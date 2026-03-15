Demi Moore Just Wore The Most Dramatic Dress On The 2026 Oscars Red Carpet And It Is Covered Head To Toe In Feathers

Demi Moore arrived at the 2026 Oscars red carpet tonight and immediately became the most talked-about look of the evening.

The actress, 62, stepped onto the carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles in a feathered black and green Gucci gown so dramatic it stopped conversations mid-sentence and generated an immediate wave of reactions online.

Her stylist Brad Goreski explained the intention before she even hit the carpet. “Demi wanted to wear something that was a work of art,” he told E! News during the red carpet pre-show.

What Kind Of Dress Did Moore Wear?

The gown is Gucci, created under Demna, the designer who took over as creative director of the iconic Italian house and has been pushing its aesthetic in a more avant-garde, sculptural direction.

The construction is extraordinary. Long black feathers emerge from the bodice and frame the strapless neckline, creating a dramatic architectural presence at the chest.

Moving down, the feathers transition from black to glossy green at the cinched waist, before continuing in deep iridescent green down the skirt.

The gown flows into a full feathered train, a plume of black and green that followed Moore down the entire length of the carpet.

The overall effect is something between haute couture and natural spectacle.

Marie Claire described it as the most dramatic look of the night. Multiple outlets immediately referenced peacock imagery.

The iridescent green, metallic, shifting in the light depending on the angle, was heightened by Moore’s jewelry choice. Emerald statement earrings and layered bracelets that picked up the gown’s deep green tones.

She styled her signature long black hair in a sleek middle part, keeping the beauty look clean so nothing competed with the feathers.

CNN noted that Moore has been playing with sculptural silhouettes throughout this awards season, including a Schiaparelli gown at the Actor Awards with a bold architectural neckline, and described tonight’s look as the culmination of that direction.

“No one’s gown brought more drama,” Marie Claire’s live coverage stated flatly.

The 1989 Comparison – And Everything Since

Moore has been attending the Oscars for 37 years. Her first appearance was in 1989, when she arrived in a self-designed DIY ensemble, a black-and-gold brocade corset, a matching skirt, and biker shorts.

It was an outfit that made headlines at the time for being completely unlike anything anyone else at the ceremony was wearing.

The decision was instinctive, personal, and entirely her own. In retrospect it reads as a preview of everything that would define her red carpet approach across the decades that followed.

She returned in 1992 and 2010.

Then, last year, her first and so far only Oscar nomination, for Best Actress for her performance in Coralie Fargeat’s The Substance, she walked the carpet in a custom Giorgio Armani Privé gown: a silver crystal-embellished creation with a plunging neckline, cinched corset bodice, a mermaid train, and hundreds of shiny sequins across the entire surface.

Her stylist Brad Goreski called it “full wattage Demi.” It was one of the most celebrated looks of the 2025 ceremony.

Tonight’s green feathered Gucci is not full wattage in the same sense. It is something different, richer, stranger, more theatrical. Where the silver Armani Privé was glamour, this is spectacle.

Why Demi Is At The Oscars Tonight

Moore is at the 2026 Oscars as a presenter, not a nominee. Her nomination last year, for The Substance, Fargeat’s body horror film about an aging actor who takes an experimental drug to transform into a younger version of herself, was ultimately unsuccessful, with the award going to Mikey Madison for Anora.

But the performance, and the conversation it generated about aging, beauty standards, and self-worth in Hollywood, has continued long past the ceremony.

Moore has spoken openly about what the role meant to her personally.

“Letting go of what other people think, not giving it power, not seeking external validation, when the very nature of our work is for other people — it’s a weird double-edged sword,” she told Interview magazine.

Since The Substance, Moore has starred in Taylor Sheridan’s oil industry drama Landman on Paramount+, playing businesswoman Cami Miller opposite Billy Bob Thornton.

The series has been a considerable success for the streamer and kept Moore at the center of the cultural conversation heading into this ceremony.

On the carpet tonight she also reunited with her Ghost co-star Whoopi Goldberg, the two posing together for photographers, one of the evening’s more joyful moments before the ceremony began.

The Gucci Under Demna

The choice to wear Gucci in Demna’s era is itself a statement. Since taking over at the house, Demna has been steering Gucci away from the maximalist, playful aesthetic of Alessandro Michele’s tenure and toward something more architecturally challenging and conceptually provocative.

A feathered gown that transitions from black to iridescent green, worn by one of Hollywood’s most iconic figures on the most-watched red carpet of the year, is exactly the kind of major placement the house wants for its new direction.

For Moore, it completes a season in which she has consistently chosen fashion that pushes rather than retreats, a posture entirely consistent with the actress who designed her own Oscars outfit from scratch in 1989 because she simply felt like it.