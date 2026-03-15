Elle Fanning Just Wore What Might Be The Best Dress On The Oscars Red Carpet And It Looks Like A Royal Wedding Gown

Elle Fanning stopped the 2026 Oscars red carpet in its tracks tonight. The Best Supporting Actress nominee for Sentimental Value arrived at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles in a strapless white Givenchy gown that had fashion editors reaching for comparisons to one of the most famous dresses ever made.

The gown is custom couture from Givenchy, and it marks Sarah Burton’s first custom couture creation since she took the helm at the house.

Burton is the designer who made Kate Middleton’s wedding dress for the 2011 Royal Wedding, her iconic Alexander McQueen gown that stopped the world.

Seeing Fanning step onto the red carpet in Burton’s new vision for Givenchy, in white, with that same sense of romantic precision, brought the memory of that moment rushing back immediately.

What Kind Of Dress Did Fanning Wear?

French Lyon lace and silk tulle are molded onto a corset structure, the kind of architectural foundation that gives a gown its shape before a single decorative element is added.

The silhouette is strapless and full, with the kind of volume that photographs from every angle.

The contrast element, the detail that makes the look fashion rather than simply bridal, is a delicate yet deliberate black bow that wraps the waist.

It is a small decision that changes everything, grounding the white in something modern and keeping the whole look from floating into pure wedding fantasy.

The result is a dress that sits exactly at the intersection of where Oscars fashion works best, romantic enough to feel like the occasion, specific enough to feel like a point of view.

Who Is Elle Fanning?

Fanning is nominated tonight for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Joachim Trier’s Sentimental Value, alongside co-nominees Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Amy Madigan, Wunmi Mosaku, and Teyana Taylor.

It is her first Oscar nomination, a milestone the actress celebrated openly when it was announced in January, posting on Instagram: “IS THIS REAL?!?!?! IS THIS A DREAM?!?!?! I can’t catch my breath. I am in absolute shock.”

She is 27 years old. She has been a red carpet presence since childhood, appearing on carpets alongside her sister Dakota Fanning at premieres before she was a teenager.

She has grown up, very publicly, into one of the most reliably interesting dressers at any award show she attends.

Elle’s Awards Season So Far

The white Givenchy is the latest in a series of fashion statements Fanning has made throughout this awards cycle.

At the Critics Choice Awards in January she wore a gold dress from Ralph Lauren’s fall 2003 collection, a vintage pull that looked simultaneously like a ’70s disco moment and a timeless classic.

At the Golden Globes she wore a floral-beaded silver Gucci gown with a deep V neckline and Cartier High Jewelry, a shimmering look that positioned her immediately among the best dressed of the night.

At SXSW in March, attending the premiere of her new series Margo’s Got Money Troubles, she wore a vibrant red sequined Coach midi dress, a more playful register than her awards season looks but equally considered.

She is a longtime Coach ambassador and has appeared in the brand’s campaigns for years.

Across this entire run, she has worked closely with stylist Samantha McMillen, a collaboration that has been producing consistently elevated results.

Tonight’s Givenchy feels like the culmination of a season that has been building toward exactly this kind of statement.

Sarah Burton And Why This Dress Matters

Sarah Burton spent thirteen years at Alexander McQueen, first as head of design under Lee McQueen himself, then as creative director after his death in 2010.

Her tenure there produced some of the most celebrated fashion of the 21st century, including Middleton’s wedding dress and a series of collections that defined what the McQueen brand meant to an entire generation of fashion. She left the house in 2023.

Her appointment at Givenchy brought significant attention and considerable anticipation.

What would she do with the house’s heritage? How would her sensibility translate into a different creative context?

Tonight’s dress on Fanning is an early, very public answer.

It is romantic and technically rigorous and unafraid of white on a red carpet, which, in the context of a night where everyone else is trying to be seen, is itself a kind of confidence.

The black bow is the signature detail. It says: this is not a wedding dress. This is something more interesting than that.

The Best Supporting Actress Race

Fanning arrives at the Dolby Theatre as one of the more unpredictable nominees in a genuinely wide-open supporting actress race.

Wunmi Mosaku, who won the BAFTA for her performance in Sinners, is considered the narrow favorite.

Amy Madigan, who won the Actor Award for Weapons, has remained a persistent presence in predictions throughout the season.

Teyana Taylor, nominated for One Battle After Another, has been one of the most talked-about performers of the year.

The race has no clear consensus winner in the way that Best Actress does, where Jessie Buckley is considered close to a certainty.

What Fanning has going for her beyond her performance is the weight of a first nomination.

Academy voters have historically shown warmth toward nominees who have arrived at the Oscars for the first time after long, respected careers. Fanning has been in the industry for over two decades.

A win tonight would complete one of the more complete award season stories of the year.