Invincible Season 4 Premieres On Prime Video In Two Days And Critics Are Already Saying It Is The Best Season Yet

Invincible Season 4 premieres on Prime Video this Wednesday, March 18, and early reviews are already in, and they are very good.

IGN gave the first six episodes an 8/10, calling it “the show’s biggest entry to date and its most intimate,” while Collider described it as Prime Video’s visceral superhero show returning with a “mighty gut punch.”

If you were on the fence about whether this season was worth your time, you can put that question to rest.

The first three episodes drop simultaneously on March 18, with new episodes releasing weekly after that until April 22, 2026.

There are eight episodes total. Episodes drop at 12am PT / 3am ET on Prime Video.

What Is Season 4 About?

Season 4 picks up directly from the end of Season 3, which was Prime Video’s most-watched animated series ever.

The world is recovering from the catastrophic events of the previous season, and Mark Grayson, Invincible, is not the same person he was.

He has a harder edge now. He has seen what he is capable of, and he is not entirely comfortable with it.

The central dramatic question of the season is one the show has been building toward since episode one.

Is Mark fundamentally like his father?

Can Omni-Man, Nolan Grayson, ever earn real forgiveness for what he did? And can either of them actually become better people, or is their Viltrumite nature something they can never fully escape?

These are not new questions for the show, but according to reviewers, Season 4 finally stops dancing around them and puts them front and center where they belong.

All of this plays out against the backdrop of the Viltrumite War. the massive conflict from Robert Kirkman’s source comics that fans have been waiting for since the very beginning of the show.

The New Villains On the Block

Season 4 introduces the most dangerous antagonist in the show’s history. Thragg, the Grand Regent of the Viltrumite Empire, is voiced by Lee Pace.

If you have read the comics, you already know what that means. If you haven’t, IGN describes his performance as delivered with “an icy chill.”

Matthew Rhys joins as Dinosaurus, an eco-extremist villain with the ability to transform into a massive dinosaur, a morally complex threat that brings an ideological dimension to the season’s conflicts. Danai Gurira also joins the cast as Universa.

There is also, apparently, a detour to Hell in episode four featuring Bruce Campbell voicing Satan himself. IGN notes it doesn’t fully land, but the sheer audacity of the premise is very Invincible.

The Viltrumite War And What It Means For The Show

For fans of the comics, the Viltrumite War is a landmark arc, a full-scale, no-holds-barred conflict between the Coalition of Planets and what remains of the ruthless Viltrum Empire.

The season introduces Thaedus, the Viltrumite turncoat leading the Coalition of Planets into battle against Thragg and his forces.

What makes it work on screen, according to IGN, is not just the spectacle, it is what the war forces the characters to confront about themselves.

The Viltrumites are given real depth this season, particularly in episode two, which reviewers have flagged as one of the season’s best.

Their twisted worldview becomes genuinely understandable, not sympathetic, but comprehensible in the way that the best villains always are.

The Cast Returning For Season 4

Steven Yeun returns as Mark/Invincible, Sandra Oh as Debbie Grayson, J.K. Simmons as Omni-Man, Gillian Jacobs as Atom Eve, Seth Rogen as Allen the Alien, and Walton Goggins also returns.

Christian Convery plays Oliver Grayson, Mark’s now-teenage half-brother who is eager to take up a superhero mantle and reclaim the Omni-Man logo.

IGN singles out the dynamic between Nolan and Allen, Simmons and Rogen, as a particular highlight, with their deep-space scenes taking on a pulpy, fetch-quest quality that works as both character work and as entertainment.

Rogen’s Allen remains one of the most purely enjoyable characters on television, animated or otherwise.

What The Critics Are Saying

IGN’s verdict, after six of eight episodes: “Despite a few speed bumps and extraneous detours, Invincible Season 4 earns its keep as both the show’s biggest entry to date and its most intimate.” Score: 8/10.

The show does still have some recurring weaknesses, an over-reliance on celebrity voice casting that occasionally produces awkward dramatic moments, and some of the Earthbound Guardians of the Globe subplots don’t have the most interesting things to do.

Reviewers are largely in agreement that Season 4 represents the show operating at the top of its abilities, delivering on years of buildup with genuine emotional weight.

Season 5 has already been confirmed by Amazon MGM Studios, and creator Robert Kirkman has expressed his intent to continue adapting the full 144-issue comic run.

How To Watch

Invincible Season 4 is available exclusively on Prime Video, included with any Amazon Prime subscription. The first three episodes — titled “Making the World a Better Place,” “I’ll Give You the Grand Tour,” and “I Gotta Get Some Air,” drop simultaneously on Wednesday March 18.

After that, new episodes drop weekly every Wednesday until the finale on April 22.

If you haven’t watched the previous three seasons, they are all available on Prime Video now. Catching up takes roughly 13 hours, well worth it before Wednesday.