatory DUI school.

The specific outcome in Lindsie’s case will depend on the evidence the prosecution presents and the defense she mounts in response.

The arrest adds a new legal matter to a spring that has already produced a restraining order, an assault investigation involving her ex-boyfriend and the ongoing management of a family situation that has included federal prison sentences for both parents.

Lindsie Chrisley is not a person for whom 2026 has been quiet. The Saturday night arrest is the latest development in a year that has not offered her much of a break.