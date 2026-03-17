Mystikal Has Pleaded Guilty To Rape For The Second Time And This Time He Could Get 20 Years

Mystikal, the Louisiana rapper who faced a mandatory life sentence on a first-degree rape charge stemming from a 2022 assault, pleaded guilty Tuesday to the reduced charge of third-degree rape in an Ascension Parish courtroom.

He is 51 years old. His sentence will be capped at 20 years. Sentencing is scheduled for June.

It is his second guilty plea to a sex crime.

What Happened In 2022?

On July 30, 2022, Ascension Parish deputies responded to Baton Rouge General Hospital in reference to a reported sexual assault.

The victim, a woman Mystikal had known for more than 20 years, arrived with cuts and bruises on her arms, legs, face, mouth, and neck, with hair missing from her scalp.

A medical examination found injuries consistent with sexual assault.

According to court documents and the original arrest warrant, the woman had gone to Mystikal’s home on Retreat Lane in Prairieville, Louisiana, seeking financial help to set someone up in an apartment.

What followed, investigators alleged, was a prolonged assault. Mystikal — whose legal name is Michael Lawrence Tyler, allegedly beat her, threw alcohol on her claiming it would remove her “bad spirits,” took her car keys and phone so she could not leave, strangled her, and raped her.

He allegedly prayed with her at one point during the assault. When it was over, he forced her to send him $150 via CashApp before letting her go.

An Ascension Parish grand jury indicted Tyler in September 2022 on first-degree rape, domestic abuse battery by strangulation, false imprisonment, simple robbery, simple criminal damage to property, and multiple drug charges.

He pleaded not guilty on all counts and has been held without bond at Louisiana’s Elayn Hunt Correctional Center since his arrest, nearly three years in custody awaiting trial.

Under Louisiana law, a conviction for first-degree rape carries a mandatory life sentence with no possibility of parole.

Tuesday’s guilty plea to the amended charge of third-degree rape removes that possibility entirely.

The maximum sentence he now faces is 20 years. A presentence investigation has been ordered, and the judge will determine the actual sentence in June.

A Pattern Spanning Two Decades

Tuesday’s conviction is not Mystikal’s first guilty plea to a sex crime, and his legal history makes the current case impossible to read in isolation.

In 2003, Tyler pleaded guilty to sexual battery and extortion after an assault on his hairstylist.

According to prosecutors, he forced her to perform sex acts while accusing her of stealing $80,000 in checks from him.

The act was captured on videotape found in his home. Despite his attorneys’ expectations of probation, a judge sentenced him to six years in prison after viewing the tape.

He served the full sentence at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center and was released in 2010, registering as a sex offender upon his release as required by law.

In 2012, Tyler was arrested again for domestic abuse battery, landing him back in custody for violating his probation.

In 2017, he was charged with first-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping in Caddo Parish, Louisiana, and held on a $3 million bond for more than a year before posting bail.

Those charges were eventually dropped when a grand jury declined to indict him.

Then came the 2022 arrest. Multiple bond hearings followed, Tyler’s attorneys argued repeatedly for his release, with his mother and business manager offering to monitor him if bail were granted.

Every time, judges denied the request. In November 2025, Judge Steven Tureau denied bond a final time, ruling Tyler would remain incarcerated until trial.

His trial had been set for March 30, 2026. Instead, he entered the guilty plea this week, two weeks before trial was set to begin.

Who Is Mystikal?

Before the legal troubles that have consumed the last two decades of his life, Mystikal was one of the most distinctive voices in Southern hip-hop.

Born and raised in New Orleans, he released his debut album in 1994 and built a following through the city’s rap scene before signing with Master P’s No Limit Records, the label that defined Southern rap in the mid-to-late 1990s.

His delivery, a raspy, rapid-fire, near-shouting style that critics compared to James Brown and Little Richard, was unlike anything else in the genre.

He reached mainstream success with “Danger (Been So Long)” and “Shake Ya Ass,” the latter featuring Pharrell Williams and peaking inside the Top 15 on the Billboard Hot 100.

He earned multiple Grammy nominations in the early 2000s.

By the time of his first conviction in 2003, he was a recognizable name in American pop culture.

He attempted comebacks after his 2010 release. He performed live, released new music, and maintained a presence in hip-hop.

But the 2017 charges, even after their dismissal, kept the cloud over him. The 2022 arrest effectively ended whatever remained of his public career. He has been in custody ever since.

What Comes Next For Mystikal?

Tuesday’s plea resolves the most serious charge against him. The June sentencing will determine how much of that 20-year maximum he actually serves.

The court-ordered investigation will compile background information, offense details, and other relevant factors for the judge’s consideration.

Tyler’s prior conviction for sexual battery, his registered sex offender status, and the nature of the 2022 assault will all be part of that picture.

The victim in the 2022 case, who had known Tyler for more than two decades, will not have to testify at trial.