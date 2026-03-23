Carrie Anne Fleming Of Supernatural And iZombie Has Died At 51 And Her Co-Star’s Tribute Is Heartbreaking

Carrie Anne Fleming, the Canadian actress best known for her recurring roles in Supernatural and iZombie, died on February 26, 2026, in Sidney, British Columbia.

She was 51. The cause of death was complications from breast cancer.

Her death was confirmed to Variety by Jim Beaver, her Supernatural co-star, who also shared the news on social media and revealed that their relationship extended well beyond the screen.

Fleming is survived by her daughter, Madalyn Rose. A memorial service has not yet been announced.

Her representative, Simona Crone at Integral Artists, issued a statement, “It was a great privilege to have known Carrie. She was a beautiful soul, inspiring, and above all, kind. She will be greatly missed.”

Who Was Carrie Anne Fleming?

Carrie Anne Fleming was born on August 16, 1974, in Digby, Nova Scotia. She grew up in Victoria, British Columbia, where she attended Mount Douglas Senior Secondary and studied drama at the Kaleidoscope Theatre and dance at the Kidco Theatre Dance Company.

After finishing her training, she turned to modeling to support her family before making the transition into acting, a career that would span more than three decades and more than 40 screen roles.

Her earliest credits came in the mid-1990s. She had a recurring part in the action series Viper and appeared, uncredited, in Adam Sandler’s 1996 comedy Happy Gilmore.

Those were the kinds of early roles that built a working actor’s foundation without yet giving her the material that would make an impression. That came later, and when it did, it came from an unlikely direction.

Masters of Horror And The Horror Genre

Fleming’s breakthrough in terms of the kind of work that defined her came in 2005, when director Dario Argento cast her in his episode of the Showtime anthology series Masters of Horror.

The episode was called “Jenifer.” Fleming played the title character, a disfigured woman with cannibalistic tendencies, a physically and emotionally demanding role that required extensive prosthetic makeup and a willingness to inhabit one of the more unsettling figures in prestige horror television of that era.

The performance announced that she was capable of far more than supporting roles.

She continued working steadily in the genre, with appearances in Bloodsuckers, The Tooth Fairy, and other horror productions that kept her busy and visible within the specific community of genre television fans who follow that world closely.

Karen Singer On Supernatural

The role that brought Fleming her widest audience was Karen Singer on Supernatural, the long-running CW drama about brothers Sam and Dean Winchester hunting monsters across America.

Bobby Singer, played by Jim Beaver, was one of the show’s most beloved recurring characters, a gruff, encyclopedically knowledgeable hunter who served as a surrogate father to the Winchesters.

Karen was his wife, dead long before the events of the series, but returned in ways that gave the character depth and emotional weight.

Fleming first appeared on Supernatural in its second season, in a small role as a dying nurse.

She returned in season five for the episode “Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid,” in which Karen comes back from the dead as part of a larger supernatural event.

She reprised the role again in season seven’s “Death’s Door,” a Bobby-centric episode widely considered one of the series’ finest hours.

Her appearances were few but they mattered. In a show built on mythology and loss, Karen Singer was the specific, personal loss that made Bobby Singer human.

Candy Baker On iZombie

Starting in 2015, Fleming joined the cast of iZombie, the CW’s supernatural procedural comedy starring Rose McIver as a medical resident who becomes a zombie and uses the condition to help solve crimes.

Fleming played Candy Baker, a braid dealer, across all five seasons of the show’s run through 2019. Twelve episodes over five years, a consistent presence in a series that built a devoted and affectionate fanbase.

Her other television credits included Smallville, The L Word, The 4400, Continuum, Motive, UnREAL, Supergirl, Package Deal, Alice, Knights of Bloodsteel, Stargate SG-1, and The Dead Zone. On the film side she appeared in Good Luck Chuck, Married Life, That Burning Feeling, Rememory, The Unauthorized Full House Story, and In the Name of the King: A Dungeon Siege Tale, among others.

She was also active in the British Columbia theater community throughout her career, with stage credits including Romeo and Juliet, Fame, and Steel Magnolias.

Jim Beaver’s Loving Tribute

The tribute that Jim Beaver posted on Facebook on March 2, three days after Fleming’s death, has been widely shared and widely read because it is one of the more extraordinary pieces of writing to emerge from a celebrity death in recent memory.

Beaver is 75 years old. He lost his wife, Cecily Adams, the daughter of comedian Don Adams and herself an actress, to cancer in 2004.

She was 46. He wrote about her death extensively in a memoir and has spoken about it over the years with an openness that earned him deep affection from Supernatural‘s unusually devoted fanbase.

What few people knew, until he posted on March 2, was that he had found something comparable a second time, with Fleming.

“My friend, my lover, my bright light, my beautiful costar,” he began. “Carrie Anne Fleming, who played Bobby Singer’s wife Karen on Supernatural died on Thursday, February 26, after confronting cancer for a long time. My heart is broken.”

He described meeting her on set for the first time. They sat together before their first scene, making the small talk actors make when they are about to play an intimate scene with a stranger.

“She mentioned the name Madeline Rose,” Beaver wrote. “I was flummoxed, because that is my daughter’s name, and there was no reason Carrie should know it. I said tentatively, ‘Who’s Madeline Rose?’ She said, ‘Oh, that’s my daughter.’ I said, ‘Wait. That’s my daughter.’ Turns out that, spelling differences aside, our daughters had the same name. And that, as also happens in the movies, was the beginning of a beautiful friendship.”

He described what happened next with the same directness. “I fell for her hard, and I did it mere seconds after meeting her. To my joy and shock, it seems the same thing happened to her. We ran lines of dialog together in my trailer and talked for hours that first day, and the electricity between us was practically visible.”

He described her as “a powerhouse of vitality and goodwill and amazingly good nature, with a rapturous laugh and an utterly adorable personality that didn’t seem to have an off switch.”

Geography and custody arrangements kept them from being together in the way he would have wanted. Supernatural shot in Canada, where Fleming lived.

He was based in Southern California. “The geographic and legal ramifications of those facts, particularly as pertained to child custody, kept us both physically and matrimonially apart, though we remedied the first when we could and, I’m sure, at some point we would have remedied the latter if it had been possible. As it was, we just loved each other as best we could.”

He ended with the line that has been quoted most widely since the post went up. “To find a soul mate once in life and lose her is unmitigated pain. To find one twice and lose them both is something that words cannot shape… I lost Cecily to cancer in 2004. Thursday, I lost Carrie to the same disease. I never thought my heart could break so badly more than once. But it has. But, oh, the two torches I carry — what bright, bright light they shed.”

Carrie Anne Fleming was 51.