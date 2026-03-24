Mel Schilling Of Married At First Sight Has Died At 54 And What She Did In Her Final Moments Will Break Your Heart

Mel Schilling, the relationship psychologist who spent a decade as one of the most recognisable experts on Married at First Sight in both Australia and the UK, died on Tuesday, March 24, 2026.

She was 54. Her full name was Melanie Jane Brisbane-Schilling. She is survived by her husband, Gareth Brisbane, and their ten-year-old daughter, Maddie.

The news was confirmed by Gareth in a statement on Instagram.

He described her final moments in a passage that has left fans and colleagues around the world in tears.

“In her final moments, when I thought cancer had taken away her ability to speak, she ushered me closer and whispered a message for Maddie and me that will sustain me for the rest of my life,” he wrote.

“It took all of her remaining strength, and that gesture summed up our wee Melsie perfectly. Even then, her only thought was for Maddie and me.”

He continued,

“This is a woman who became a new mum and a TV star at 42, and nailed both. This is a woman who, through two years of chemotherapy, when she could barely lift her head from the pillow, never complained and never stopped showing courage, grace, compassion and empathy, and never missed a day of filming. To most of you, she was Mel Schilling, matriarch of MAFS and queen of reality TV. To Maddie and me, she was our wee Melsie, an incredible mum, role model, and soulmate.”

He ended with,

“Life can be beautiful, and life can be incredibly cruel. But ultimately, life is fleeting, fragile, and tomorrow is promised to no one. I had 15 wonderful years with my soulmate, and it was the privilege of my life to be by her side. For that, I will be forever thankful. Goodbye, my love. My one. Until we meet again.”

Two Years Of Fighting

Mel’s cancer journey began in December 2023 when she was diagnosed with colon cancer. The tumour, which she nicknamed “Terry” and described as the size of a lemon, was surgically removed.

She was optimistic. Then, in late February 2024, a routine scan changed everything: small nodules had appeared in her lungs. The cancer had metastasised.

Over the following two years, she endured 16 rounds of chemotherapy while continuing to film both MAFS Australia and MAFS UK.

She did not stop working. She did not complain publicly. She kept showing up. At one point she was told she was eligible for a groundbreaking clinical trial specific to her genetic type, due to begin in March 2026.

She said her optimism soared at the possibility of finally beating it.

That hope was extinguished over Christmas 2025, when blinding headaches and numbness down her right side sent her back for tests. The cancer had spread to the left side of her brain.

Radiotherapy followed, but her oncology team told her there was nothing more they could do.

On March 12, two weeks before her death, she shared her terminal diagnosis publicly for the first time alongside a photo of herself with Gareth and Maddie.

“My light is starting to fade, and quickly,” she wrote. “But I am still here, still fighting, and surrounded by the most incredible love. I honestly don’t know how long I have left, but I do know I will fight to my last breath and will be surrounded by the love and support of my people.”

She was gone twelve days later.

Who Was Melanie Schilling?

Melanie Schilling was born on April 20, 1972, in Melbourne, Australia, to parents Paul and Beth Schilling.

She was single throughout her entire thirties, she later said, travelling the world, building her business, living on her own terms. She was nearly 40 when she met Gareth Brisbane on the dating website eHarmony.

He was living in Adelaide. She was in Melbourne. They did long distance for six weeks before meeting in person.

She described that period as pivotal to the success of what followed. They were together for roughly fifteen years, marrying on Christmas Eve 2020.

She had a miscarriage at 40, which she spoke about openly, describing it as a turning point that showed her how much she wanted a child.

She and Gareth went through IVF, and Maddie was born when Mel was 42. It was, by her own account, one of the great surprises and joys of her life, that she became a mother and a television star in the same chapter.

Mel held a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Deakin University and a Graduate Diploma in Psychology from the University of Melbourne, and spent more than twenty years working as a therapist, confidence coach, and psychologist before television came calling.

She was one of the first therapists to bring genuine psychological expertise to Australian reality TV, a distinction she was proud of.

Earlier in her career she had appeared in small roles on Australian soaps including Neighbours and Blue Heelers.

She was also the author of The C Word, a book on confidence, and co-hosted a podcast with her close friend and writer Elizabeth Day.

Mel’s Time On Married At First Sight

Mel joined Married at First Sight Australia in 2016 for its second season, alongside John Aiken, and remained on the expert panel for twelve seasons.

In 2021 she joined the UK version on Channel 4, where she became equally loved, working alongside Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson across five series.

She left both versions of the show in the months before her death, first stepping back from the Australian series in February 2026, then announcing her terminal diagnosis to the world.

Her replacement on MAFS UK 2026 was her friend and long-time colleague John Aiken, who stepped in with her blessing. In a tribute earlier this month, Aiken wrote,

“To us, Mel isn’t just a colleague, she is family.” Channel 4 said in a statement on Tuesday: “We share in the sorrow that we’re sure many viewers will now feel at this terrible loss. She radiated joy, warmth and optimism, and energised every room she walked into with humour and positivity.”

Vicky Pattison described her as “a beautiful woman inside and out.” Zoe Hardman wrote simply, “She was one in a million.”

In his statement, Gareth asked the world to honor her in the most Mel Schilling way possible.

“If you can do anything to honour Mel,” he wrote, “please live life to the full, love your people well, and try not to sweat the small stuff.”