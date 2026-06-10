'The Social Reckoning' Trailer Is Out And Jeremy Strong Is Playing Zuckerberg

Sony Pictures released the official trailer for The Social Reckoning on Wednesday, Aaron Sorkin's companion piece to The Social Network, the film he wrote in 2010 that became one of the most acclaimed movies of the decade and earned him an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay. Sorkin wrote and directed this one himself. It opens October 9, 2026.

The Social Reckoning tells the true story of Frances Haugen, a young Facebook data scientist played by Mikey Madison, who won the Best Actress Oscar earlier this year for Anora, and Jeff Horwitz, the Wall Street Journal reporter played by Jeremy Allen White, whose collaboration produced The Facebook Files.

The 2021 series of WSJ investigative articles that exposed Facebook's own internal research documenting the platform's harm to teenagers, its role in promoting political violence in developing countries, its amplification of misinformation and the company's decision to continue all of it anyway.

The trailer's most prominent piece of dialogue is the line Haugen actually said in Senate testimony:

"Senior leadership knows, and is doing nothing."

Jeremy Strong plays Mark Zuckerberg. Jesse Eisenberg played Zuckerberg in The Social Network and declined to return for this film.

Strong is replacing him, taking on the most culturally significant fictional portrayal of a living tech executive in the history of cinema, and from the trailer footage that was shown to theater owners at CinemaCon in April, the early reviews of his performance use the word "dead-eyed" in a way that sounds like a compliment.

The Film The 2010 Movie Set Up

The Social Network arrived in October 2010 and was immediately recognized as one of the best films of the year and, in hindsight, one of the definitive cultural artifacts of the decade that produced it.

David Fincher directed from Sorkin's screenplay about the founding of Facebook, the dorm room origin, the betrayal of Eduardo Saverin, the legal battles with the Winklevoss twins, the arrival of Sean Parker and the specific transformation of a college prank into the largest social network in human history.

The film earned eight Academy Award nominations including Best Picture and won three, including Sorkin's screenplay award.

The portrait of Mark Zuckerberg that Eisenberg constructed across that film was a specific kind of genius, cold, transactional, intellectually dominant and emotionally inaccessible, creating something extraordinary while treating the people around him as instruments.

Whether that portrait was fair to the real Zuckerberg was debated at the time and has continued to be debated. What it was, undeniably, was compelling, a villain who did not consider himself one and a creation story that felt both admiring and damning simultaneously.

The Social Network's Zuckerberg was 19 years old and brilliant and making the worst social decisions of his life in a dorm room at Harvard.

The Social Reckoning's Zuckerberg is in his late 30s, worth hundreds of billions of dollars, and making a different kind of decision, the decision to allow his platform to continue causing documented harm because stopping it would cost him growth, revenue and the power that both provide.

Strong's line in the trailer, that he is far from the "dorm room" days now, that "when I say the conversation is over, it's over," is the portrait of a man who has traveled from one kind of ruthlessness to another.

The 19-year-old who betrayed his best friend for a company is not the same person as the 38-year-old who looks at research showing his platform is harming millions of teenagers and decides that the business case for addressing it is insufficient.

Frances Haugen And What She Actually Did

Frances Haugen joined Facebook in 2019 as a data scientist in the civic integrity division, the team responsible for understanding the platform's effects on society.

Over the following two years, she reviewed internal research that Facebook had conducted on itself and arrived at the conclusion that the company knew things it was not telling anyone.

That its algorithm was amplifying politically polarizing content because it drove engagement, that Instagram was damaging teenage girls' mental health in ways the company's own researchers had documented, that in countries with limited content moderation capacity the platform was being used to organize real-world violence.

She began downloading documents. She retained a securities lawyer. She made contact with Jeff Horwitz at the Wall Street Journal, who had been covering Facebook and had sources inside the company but had not seen the scale of what Haugen had access to.

They worked together across months to verify and structure the material that Horwitz would publish.

The Facebook Files ran as a series of investigative articles in September and October 2021. They were based on thousands of internal Facebook documents, research reports, memos, presentations, that showed the gap between what the company said publicly about its platform and what it knew privately about what it was doing.

The day after the series began publishing, Frances Haugen appeared on 60 Minutes to identify herself as the source.

She then testified before the Senate Commerce Committee in an appearance that was widely regarded as one of the most effective pieces of congressional testimony in recent years, specific, calm, documentable.

"Senior leadership knows, and is doing nothing," she told the senators. The line is now the trailer.

Why Sorkin Is Directing This One Himself

David Fincher directed The Social Network. Sorkin wrote it. The collaboration produced a film that is widely credited as a joint achievement, Fincher's visually precise, rhythmically controlled direction serving as the container for Sorkin's characteristically rapid, overlapping dialogue. They have not collaborated since.

For The Social Reckoning, Sorkin is the director as well as the writer, expanding the role he has taken on his other directing projects, which include Molly's Game, The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Being the Ricardos.

His visual style as a director is different from Fincher's, more conventional, less obsessively controlled, leaning harder on performance and dialogue than on visual construction.

The Social Reckoning will look and feel like an Aaron Sorkin film in a way that The Social Network looked and felt like a David Fincher film that happened to be written by Aaron Sorkin.

Jeff Cronenweth, the cinematographer who shot The Social Network with Fincher, is shooting The Social Reckoning with Sorkin, which provides one direct visual through-line between the two films. Alexandre Desplat is composing the score.

The production companies, distributor and release strategy are all Sony, placing this film in the same institutional context as the original.

Sorkin explained his reason for returning to the Facebook universe at CinemaCon in April. "There isn't a life that Facebook's algorithm hasn't touched, and that influence has shaped everything. So it's time to say more."

The Social Network said something about how Facebook started. The Social Reckoning says something about what it became. October 9 is when audiences find out whether those two things, together, tell the story that the past 16 years of Facebook's existence deserves.