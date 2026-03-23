Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Are Planning The Most Ambitious Honeymoon And Details Are Starting To Leak

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged. They announced it on August 26, 2025, in a post Swift shared to Instagram showing the moment in the backyard of Kelce’s Kansas home, surrounded by flowers.

Her caption was, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.” Neither of them has confirmed a wedding date since. Neither has confirmed a venue.

What they have done, according to a new report from The U.S. Sun citing an unnamed source close to the couple, is tell their inner circle that a significant chunk of the summer will be off-limits, and that the honeymoon is already the top priority.

“They have been planning this for weeks and have already informed friends and family that they will be ‘off the grid’ during this time,” the source said.

“Unless there is an emergency, they want to limit outside contact to truly immerse themselves in this once-in-a-lifetime experience before Travis returns to the football field.”

The report describes the planned honeymoon as a three-week trip spanning multiple continents, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and the Pacific, that would follow their wedding, with the window closing when Kelce reports to the Kansas City Chiefs for training camp.

The Chiefs’ first day of camp is scheduled for July 22.

Why The Rush?

Kelce re-signed with the Chiefs on March 9 on a one-year contract worth $12 million, potentially rising to $15 million with incentives.

That decision, which he said was inspired in part by watching Swift’s dedication to her own work, locked in the summer deadline that now shapes everything else.

The wedding has to happen before late July. The honeymoon has to fit inside whatever window is left between the ceremony and the first day of camp.

“They have a small window to get married and travel as per their wishes before the NFL star is required to get to the training camp,” one outlet summarized. The timeline is not flexible. It is built around football.

Swift, for her part, is accustomed to operating on calendars measured in flights and time zones.

The Eras Tour ran 149 dates across five continents. A multi-continent honeymoon squeezed into three weeks is, logistically, not a foreign concept for someone who spent two years essentially living on the road.

Where Are Swift And Kelce Headed?

According to The U.S. Sun’s source, the reported itinerary begins in the Bahamas.

The couple spent time there early in their relationship, and the Caribbean destination is described as offering the kind of privacy and seclusion that would allow them to decompress from what is expected to be a very public ceremony before the more adventurous legs of the trip begin.

From there, the plan reportedly shifts to Europe. The Italian coast and Lake Como feature prominently, Swift spent time in the region during the European stretch of the Eras Tour and is said to have developed a genuine fondness for it.

The itinerary then continues to Paris, the French Riviera, and Croatia.

The Croatian stop carries specific personal significance for Kelce. He and his brother Jason discovered their Croatian heritage on their mother Donna’s side during a 2025 episode of their New Heights podcast, after WNBA star Caitlin Clark described Croatia as one of the most beautiful places she had visited.

The Kelce brothers had just learned of their connection to the country. “We found out recently we’re Croatian. We didn’t even know,” Jason said on the podcast. Travis added that he had “some Croatian blood.”

The ancestry is traceable. Kelce’s maternal great-grandmother Marie Stajduhar had Croatian parents, George Stajduhar and Mary Jurkovich, who emigrated from the Gorski Kotar region in what is now western Croatia.

The family’s ancestral towns of Brod Moravice and Veli Drage are in the same mountainous county.

For Kelce, the honeymoon would mark a first visit to that region. The source cited in The U.S. Sun’s report said “Taylor already loves that part of the world, having visited before, and Travis is excited to take her there as part of this journey.”

The European leg is reported to conclude with a stay on a private island in Greece, where the couple intends to slow the pace and spend time sailing.

After Europe, the reported itinerary shifts east, Singapore and Australia, before a stop in Fiji and a final stretch in Hawaii before Kelce returns to Kansas City.

The source described the trip as “a once in a lifetime experience where they can just be themselves, enjoy the time together before going back to work.”

What Has Been Confirmed (And What Hasn’t)?

None of the honeymoon details have been confirmed by Swift, Kelce, or their representatives.

The report comes from a single unnamed source cited by The U.S. Sun, a Rupert Murdoch tabloid that has covered the couple extensively. All reported details remain unverified.

What is confirmed is the engagement, announced publicly on August 26, 2025. What is confirmed is that Kelce told ESPN’s Pat McAfee Show on March 10 that the wedding will happen “before training camp.”

What is confirmed is that Graham Norton, who appeared on Swift’s October 2025 Graham Norton Show appearance and has said he received an invitation to the wedding, posted on X on February 27 that Swift now has a date, “So exciting that @taylorswift13 has a date for her wedding now!,” without specifying what it is. And what is confirmed is that Norton told his podcast co-host on January 27 that he has signed NDAs related to the wedding and can say nothing further. “I can say nothing. I’ve signed so many NDAs.”

Beyond that, no date has been confirmed.

No venue has been confirmed. The June timeline and Rhode Island location, reported by Page Six and the Daily Mail respectively, remain unverified. The honeymoon itinerary described by The U.S. Sun similarly awaits any official acknowledgment.

What the accumulation of reports does establish is a picture of a couple who have clearly done significant planning, who have communicated enough to their inner circle that those close to them are already blocking out the summer, and who are working to keep the specifics private in an environment where keeping anything private has proven genuinely difficult.

Swift makes her first public appearance since her promotional run last October on Thursday, March 26, at the iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

She is nominated for nine awards. She is not expected to perform. Whether she will say anything about the wedding is not known. If the NDAs are as extensive as Graham Norton suggests, the answer is probably not.