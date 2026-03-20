Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Have A Wedding Date And She Reportedly Paid Another Bride To Get It

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are getting reportedly married on June 13, 2026. The venue is allegedly Ocean House in Watch Hill, Rhode Island, a luxury seaside resort a short distance from Swift’s estate on the Rhode Island coast.

The date was not available when they wanted it. Someone else had already booked it. Swift paid that bride to give it up.

The Daily Mail, which broke the most detailed version of the story this week, confirmed through sources that the wedding will take place before Kelce’s football season begins.

His first day of training camp with the Kansas City Chiefs is July 22. The wedding is coming before that. Everything else, the precise date, the exact venue, the guest list, is being kept from even close friends until shortly before it happens.

“Everybody has been told to put the summer on hold,” a source told the Daily Mail, “and they will find out the details right before the wedding.”

Why Would Taylor Swift Pick June 13th?

The date is not arbitrary. Swift was born on December 13. She has treated the number 13 as her personal lucky number for her entire career, writing it on her hand before shows, building it into album symbolism, timing releases around it.

June 13 is her half-birthday. It is also a Saturday, which is when weddings happen.

The numerology has not been lost on fans either. Written as 6/13/26, the digits add up to nine, a number associated in numerology with completion and transition.

The end of one cycle, the beginning of another. Whether Swift planned that or not is unknown. The fact that it fits the pattern is the kind of thing her fanbase notices and the rest of the world eventually hears about.

Why Would Taylor Swift Chooses The Ocean House Venue?

Page Six first reported the June 13 date and Ocean House venue. The detail about Swift compensating another bride to secure the slot came from subsequent reporting. The amount paid has not been confirmed publicly.

Ocean House is one of the most sought-after wedding venues in New England. It is a Victorian-style resort built in 1868, sitting directly on the Atlantic in Watch Hill, a small coastal village on the southwestern tip of Rhode Island. Watch Hill is the kind of place that does not advertise itself.

It is known primarily by the people who summer there and by the people who study the property records of those who do.

Swift has owned a home there for years. The venue, the date, and the location are all consistent with someone who knew exactly what she wanted and arranged to have it.

According to sources, the wedding will be held indoors. Privacy is the reason, an outdoor ceremony at any location accessible to the public or visible from the water creates significant security challenges for two of the most photographed people in the world.

The Daily Mail’s sources confirmed that the entire event will be recorded, both for personal memory and with the possibility that Swift shares some of it with fans at some point.

Swift has a track record of controlling her own narrative around major personal moments. A wedding that gets recorded is a wedding that eventually has an audience.

Who Did Taylor And Travis Invite?

The reception is expected to be large. Guest list details that have emerged include Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany, Kelce’s longtime teammate and one of the closest couples in their orbit.

Selena Gomez and her husband Benny Blanco are expected to attend. Gomez recently reflected on the parallel timing of her friendship with Swift, noting on a podcast that after seventeen years of friendship, breakups, and different love stories, they both ended up engaged around the same time.

Gomez and Blanco were engaged in December 2024 and married last year.

Jason Kelce, Travis’s older brother, former Philadelphia Eagles center, and current NFL media personality, is widely expected to serve as best man.

Bridesmaids are anticipated to be Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively, Sophie Turner, and Swift’s childhood friend Abigail Anderson, who has been in her inner circle since high school in Pennsylvania.

Travis Kelce’s Career

The wedding timeline has a hard deadline built into it by Kelce’s football calendar, and his football future has added its own layer of uncertainty to the planning.

Kelce had a difficult 2025 NFL season with the Chiefs, the team went 6-11, though Kelce personally put up 76 receptions, 851 yards, and five touchdowns.

His contract expired and retirement speculation intensified. Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said publicly that the team wants Kelce back, but only if he is “1000% all in.”

Kelce addressed it directly: “I’ve got to hope that if I do want to come back, that the Chiefs are willing to bring me back. It’s a two-way street.”

He has since re-signed on a one-year contract, which means the Chiefs’ training camp calendar still applies. He is getting married first. Then football.

The Engagement And What Has Happened Since

Swift and Kelce got engaged last August in the backyard of Kelce’s home in Kansas. He proposed surrounded by flowers.

Swift announced it on Instagram with the caption, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.” The post immediately became one of the most liked celebrity announcements on the platform.

Since the engagement, Swift has kept a relatively low public profile. According to the Daily Mail’s reporting, she has been in what sources describe as a “nesting” phase, staying close to Kelce and focused on wedding planning rather than public appearances.

Her last major promotional push was in October 2025, when she appeared on multiple late-night shows and traveled internationally to promote The Life of a Showgirl, her twelfth studio album.

A Disney+ documentary followed in December. She and Kelce attended post-Oscar parties last Sunday but took deliberate steps to avoid being photographed.

She is scheduled to appear publicly at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 26, six days from now, her first awards show appearance since the engagement.

Her new single “Elizabeth Taylor” is expected to make its Billboard Hot 100 debut around the same time, having been added to BBC Radio One’s playlist in the UK this week.

When Graham Norton pressed her on whether 2026 was going to be the wedding year during a recent appearance on his show, Swift acknowledged she had set a date without giving it. Norton posted on X afterward, “So exciting that Taylor Swift has a date for her wedding now.”

June 13 is eighty-four days away.