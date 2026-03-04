Aftershock 2026 Just Dropped The Most Insane Lineup Of The Year And One Announcement Has Fans Crying

Aftershock 2026 just dropped its full lineup and the internet is already on fire.

The West Coast’s largest rock and metal festival revealed over 140 bands Wednesday morning for its October 1-4 run at Discovery Park in Sacramento, California.

The announcement broke today and immediately sent rock fans into a frenzy. One detail about My Chemical Romance’s headlining set is the reason everyone is talking.

What Is Aftershock 2026?

Aftershock is the biggest rock, metal, punk, and nu-metal festival on the West Coast.

It has been held at Discovery Park in Sacramento since 2012, when it launched with just under 13,000 fans in a single day.

By 2025 the festival had grown to over 160,000 attendees across four days, one of the most remarkable growth stories in the modern festival world. The 2026 edition expands even further, with the grounds expanded to add a fifth stage to accommodate the largest and most diverse lineup in the festival’s 14-year history.

For the first time ever, Aftershock is also introducing camping. Fans will be able to set up in RVs and tents at the nearby Cal Expo during the weekend.

My Chemical Romance To Play Aftershock 2026

My Chemical Romance headlines Thursday, October 1.

MCR will use their headlining slot to celebrate the 20th anniversary of The Black Parade, the 2006 album widely considered one of the greatest rock records of the 21st century.

“Welcome to the Black Parade,” “Famous Last Words,” “I Don’t Love You,” and “Cancer” turned the album into a generational phenomenon that still fills arenas and dominates streaming numbers two decades later.

The imagery, the concept, the marching band aesthetic, The Black Parade was not just an album, it was an event that shaped the identity of millions of listeners who were teenagers when it dropped in October 2006.

The prospect of My Chemical Romance performing The Black Parade in its entirety to close out their Aftershock headlining set is what has sent fans into an absolute meltdown. This is the kind of announcement that sells out festivals. This is the kind of set people travel across the country for.

Limp Bizkit Will Perform At Aftershock 2026

Limp Bizkit closes Friday, October 2. Fred Durst and company have been one of the most in-demand live acts in rock over the past several years, riding a massive nu-metal nostalgia wave that has only grown stronger.

Their Aftershock headlining slot caps off a Friday lineup that takes a sharp and deliberate turn into hip-hop territory alongside the rock acts, Wu-Tang Clan, Public Enemy, Cypress Hill, and Three 6 Mafia all appear on Friday, creating one of the most unexpected and genuinely exciting single-day lineups the festival has ever assembled.

Pierce The Veil To Appear

Pierce the Veil headlines Saturday, October 3 in what will be their first-ever headlining slot at a major festival.

This is a genuine milestone moment for one of the most beloved bands in the emo and post-hardcore world.

Fans who have followed Pierce the Veil since their early albums have been waiting for exactly this. Aftershock is delivering it.

Tool And Queens Of The Stone Age

Tool closes the entire festival on Sunday, October 4, with Queens of the Stone Age also on the bill.

Two of the most critically respected and sonically powerful bands in rock sharing a closing night is the kind of programming that cements a festival’s legacy. It is an extraordinary way to end four days of music.

Who Else Is Playing?

Beyond the headliners the 140-plus band bill covers every corner of the rock and metal world. The Offspring, Sublime, The Pretty Reckless, Coheed and Cambria, Killswitch Engage, A Day to Remember, and Babymetal are among the major confirmed names.

Chad Gray performs a special set drawing from his time with both Mudvayne and Hellyeah. Kylesa plays their first West Coast show since 2015. A mystery guest has been teased and not yet announced, which is its own conversation online right now.

Festival organizer Danny Wimmer summed up the ambition behind the 2026 lineup.

“This year’s Aftershock marks a bold new chapter for the festival. We’ve brought together metal, punk, emo and nu-metal to create a lineup that’s raw, youthful and unapologetic. With Tool anchoring the weekend and Pierce The Veil making their headlining debut, we’re breaking boundaries and redefining what Aftershock can be. This is a new era for Aftershock and Sacramento is about to feel it.”

Aftershock 2025 drew 160,000 fans with a lineup that included Korn, Blink-182, Deftones, and Bring Me The Horizon. The 2026 edition matches that standard and surpasses it. For rock fans on the West Coast, October 1-4 in Sacramento just became the weekend of the year.

Tickets and four-day passes are on sale now at aftershockfestival.com.