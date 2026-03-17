White Lotus Season 4 Just Added Five More Cast Members And Here Is Everyone Now Confirmed For France

White Lotus Season 4 just got five new cast members, and the lineup for Mike White’s France-set season is now almost too good to be real.

Deadline reported Monday that Max Greenfield, Kumail Nanjiani, Chloe Bennet, Charlie Hall, and Jarrad Paul have all been added as recurring players in the upcoming HBO season.

Character details are being kept tightly under wraps, though Deadline notes Greenfield is believed to be playing a character named Mitchell, Bennet’s character is said to be named Brynn, and Hall’s is Zach.

No character names have been confirmed for Nanjiani or Paul.

Greenfield and Nanjiani had both been rumored for the season for some time.

Their official confirmation ends weeks of speculation and adds two of the most recognizable comedy-drama names of the last decade to a cast that was already stacked.

Who Are The New Cast Members?

Max Greenfield is best known as Schmidt in New Girl, one of the most beloved sitcom characters of the 2010s, but he has spent the years since demonstrating real range.

He currently recurs on Netflix’s Running Point alongside Mindy Kaling and will next be seen in the film Don’t Say Good Luck. White Lotus will be his highest-profile dramatic showcase to date.

Kumail Nanjiani has been on an extraordinary run. After breaking through with The Big Sick in 2017, he joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Eternals, then delivered one of the best performances of last year in Only Murders in the Building on Hulu.

He recently headlined his comedy special Night Thoughts, and one commenter on the Deadline article captured the general feeling, “Kumail has been killing it lately.”

Chloe Bennet is best known for Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. but recently earned significant critical attention for her performance in Interior Chinatown, the ABC adaptation of Charles Yu’s novel.

She is also currently a series regular on Dan Fogelman’s upcoming NFL drama The Land for Hulu, making Season 4 of White Lotus a recurring role she is fitting around a busy schedule.

Charlie Hall has been a consistent presence in prestige television, most recently appearing in Netflix’s The Sex Lives of College Girls and Monster: The Ed Gein Story.

Jarrad Paul co-wrote and co-directed the 2015 film The D Train alongside Mike White and producer David Bernad, making his casting a reunion of collaborators who have a pre-existing creative relationship with the showrunner.

The Full Season 4 Cast

Today’s additions join a cast that has been assembled over several months of announcements and now reads like a miniature film festival lineup:

Sandra Bernhard, Helena Bonham Carter, Steve Coogan, Caleb Jonte Edwards, Ari Graynor, Marissa Long, Alexander Ludwig, Chris Messina, AJ Michalka, Dylan Ennis, Vincent Cassel, Corentin Fila, and Nadia Tereszkiewicz were all previously confirmed.

Graynor’s character is believed to be paired with Messina’s.

The three French actors, Cassel, Fila, and Tereszkiewicz, are expected to play hotel employees or locals, continuing the show’s tradition of casting the region’s native talent in the hotel staff roles that often become the season’s most memorable performances.

Vincent Cassel’s inclusion is particularly notable. The César Award-winning French actor is a genuine movie star in Europe, known internationally for the Ocean’s films, Black Swan, and Jason Bourne, and this marks a rare television role for him outside of Westworld and Apple TV’s Liaison.

Where and When is Season 4 Filming?

Production is set to begin in late April and run through October 2026, with the primary filming location confirmed as the Château de la Messardière, a 19th-century palace converted into a five-star luxury hotel set within 32 acres of parasol pines overlooking the Gulf of Saint-Tropez.

Additional locations across the French Riviera and at least one Paris hotel are also expected to be used, giving Season 4 a geographic range that previous installments didn’t have.

This marks the first time White Lotus has filmed at a non-Four Seasons property. All three previous seasons, Hawaii, Sicily, and Thailand, used Four Seasons hotels.

The Château de la Messardière is part of the Airelles Collection.

Season 4 is written and directed by Mike White, who writes and directs every episode himself.

He executive produces alongside David Bernad and Mark Kamine. No premiere date has been announced, but based on the April-to-October filming window and standard post-production timelines, a premiere in early-to-mid 2027 is the most realistic expectation.

What To Expect From France

White Lotus has always used its locations as more than a backdrop, Hawaii’s class tensions, Sicily’s sexual politics, Thailand’s spiritual tourism, and the French Riviera carries its own specific weight.

Saint-Tropez is the global shorthand for ostentatious wealth, old European money brushing against new American excess, and a particular kind of social performance that White Lotus was built to dissect.

The casting of a wave of French local actors alongside the anglophone guests follows the show’s established formula.

The locals always know more than the guests do. They watch. They judge. And by the end of the week, at least one person is dead.

Season 4 is shaping up to be the biggest cast the show has ever assembled, in the most iconic setting it has ever used. Filming starts in six weeks.