Scott Eastwood Turns 40 Today And He Is Still The Guy From The Taylor Swift Video

Scott Eastwood was born on March 21, 1986, in Monterey, California. He is 40 today. He is the son of Clint Eastwood. He has appeared in more than two dozen films over twenty years.

He has the jawline of his father and approximately the same level of natural charisma. And he is, to a substantial portion of the internet, still primarily the guy from the Taylor Swift “Wildest Dreams” music video.

He has made peace with this.

“I’m glad I did that — because people told me not to do it at the time,” he told E! News in 2023. His agents, specifically, were the ones doing the telling.

“None of my agents wanted me to do it, actually,” he revealed to People. “They said, ‘Oh, we don’t want you to do that! Why would you be Taylor Swift’s boy toy?’ And I said, ‘Why the hell not?'”

The Video And The Story Behind It

The “Wildest Dreams” video was directed by Joseph Kahn and premiered at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards pre-show. Set in 1950s Africa, it depicts Swift as a classic Hollywood actress falling for her co-star on a film set, played by Eastwood, who had never met Swift before she cold-called him.

His response to the call, as he recounted during press for Regretting You in October 2025, is now a minor piece of pop culture lore.

“She called me out of the blue. She said, ‘Hey, this is Taylor.’ I’m like, Taylor who?” he told the Associated Press alongside co-stars Dave Franco and Mason Thames. “‘Taylor Swift.'”

During the same interview, Franco revealed that the entire Regretting You cast had watched the “Wildest Dreams” video on set, and that co-star Mckenna Grace had no idea her on-screen father was the man in it until the pieces clicked together mid-shoot.

“She put it together in the moment… Scott’s the guy from the ‘Wildest Dreams’ video,” Franco said. “She immediately called her mom. She goes, ‘Scott’s the guy.’ And we hear her mom through the phone go, ‘No!'”

Eastwood’s response to being told he had a place in a lot of people’s hearts: quiet acknowledgment, which is about as much emotional vulnerability as you ever get from him on record.

As of 2023, he and Swift were no longer in touch. “Taylor Swift has become the biggest star in the world,” he said at the time. “She’s got a whole tour to do. She does not need to be talking to me.”

Who Is Scott Eastwood?

He was born Scott Clinton Reeves. His mother, Jacelyn Reeves, was a flight attendant who met Clint Eastwood in Hawaii. Scott grew up with his mother and his sister Kathryn largely in Hawaii before attending Carmel High School in California.

He earned a communications degree from Loyola Marymount University in 2008 and started working almost immediately, beginning with small roles in his father’s films.

He appeared in Flags of Our Fathers in 2006, Gran Torino in 2008, Invictus in 2009, and Trouble with the Curve in 2012, each time under the radar, each time proving he could hold his own on a set.

His father is notoriously unsentimental about his children’s career choices and did not hand him his career.

He built it himself through showing up, taking the roles that were available, and slowly assembling a filmography that stood on its own.

His first significant leading role came in the 2015 Nicholas Sparks adaptation The Longest Ride, in which he played champion bull-rider Luke Collins opposite Britt Robertson. It established him as someone who could anchor a studio romance on his own terms.

Scott Eastwood’s Many Films

From there, Eastwood built an action-heavy resume that reflected his physical strengths and his taste for genre material. David Ayer’s Fury in 2014 alongside Brad Pitt. Lieutenant GQ Edwards in Suicide Squad in 2016.

Oliver Stone’s Snowden the same year alongside Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Shailene Woodley.

A special agent role in The Fate of the Furious in 2017. Pacific Rim Uprising in 2018. Guy Ritchie’s Wrath of Man in 2021. Fast X in 2023. 1992 in 2024 alongside Tyrese Gibson and the late Ray Liotta.

His highest Rotten Tomatoes score belongs to The Outpost, the 2020 war film directed by Rod Lurie about the 2009 Battle of Kamdesh in Afghanistan, sitting at 91%.

It is the film critics most consistently point to when making the case that he is better than his blockbuster resume alone suggests.

He and Lurie have since reunited on Lucky Strike. His recent credits also include the kidnapping drama Stolen Girl alongside Kate Beckinsale and the action film Alarum opposite Sylvester Stallone.

Regretting You was his most recent major release. He plays Chris Grant, the husband of Allison Williams’s character, whose death in a car accident reveals a secret affair that reshapes the family left behind.

The film opened in October 2025, made $90.5 million worldwide on a $30 million budget, and gave Eastwood his best-reviewed romantic role since The Longest Ride.

It also placed him in the same press circuit as Dave Franco and Mason Thames, which is how the whole Taylor Swift story got told again for a new generation.

Beyond acting, Eastwood co-founded Made Here, a clothing and accessories line that manufactures exclusively in American factories, and has developed Eastwood Whiskey as a separate brand.

Neither project is especially loud about itself, which is consistent with how he handles most of his public profile.

He turns 40 today. He remains close to his father. His sister Kathryn is two years younger. He did the Taylor Swift video. He would do it again.