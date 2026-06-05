James Handy, Actor From 'Jumanji' And 'Top Gun: Maverick,' Has Been Stabbed To Death

James Handy, the character actor who spent nearly five decades populating films and television shows with the kinds of specific, memorable supporting performances that hold stories together, including the exterminator in Jumanji and the bartender Jimmy in Top Gun: Maverick, was stabbed to death at a home in the Tarzana neighborhood of Los Angeles on Wednesday June 3, 2026. He was 81 years old.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded at approximately 9:30 AM to the 19200 block of Erwin Street after receiving a 911 call in which the caller stated: "I am the son of man, I just killed the man of sin."

Officers arrived to find Handy in the front yard of the home, unconscious and suffering from a stab wound to his chest. Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics transported him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Michael Gledhill, 44, the son of Handy's girlfriend, who lives at the home with his mother, flagged down nearby responding officers himself and told them he was the person they were looking for.

He was booked on suspicion of one count of murder. His bail was set at $2 million.

It was not immediately clear whether Gledhill had an attorney. No attorney was listed in jail records as of the time of reporting, and messages left with the county public defender's office were not immediately returned.

The Career That Nearly Five Decades Built

James Handy was born in New York City and spent the first part of his adult life as something other than an actor, he served in the Vietnam War, a period that his friend and fellow actor Dan Lauria described as difficult in a way that shaped who Handy became afterward.

Lauria, known to television audiences as the father on The Wonder Years, told KNBC that acting had been Handy's salvation.

"Jimmy had a rough time in Vietnam," Lauria said. "And he always said if it wasn't for acting, God knows what would have happened to him."

He began appearing in films and television in 1977, two years after the end of the war, and never stopped.

By the time of his death, his IMDB credits listed 147 film and television appearances across a span that stretched from The Verdict in 1982, Sidney Lumet's courtroom drama starring Paul Newman, to productions in the final years of his life. The range across that catalog is not the range of a performer building toward stardom but of one building toward permanence, a working actor who showed up, delivered the specific thing the role required and became, across decades of that consistency, someone whose face and voice audiences recognized without necessarily knowing his name.

The Jumanji credit is the one that most immediately registers with a generation of viewers. The 1995 film starring Robin Williams is one of the most enduring family adventure films of the 1990s, a movie that children watched repeatedly and that has maintained its cultural presence through nostalgia and the subsequent Jumanji sequel franchise.

Handy played the exterminator, a supporting character with a specific comedic function in the story, and brought to it the kind of professional competence that makes the jokes land and the sequences work.

Top Gun: Maverick came 27 years later. The 2022 sequel to the 1986 original is one of the highest-grossing films in American cinema history, more than $1.5 billion worldwide, and Handy appeared in it as Jimmy the bartender, a role that placed him in the company of Tom Cruise and a cast of actors playing the new generation of Navy aviators.

The 35-year distance between Jumanji and Top Gun: Maverick captures something about the specific kind of career Handy had, not the career of a star, but the career of someone whose professionalism and range made him continuously useful across the full arc of an industry's changing tastes.

The credits in between those two anchors include Arachnophobia, The Rocketeer, Unbreakable, Logan, where he played the old doctor who treated Hugh Jackman's Wolverine character after the first fight with X-24, and K-9 and its sequel K-911, where he played Byers.

On television, his recurring roles included Arthur Devlin on Alias and Lou Handleman on Profiler. He appeared in NYPD Blue and Quantum Leap and dozens of other productions where a character actor with Handy's specific quality, immediate presence, economic delivery, the ability to fill a scene without overwhelming it, was exactly what the production needed.

The Home, The Call And The Arrest

The specific circumstances of James Handy's death are both violent and strange in the way that violent deaths involving mental states disconnected from ordinary reality can be. The 911 call, "I am the son of man, I just killed the man of sin," is not the language of someone in the grip of ordinary anger or domestic dispute.

It is the language of someone operating within a private interpretive framework that has led them to an act of extraordinary violence.

Gledhill lived at the home with his mother, Handy's girlfriend, on Erwin Street in Tarzana, a neighborhood in the San Fernando Valley of Los Angeles.

The LAPD's statement described the events after the call: officers arrived to find Handy in the front yard, unconscious with a chest wound.

Gledhill himself flagged down the responding officers and told them he was the person they were looking for. He did not flee. He did not attempt to explain or minimize what had happened. He told the officers he was responsible and waited for them.

He was booked on suspicion of murder. Bail was set at $2 million.

The investigation is ongoing. The specific nature of the relationship between Gledhill and Handy, what preceded the attack, what the context of their interactions had been — has not been disclosed by police beyond the basic facts of the scene.

The mental state that produced the specific language of the 911 call will presumably be an element of whatever legal proceedings follow.

The Tribute From A Friend Who Was Also A Veteran

Dan Lauria's tribute to Handy on Thursday was the kind that requires personal knowledge to produce, not the social media tribute of someone who respected another person's work from a distance, but the tribute of someone who shared a bond specific to a shared experience.

Both men were veterans. Lauria received an award for veteran of the year at some point in his post-service career, and in the speech he gave accepting that award, he spoke about Handy, about the specific kind of friendship that forms between people who have been through something that civilians cannot fully understand and who have found, in the civilian world, a way to carry what they brought back with them.

"I got an award for a veteran of the year, and in the speech, I talked about Jimmy, that I wasn't alone as long as I had friends like him," Lauria said.

He said that once he returns to Los Angeles, he and other veterans will honor Handy. The group of people who knew the exterminator from Jumanji as Jimmy, a fellow veteran who had a rough time in Vietnam and found in acting the thing that allowed him to navigate what he had brought back from it, will gather and mark the loss in whatever way that group of people marks losses.

He appeared in 147 productions. He worked for nearly five decades. He was 81 years old and in a relationship and living, until Wednesday morning, the specific ordinary life of a working actor who had outlasted most of the industry he entered in 1977.