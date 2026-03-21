Kendra Duggar Arrested And Now The Entire Duggar Family Has Criminal Charges To Answer

Kendra Duggar was arrested Friday in Tontitown, Arkansas on four counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor and four counts of second-degree false imprisonment.

She was booked into the Washington County Detention Center just before 5pm local time and released at 6:19pm on a $1,470 bond. Both charges are misdemeanors under Arkansas law.

Her husband, Joseph Duggar, was charged with the same Arkansas offenses on Friday.

He had already been arrested two days earlier, on March 18, on separate, more serious charges in Florida.

The Arkansas charges against both Kendra and Joseph are separate from and unrelated to the Florida case.

Both have been given April 29 court dates in Elm Springs District Court.

The Arkansas Charges

The Tontitown Police Department confirmed the charges against both in a press release Friday, noting the investigation remains active.

“To protect the integrity of the investigation and the privacy of those involved, no further details will be provided at this time,” the department stated. Arkansas law restricts the release of information in cases involving minor victims.

Police arrived at the Duggar compound in Washington County around 1pm with a warrant for Kendra’s arrest, but she was not home. She was booked later that afternoon.

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The fact that the Arkansas charges are separate from the Florida case means that Joseph and Kendra are facing two distinct sets of allegations involving minors, one criminal sex abuse case from Florida dating to a 2020 vacation, and one ongoing child welfare investigation in Arkansas where they live.

No details about the Arkansas investigation have been released. The four counts of false imprisonment against each of them are particularly unusual in this context and suggest a situation in which minors may have been confined or restrained in some way.

Police have said nothing further. The Duggar family has not responded to requests for comment.

The Florida Case

Joseph’s Florida charges stem from a forensic interview conducted this month with a now-14-year-old girl who disclosed that during a 2020 family vacation in Panama City Beach, Florida, when she was 9 years old, Joseph Duggar repeatedly asked her to sit on his lap.

As the vacation continued, he asked her to sit beside him on a couch and covered them with a blanket, at which point he manipulated her underwear and grazed her genitals.

He also rubbed his hands on her thighs, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office. The victim told investigators that Duggar eventually apologized and the incidents stopped after the apology.

On March 17, 2026, the girl’s father confronted Duggar about what had happened. Duggar admitted his actions to the father and to Tontitown detectives. The following day, police arrested him.

The Florida charges, lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim under 12 years old, and lewd and lascivious behavior by a person 18 years or older, are classified under Florida state law as a life felony given the victim’s age, carrying a potential life sentence.

On March 20, the same day Kendra was arrested, Joseph appeared in an Arkansas court and waived his right to an extradition hearing.

He will be transferred to Bay County, Florida to face the charges there. Bay County has 30 days to complete the transfer.

Because Arkansas judges do not have jurisdiction to set bail for a Florida crime, he will remain at the local Arkansas jail until Florida authorities take custody.

Who Are Joseph And Kendra Duggar?

Joseph Duggar, 31, is the seventh of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s 19 children.

He appeared on the family’s reality series 19 Kids and Counting on TLC and later on the spinoff Counting On. He is a licensed real estate agent and works with his father on the family’s commercial properties in Arkansas.

Kendra Duggar, born Kendra Renee Caldwell on August 11, 1998, in Virginia, is the daughter of Paul Caldwell, a Baptist pastor who relocated his family to Fayetteville, Arkansas in 2008 to plant a church.

Joseph and Kendra met while attending her father’s Lighthouse Baptist Church. They began courting in March 2017.

Joseph proposed to Kendra at his sister Joy-Anna’s wedding reception on May 26, 2017. They married on September 8, 2017 at First Baptist Church in Siloam Springs, Arkansas.

Their wedding was documented on Counting On. They have four children: Garrett David, born June 2018; Addison Renee, born November 2019; Brooklyn, born late 2020; and Justus, born in 2022.

The Family Statement And Pattern

Jill Duggar Dillard, Joseph’s older sister, issued a statement on behalf of the family following his initial arrest. “Our hearts go out to the innocent juvenile victim of this unspeakable crime and her family,” the statement read.

Joseph’s arrest is the second time a Duggar son has faced criminal charges related to the sexual abuse or exploitation of children.

His older brother Josh Duggar, the first of the 19 children, confessed as a teenager to molesting five girls, including four of his sisters.

Those revelations became public in 2015 and led to the cancellation of 19 Kids and Counting after ten seasons.

Josh was arrested in April 2021 and charged with receiving and possessing child sexual abuse images, some depicting children under 12. He was convicted in December 2021 and sentenced to 12½ years in federal prison.

19 Kids and Counting aired on TLC from 2008 to 2015. It built a large audience around the family’s conservative Christian faith, their 19 children, and their courtship-based approach to marriage.

Counting On ran from 2015 to 2021 and followed the adult Duggar children, including Joseph and Kendra, before it was also canceled following Josh’s arrest.

The family had largely withdrawn from the public eye since then. They are now back in it, for reasons entirely of their own making.

If you or someone you know is the victim of child abuse, contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-422-4453. If you or a loved one is in immediate danger, call 911.

If you or someone you know is the victim of sexual assault, contact RAINN’s National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).